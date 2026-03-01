TVS Sales Feb 2026 – Total Sales Up 31% To 5.29 Lakh, Exports At Record High

TVS Motor Company has reported strong growth in February 2026, registering total sales of 5,29,308 units. This represents a 31% year-on-year (YoY) increase over 4,03,976 units sold in February 2025. The company also recorded its highest-ever international business performance, with exports crossing 1.58 lakh units during the month.

Two-Wheeler Sales – 5,07,862 Units (+29.6% YoY)

Total two-wheeler sales grew 30% YoY to 5,07,862 units in February 2026, compared to 3,91,889 units in February 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 3,65,471 units, up 32% from 2,76,072 units last year. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, domestic two-wheeler sales declined 4.6% compared to January 2026 (3,83,262 units).

Motorcycle sales rose 25% YoY to 2,41,282 units, up from 1,92,960 units in February 2025. On a MoM basis, motorcycle sales increased 10% over January 2026 (2,19,188 units). Scooter sales posted strong growth of 34% YoY at 2,19,895 units, compared to 1,64,415 units last year. However, MoM volumes dipped slightly by 1.4% compared to 2,22,926 units in January 2026.

TVS iQube electric scooter continued its strong momentum, with EV sales growing 60% YoY to 38,386 units, compared to 24,017 units in February 2025. MoM growth stood at 1.7% over January 2026 (37,756 units). XL100 moped sales increased 35% YoY to 46,685 units, though MoM volumes declined 10% compared to January.

Exports Record 1.58 Lakh Units (+27% YoY)

TVS recorded total exports of 1,58,268 units in February 2026, marking a 27% YoY growth over 1,24,993 units in February 2025. This is the highest-ever international business volume for the company. Two-wheeler exports rose 23% YoY to 1,42,391 units, while three-wheeler exports surged 73% YoY to 15,877 units. On a MoM basis, total exports grew 29% compared to January 2026.

Three-Wheeler Sales – Up 77% YoY

Three-wheeler sales (Domestic + Export) stood at 21,446 units in February 2026, compared to 12,087 units in February 2025 — a strong 77% YoY growth. Domestic three-wheeler sales rose 91% YoY to 5,569 units, while exports grew 73% YoY.

Overall Performance

Total domestic sales (2W + 3W) reached 3,71,040 units, up 33% YoY. Combined total sales (Domestic + Export, 2W + 3W) stood at 5,29,308 units, reflecting broad-based growth across segments. With strong domestic demand and record export performance, TVS Motor Company continues to strengthen its position across both conventional and electric mobility segments. February 2026 performance highlights:

– 31% overall YoY growth

– 60% growth in electric scooter sales

– 77% surge in three-wheeler sales

– Highest-ever international business volumes