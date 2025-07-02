TVS Sales June 2025 – YoY Growth, MoM Decline, Highest Ever YTD Sales

TVS Motor recorded a 20% YoY growth in June 2025 with sales of 402,001 units

TVS Motor Company has seen outstanding increase in sales in June 2025. With a total of 4,02,001 unit sales last month, this was a 20.49% YoY growth, well over 3,33,646 unit sales as of June 2024. MoM sales however, declined sharply by 6.79% from 4,31,275 units sold in May 2025. Volume decline stood at 29,274 units.

TVS Sales June 2025

In June 2025, TVS sales improved by 20.49% to 4,02,001 units. Strong growth was seen both where motorcycle and scooter sales were concerned as well as in terms of the company’s 3W lineup. Positive response was seen in domestic and export markets, ending the month on a highly encouraging pitch.

The brand’s motorcycle category registered a 23.62% YoY growth to 1,88,774 unit sales. This was a volume increase of 36,073 units over 1,52,701 units sold in June 2024. Motorcycles currently command a 48.94% share in the company portfolio. Scooter sales were up 25.82% to 1,62,291 units last month from 1,28,986 unit sales in the same month of the previous year.

E-scooter and Moped sales declined by 9.02% and 14.45% respectively. E-scooter sales were down to 14,400 units while there were 34,633 units of the company’s moped XL100 sold last month. TVS said, While the retails of TVS iQube continue to be robust, disruptions in the EV supply chain, particularly concerning magnet availability, continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

Domestic sales increased by 9.88% to 2,81,012 units, a volume growth of 25,278 units over 2,55,734 units sold in June 2024. Exports also witnessed a sharp improvement of 57.58% to 1,04,686 units, up from 66,434 units shipped in the same month last year. This took total 2W sales to 3,85,698 units, a 19.72% growth from 3,22,168 units sold in June 2024.

The company’s 3W segment did exceptionally well in June 2025 with 3,844 units sold in domestic markets marking a triple digit percentage increase of 109.14%. There were 12,459 units shipped, a 29.24% YoY growth. With increased 2+3 wheeler domestic sales (2,84,856 units) and exports (1,17,145 units) which registered a 10.59% and 53.99% improvement respectively, TVS total sales stood at 4,02,001 up by 20.49%.

TVS Sales June 2025 – MoM

TVS Motor has seen a drastic fall in sales on a MoM basis. Sales declined strongly across its 2W category while 3W sales (domestic + exports) ended more positively. Motorcycle sales were down 10.75% from 2,11,505 units sold in May 2025 while scooter sales dipped by 2.67% over 1,66,749 units. E-scooter and moped sales also dipped 48.53% and 8.65% respectively. Domestic sales were down 9.14% from 3,09,287 units sold in May 2025 while exports saw a more marginal decline by 2.05%. 3W domestic sales grew by 8.25% while exports were also up by 7.80%. However, lower 2W sales brought down total sales by 6.79% MoM.

The first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, saw TVS Motor Company register its highest ever quarterly sales at 12.77 lakh unit sales. The 2W segment has posted a 17% growth from 10.56 lakh sales seen in the same period of last year to 12.32 lakh units in the 2025-26 period. 3W sales also showed strong YTD improvement by 46% with an increase from 0.31 lakh units in Q1 FY 2024-25 to 0.45 lakh units during the same months of April to June 2025. Total YTD exports too registered a growth of 39% to 3.52 lakh units from 2.54 lakh units.