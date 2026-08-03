TVS Sales July 2026 – Highest Ever At 6.3 Lakh Units, EVs Cross 60k

TVS Motor Company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2026, dispatching 6,29,675 units across domestic and export markets. This marks a 37.98% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 4,56,350 units sold in July 2025. Compared to June 2026, sales also grew by 6.72%, highlighting strong momentum across both two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The company also achieved record monthly sales across multiple segments, including international business, electric vehicles and three-wheelers.

Two-wheeler sales cross 6 lakh units

TVS sold a total of 6,03,138 two-wheelers in July 2026, registering a healthy 37.45% YoY increase compared to 4,38,790 units sold in July last year. Motorcycle sales stood at 2,67,096 units, up 41.49% from 1,88,774 units. Scooter sales grew even faster, rising 52.78% to 2,47,950 units from 1,62,291 units a year ago.

Electric scooter (iQube, Orbiter, X) sales continued to be a major highlight. TVS sold 60,934 electric scooters in July, compared to 23,605 units in July 2025, translating to a massive 158.14% YoY growth. On a month-on-month basis as well, electric scooter sales increased by 25.54% over 48,537 units sold in June. Moped sales remained largely stable at 88,092 units, marginally higher than 87,725 units sold a year earlier.

Domestic and exports register strong gains

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased 41.68% YoY to 4,37,394 units, while exports rose 27.43% to 1,65,744 units. Three-wheeler sales also witnessed healthy growth. Total three-wheeler dispatches stood at 26,537 units, up 51.12% from 17,560 units sold in July 2025. Domestic three-wheeler sales increased 60.31% to 8,017 units, while exports grew 47.46% to 18,520 units.

Overall domestic sales, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, reached 4,45,411 units, registering 41.98% YoY growth. Combined exports increased 29.19% to 1,84,264 units, representing TVS Motor’s highest-ever monthly international business volume.

Record month driven by EVs and exports

July was a milestone month for TVS Motor as it recorded its highest-ever monthly sales of 6.30 lakh units. Along with overall sales, the company also achieved record monthly volumes in international business, electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The continued expansion of the TVS iQube portfolio, strong demand across motorcycles and scooters, and healthy export performance helped the company deliver broad-based growth across nearly every business segment. With festive season demand expected to pick up in the coming months, TVS Motor appears well positioned to maintain this sales momentum through the rest of the financial year.