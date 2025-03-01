TVS Sales Feb 2025 Registered YoY Growth – iQube, Apache, Jupiter

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, TVS Motor, closed the sales account of the month February 2025 with grace. The company has been making solid progress with steady YoY and MoM growth over the total sales performance in February 2024 and January 2025 with popular products like iQube, Jupiter and Apache. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Sales Feb 2025

In February 2025, TVS sold a total of 3,91,889 units of 2W vehicles and 12,087 units of 3W vehicles. Both of which witnessed YoY and MoM growth. Breaking down the numbers further, TVS sold 1,92,960 units of motorcycles last month accounting for 49.24% of total 2W sales. Motorcycles saw 4.86% YoY growth and 10.65% MoM growth with 8,937 units and 18,572 units gained in volume.

Scooter sales, on the other hand, stood at 1,64,415 units accounting for 41.95% of total 2W sales. When compared to 1,32,152 units sold in February 2024 and 1,71,111 units sold in January 2025, TVS Scooters witnessed 24.41% YoY growth, gaining 32,263 units in volume and 3.91% MoM decline, losing 6,696 units in volume.

The company’s iQube electric scooter business stood at 24,017 units with 33.73% YoY growth, gaining 6,058 units in volume and 4.68% MoM decline, losing 1,178 units in volume. The XL100 mopeds sold 34,514 units and fell into the red completely as it registered 17.10% YoY and 18.16% MoM sales decline.

Domestic 2W sales stood at 2,76,072 units, which registered a 3.2% YoY growth as opposed to 2,67,502 units sold in February 2024. There was a 6.05% MoM decline as opposed to 2,93,860 units sold in January 2025. TVS’ domestic 2W sales accounted for 70.45% and exports was 29.55%.

2W & 3W Exports

Speaking of exports, the company’s total 2W exports stood at 1,15,817 units with 28.25% YoY and 23.46% MoM growth respectively. In total, TVS’ 2W sales stood at 3,91,889 units with 9.52% YoY growth and 1.09% MoM growth.

Where 3W sales are concerned, TVS sold 2,911 units in domestic market and shipped 9,176 units to export markets. Domestic 3W sales only accounted for 24.08%, while 3W exports accounted for 75.92% of total 3W sales from TVS. In total, TVS sold 12,087 3W vehicles last month with 13.88% YoY and 21.45% MoM growth, gaining 1,473 units in volume YoY and 2,135 units in volume MoM.

TVS’s total domestic sales (2W + 3W) stood at 2,78,983 at 69.06% share and total exports (2W + 3W) was 1,24,993 units at 30.94% share. In total, TVS pushed out 4,03,976 units in February 2025. When compared to 3,68,424 units from last year and 3,97,623 units from a month before, TVS registered 9.65% YoY and 1.60% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 35,552 units YoY and 6,353 units MoM.