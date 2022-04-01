TVS Sales March 2022 Decline – Apache, Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq, XL100

TVS Motor Company reports sales decline in March 2022, and in Q4 FY22; MoM sales improved

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 3,07,954 units in March, down from 3,22,643 units YoY. Total volume loss stood at 14,689 units at a 4.55 percent decline. While YoY sales decline was rampant across segments, MoM sales improved. Total MoM sales are up from 2,81,714 units. Volume gain stood at 26,240 units at 9.31 percent growth.

TVS Sales March 2022 Decline

Two-wheeler domestic sales fell to 1,96,956 units from 2,02,155 units. Volume loss stood at 5,199 units at 2.57 percent decline. MoM motorcycle sales are up from 1,73,198 units. Volume gain stood at 23,758 units at 13.72 percent growth.

Of this, motorcycle sales improved, up to 1,60,522 units from 1,57,254 units. Volume gain is reported at 3,268 units at 2.08 percent growth. MoM sales improved from 1,43,523 units at volume gain of 17k units. TVS motorcycle range includes Apache, Raider, Radeon, Sport, Star City.

Scooter sales fell 9.34 percent, down at 94,747 units from 1,04,513 units. Volume loss is at 9,766 units. MoM scooter sales were up from 86,616 units at volume gain of 8,131 units. Scooter range of TVS includes Jupiter, Ntorq, Pep+, Zest, iQube.

TVS XL100 Moped sales continued on a downward slope at 37,649 units from 45,630 units. Volume loss stood at just below 8k units at 17.49 percent decline. MoM sales were fairly flat, up from 37,486 units. Of total domestic two-wheeler sales, motorcycle sales accounted for 54.80 percent of sales. Scooters contributed 32.35 percent sales last month.

TVS Exports March 2022

2W export last month fell to 95,962 units from 1,05242 units. Volume loss is reported at 9,280 units at 8.82 percent decline. MoM export is up from 94,427 units. Q4 FY22 sales are reported at 8.15 Lakh units, down from 8.87 Lakh units sold in Q4 FY21. In the quarter just concluded, total 3W sales fell to 40,965 units from 41,774 units.

Total 2W sales fell to 2,92,918 units, down from 3,07,397 units. Volume loss is reported at a little below 15k units at 4.71 percent decline. MoM total sales is up from 2,67,625 units at volume gain of just over 25k units.

TVS 3W sales Mar 2022

3W domestic sales were up at 1,274 units from 1,106 units. Volume gain stood at 168 units at 15 percent growth. MoM domestic 3W sales were up from 942 units. 3W exports stood at 13,762 units, down from 14,140 units. Volume loss stood at 378 units at 2.67 percent decline. MoM 3W export was up from 13,147 units. Total 3W sales declined marginally at 1.38 percent, down at 15,036 units from 15,246 units. MoM total 3W sales is up from 14,089 units.

Total domestic sales, as well as, export, both fell last month. Total domestic sales fell to 1,98,230 units from 2,03,261 units. Volume loss stood at just over 5k units at 2.48 percent decline. MoM total domestic sales is up from 1,74,140 units at volume gain of 24.1k units. Total export fell to 1,09,724 units from 1,19,382 units. Volume loss stood at 9,658 units at an 8.09 percent decline. MoM total export improved 2 percent, up from 1,07,574 units. Volume gain is reported at 2,150 units.