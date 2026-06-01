TVS Sales May 2026 – Highest Ever Monthly Sales At 5.67 Lakh Units

TVS Motor Company has reported its highest-ever monthly sales performance in May 2026. The company sold a total of 5,66,585 units during the month, registering a robust 31.37% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 4,31,275 units sold in May 2025. The strong performance was supported by healthy growth in both domestic and export markets, with two-wheelers, electric scooters and three-wheelers all contributing to the record sales milestone.

Two-Wheeler Sales Cross 5.43 Lakh Units

TVS sold 5,43,111 two-wheelers in May 2026, up 30.50% from 4,16,166 units sold in May 2025. Motorcycles remained the company’s largest segment with sales of 2,73,802 units, registering a 29.45% YoY growth. The motorcycle portfolio accounted for 50.41% of total two-wheeler sales during the month. Scooter sales also witnessed strong growth, rising 32.38% to 2,20,740 units from 1,66,749 units sold a year ago. Scooters contributed 40.64% of TVS’ total two-wheeler volumes.

Electric scooter sales reached a new high of 43,362 units, representing a 55% YoY growth over 27,976 units sold in May 2025. The EV segment accounted for nearly 8% of total two-wheeler sales. Moped sales also improved significantly, increasing 28.11% to 48,569 units from 37,912 units in the same month last year.

Domestic And Export Markets Deliver Strong Growth

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 3,84,565 units, up 24.34% from 3,09,287 units sold in May 2025. Exports performed even better, growing 48.34% to 1,58,546 units compared to 1,06,879 units exported a year ago. Including three-wheelers, total domestic sales rose to 3,90,594 units, registering a 24.86% increase over 3,12,838 units sold in May 2025. Exports across two-wheelers and three-wheelers reached 1,75,991 units, up 48.59% from 1,18,437 units in May 2025. This marks the highest-ever international business performance for the company. Two wheeler exports stood at 1,58,546.

Three-Wheeler Sales Jump 55%

TVS’ three-wheeler business also recorded impressive growth. Total three-wheeler sales increased 55.36% to 23,474 units from 15,109 units sold in May 2025. Domestic three-wheeler sales rose 69.78% to 6,029 units, while exports increased 50.93% to 17,445 units. Export markets contributed over 74% of total three-wheeler volumes during the month.

Strong Sequential Growth Over April 2026

TVS also posted strong month-on-month (MoM) growth. Total sales increased 19.54% from 4,73,970 units sold in April 2026 to 5,66,585 units in May 2026. Motorcycle sales saw the biggest sequential gain, rising 36.87% from 2,00,039 units to 2,73,802 units. Scooter sales increased 4.54%, while electric scooter volumes grew 14.80%.

Two-wheeler exports surged 48.47% over April 2026, while total exports across two-wheelers and three-wheelers jumped 46.65% month-on-month. With record sales, strong export demand and its highest-ever EV volumes, TVS Motor has started FY2026-27 on a strong note. The company continues to benefit from growing demand across motorcycles, scooters and electric vehicles, while maintaining momentum in international markets.