TVS Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Jupiter, Apache, Raider, XL, Ntorq, Ronin

TVS Motor showed off strong performance in Oct 2025 fueled by strong demand for its Jupiter and Apache models

TVS Motor Company ended the festive month of Oct 2025 on a highly positive note. The company has reported a 7.93% YoY sales growth with a total of 4,21,633 units sold. This was a 30,988 unit volume increase from 3,90,645 units sold in Oct 2024, showing off the company’s sustained momentum in Indian markets.

TVS had an eventful month with announcements of TVS owned Norton Motorcycles India launch set for April 2026. Earlier this month, the company also commenced production of the new BMW F 450 GS as a part of the TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad alliance.

TVS Sales Oct 2025 – Jupiter at No. 1

Fueled by strong demand of the TVS Jupiter, it was at No.1 on the company sales list and at No. 5 on the list of top 10 two wheelers sold in Oct 2025. Jupiter sales increased by 8.37% to 1,18,888 units last month from 1,09,702 units of Oct 2024. It currently commands a 28.20% share in the company portfolio.

At No. 2 was the TVS Apache with 61,691 units sold last month, a 23% rise over 50,097 units of Oct 2024. The Apache also claimed a top spot on the list of 150-200cc motorcycles, ahead of the Bajaj Pulsar and Honda Unicorn.

TVS Raider, in the sporty naked street motorcycle, with its impressive sales figure of 56,085 units, reflects its strong popularity across buyers in the country. It accounted for an 8.88% YoY rise over 51,513 units sold in Oct 2024. In the moped segment, TVS has the XL that has suffered a 2.15% decline in sales. Sales fell to 51,256 units in the past month from 52,380 units sold in the same month last year.

A popular offering in the scooter segment is the TVS Ntroq that has seen its sales improve by 4.13% Yoy to 41,718 units in Oct 2025 from 40,065 units of Oct 2024. It was at No. 4 on the list of top 10 best-selling scooters last month.

There was also a significant rise in the company’s iQube electric scooter sales with 31,989 units sold, a YoY growth of 10.60% over 28,923 units. It however, lost its No. 1 position on the list of electric scooter sales to the Bajaj Chetak. As for the TVS Sport, the company has sold 19,467 units last month, recording a YoY decline of 9.59% over 21,532 units of Oct 2024.

TVS YoY Sales Oct 2025

Lower down the sales list was the Radeon with 16,745 unit sales, a 3.44% YoY growth from 16,188 units of Oct 2024. It was also a positive sales report for the Zest with a 7.43% rise in demand to 10,163 units while Ronin sales escalated by 65.22% to 6,878 units from 4,163 units on a YoY basis.

TVS Star City suffered a 2.15% YoY decline in sales to 5,829 units last month from 5,957 units sold in the same period last year. It was a 49.77% rise in demand for the TVS Apache 310 with 996 units sold, well over 665 units sold in Oct 2024.