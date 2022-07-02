TVS Sales June 2022 – Apache, Jupiter, iQube, Raider, Ntorq

TVS Motor has reported total two-wheeler sales at 2,93,715 units relating to a 23.36 percent YoY growth and a 2.32 percent increase in MoM sales

TVS Motor Company has experienced both YoY and MoM growth in terms of two wheeler sales in June 2022. Three wheeler sales increased 7.29 percent on a YoY basis while MoM sales were in the red down 7.15 percent. The company is in the process of entering the electric mobility space in association with BMW Motorrad. The two auto makers will jointly develop an electric platform catering to the demands of future electric two wheelers and concepts.

TVS Sales June 2022 – Motorcycles, Scooters

TVS Motor has reported total sales (2wheeler and 3 wheeler) of 3,08,501 units in June 2022. This was a 22.48 percent growth over 2,52,886 units sold in June 2022 while MoM sales improved 1.82 percent from 3,02,982 units sold in May 2022. YoY growth was seen across all segments, 2 wheeler and 3 wheeler, domestic sales and exports. MoM sales, on the other hand, related to de-growth in terms of 3 wheeler sales and exports.

Sales of motorcycles in June 2022 dipped 0.54 percent to 1,46,075 units, down from 1,46,874 units sold in June 2021. This was a volume de-growth of 799 units with a 49.73 percent share. MoM sales also fell 1.67 percent as compared to 1,48,560 units sold in May 2022 relating to a 2,485 unit volume de-growth and with a 51.75 percent share.

Top selling TVS motorcycles are Apache, Raider, Radeon, Sport, etc. Recently, TVS introduced the new Radeon 110cc commuter motorcycle at a starting price of Rs 59,925 (ex-showroom). It is being offered with segment-first multi-colour reverse LCD instrument cluster sporting a real-time mileage indicator (RTMi), and a USB mobile charging port, etc.

Scooter sales on the other hand has noted a 94.99 percent YoY growth to 1,05,211 units in June 2022, up from 53,956 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales improved by 4.52 percent from 1,00,665 units sold in May 2022. Share percentage remained flat from 35.07 percent held in May 2022 to 35.82 percent in the past month. Top selling scooters include the likes of Jupiter, Ntorq, Scooty Pep+, etc.

TVS Motor sells the iQube in the e-scooter segment. Sales stood at 4,667 units last month, a 76.98 percent MoM growth over 2,637 units sold in May 2022. This is the highest ever sales of the TVS iQube. TVS XL100 moped sales also increased 13.87 percent YoY and 12.15 percent MoM to 42,429 units thus taking total domestic sales to 1,93,090 units in June 2022 up 32.79 percent over 1,45,413 units sold in June 2021. MoM domestic sales improved by 0.84 percent when compared to 1,91,482 units sold in May 2022.

Two wheeler exports also saw an 8.57 percent YoY growth to 1,00,625 units from 92,679 units shipped in June 2021 while MoM exports increased 5.28 percent from 95,576 units shipped in May 2022. Total two wheeler sales (domestic + exports) stood at 2,93,715 units in June 2022 from 2,38,092 units sold in June 2021 while in May 2022 the company had sold 2,87,058 units.

TVS Motor 3W Sales and Exports – June 2022

Three wheeler sales (domestic + exports) ended on a positive note on a Yoy basis to a total of 14,786 units, up 7.19 percent over 13,794 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 7.15 percent from a total of 15,924 units sold in May 2022.

Three wheeler domestic sales grew by 323.79 percent to 962 units in June 2022 while exports increased 1.89 percent to 13,824 units. MoM sales on the other hand saw domestic sales down 23.35 percent from 1,255 units sold in May 2022. Exports also fell MoM by 5.76 percent over 14,669 units shipped in May 2022. Total sales (2+3W) in domestic markets were at 1,94,052 units in June 2022 while total exports (2+3 W) stood at 1,14,449 units thus taking total sales of TVS Motor Company to 3,08,501 units in June 2022.