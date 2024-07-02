TVS Sales June 2024 At 3.33 Lakh – 5% Growth YoY

TVS has registered a 5.84% YoY growth in total two-wheeler sales in June 2024 with 322,168 units sold

TVS Motor Company has released their sales results for June 2024. The company has recorded sales of 3,33,646 units in June 2024 relating to a growth of 5.45% as against 3,16,411 units sold in June 2023. Positive sales were seen across the two wheeler segment while three wheeler sales fell into the red with lower domestic sales and exports.

TVS Motor 2W and 3W Sales May 2024 – YoY Performance

TVS Motor has reported a 5.45% YoY growth in total sales (2W+3W) (domestic + exports) in June 2024 to 3,33,646 units, up from 3,16,411 units sold in June 2023. This was a volume increase of 17,235 units. Talking exclusively of its two wheeler sales, TVS Motor with a lineup that includes top selling models such as the Jupiter, Apache, XL, Raider, NTorq, iQube, accounted for 3,22,168 unit sales in June 2024, a 5.85% increase over 3,04,401 units sold in June 2023.

Motorcycle sales far exceeded that of scooter sales with 1,52,701 units sold in the past month, up 3.03% over 1,48,208 units sold in June 2023. The motorcycle segment currently commands a 47.40% share as against a 40.04% share held by scooters. Scooter sales also ended positively last month with 6.28% YoY growth to 1,28,986 units, up from 1,21,364 units sold in June 2023.

Electric scooter (iQube) sales grew by 9.66% YoY to 15,859 units while moped (XL100) sales saw double digit growth of 16.23% from 34,829 units sold in June 2023 to 40,491 units sold last month. Two wheeler domestic sales were up 8.44% to 2,55,734 units while exports fell by 3.11% to 66,434 units.

TVS Motor 3W sales remained in the red both in terms of domestic sales and exports which fell 15.76% and 2.89% respectively to 1,208 units and 10,270 units, thus taking total sales in this segment to 11,478 units. This was a 4.43% YoY decline over 12,010 units sold in June 2023.

TVS Motor MoM Performance June 2024 Vs May 2024

Month-on-month sales of TVS Motors saw a decline across the two wheeler segment. Total 2 wheeler sales (domestic + exports) fell by 10.41% to 3,22,168 units in June 2024 from 3,59,590 units sold in May 2024 relating to a 37,422 unit volume de-growth.

Motorcycle and scooter sales were down 12.05% and 11.23% respectively while e-scooter and moped sales also fell MoM by 15.07% and 0.44% respectively. Total domestic sales dipped 5.68% from 2,71,140 units sold in May 2024 while exports suffered an even greater setback of 24.89% over 88,450 units shipped in May 2024.

Across the 3W segment, while domestic sales fell by 33.19% MoM, global sales were up 20.60% with impressive shipments surging from 8,516 units in May 2024 to 10,270 units in the past month. Domestic sales (2W+3W) also suffered a 5.86% de-growth while exports (2W+3W) fell by 20.90% MoM.