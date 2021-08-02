TVS Sales July 2021 YoY Vs MoM – Apache, Ntorq, Jupiter, XL100

Company’s total two wheeler and three wheeler sales surged 10.71 percent in July 2021 over 2,51,886 units sold in June 2021

TVS Motor Company has release their sales report for July 2021. It may be seen from the attached tables that the company has reported similar growth both in terms of MoM and YoY basis at 10.71 percent and 10.33 percent respectively.

Motorcycle sales of the company dipped MoM by 5.52 percent in July 2021 to 1,38,772 units, down from 1,46,874 units sold in June 2021. Despite de-growth, motorcycles command a 61.69 percent share unlike scooters (Jupiter, Ntorq, etc) and mopeds (XL100) that hold a 22.93 percent and 15.38 percent share respectively. Top seller in motorcycle segment is the Apache range.

Scooter sales increased MoM to 49,605 units, up from 36,623 units sold in June 2021. This took total two wheeler domestic sales to 1,75,169 units, up 20.46 percent over 1,45,413 units sold in the previous month.

Exports on the other hand dipped 5.52 percent to 87,559 units, down from 92,679 units shipped in June 2021. Total two wheeler sales of TVS stood at 2,62,728 units, up 10.35 percent in July 2021, up from 2,38,092 units sold in June 2021.

TVS Motor – Three wheeler sales

Three wheeler domestic sales surged 143.61 percent MoM to 553 units, up from 227 units sold in June 2021. Exports increased to 15,574 units in July 2021 up from 13,567 units shipped in June 2021.

With total 3 wheeler sales at 16,127 units, it was a 16.91 percent growth over 13,794 units sold in June 2021. Total two and three wheeler domestic sales and exports were at 2,78,855 units in July 2021, up 10.71 percent as against 2,51,886 units sold in June 2021.

TVS – YoY Sales

On a Year-on-Year basis, motorcycle sales increased while sales of scooters and mopeds dipped. Motorcycle sales increased 30.84 percent YoY to 1,38,772 units, up from 1,06,062 units sold in July 2020. Scooter and moped sales dipped 5.41 percent and 16.10 percent YoY respectively. This resulted in de-growth in domestic sales by 7.63 percent in July 2021 to 1,75,169 units, down from 1,89,647 units sold in July 2020. Exports on the other hand increased 61.72 percent to 87,559 units, up from 54,141 units sold in July 2020.

Total two wheeler sales increased 7.77 percent to 2,62,728 units in July 2021 while three wheeler total sales (domestic and exports) increased 80.07 percent to 16,127 units in the past month, up from 8,956 units sold in July 2020. Domestic two and three wheeler sales dipped 7.69 percent YoY while exports increased 65.31 percent. This took total domestic and exports, two and three wheeler sales up 10.33 percent to 2,78,855 units in July 2021 up from 2,52,744 units sold in July 2020.