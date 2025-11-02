TVS Sales October 2025 Domestic, Exports, Electric – YoY, MoM Growth

One of India’s renowned 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers, TVS Motor, has ended the sales account for the month of October 2025 in style. The company’s total sales last month stood at 5,43,557 units, which saw 11.15% YoY and 0.46% MoM growth over 4,89,015 units sold last year in October 2024 and 5,41,064 units sold in September 2025.

This resulted in a volume growth of 54,542 units YoY and 2,493 units MoM. This total sales number encompasses the company’s 2W and 3W vehicle portfolio across both domestic and export markets. Let’s break down these numbers further.

TVS Sales October 2025

The company’s total 2W sales stood at 5,25,150 units with 4,21,631 units sold in the domestic market and 1,03,519 units shipped globally. TVS’s domestic sales contributed 80.29% of TVS’s total sales, while exports contributed 18.08%. Total domestic sales saw a YoY growth of 9.83% and a marginal 0.23% MoM growth.

TVS’ domestic sales saw 7.98% YoY growth and a 2.02% MoM growth with volume rising 31,142 units YoY and 8,352 units MoM. While there was an 18.08% YoY growth, exports saw 6.44% MoM decline. Breaking these numbers further, we can see that Motorcycle sales stood at 2,66,715 units constituting 50.79% of total 2W sales.

Motorcycle sales saw 15.77% YoY growth and a 6.85% MoM growth with volume growth of 35,893 units YoY and 17,094 units MoM. Scooter sales stood at 2,05,919 units with 6.45% YoY growth, but a 5.94% MoM decline. TVS iQube electric scooter sales stood at 32,387 units with 10.51% YoY and 3.59% MoM growth with volume gain of 3,079 units YoY and 1,121 units MoM.

3W domestic sales more than doubled

TVS’ moped sales declined across both YoY and MoM aspects as the 52,516 units yielded 2.56% YoY and 5.16% MoM decline. The company’s 3W sales fell into the Greens completely. There were 18,407 units sold in total, with 6,120 units sold in domestic market and 12,287 units shipped to global markets.

What is notable is that 3W domestic sales more than doubled with 117.18% YoY growth and 7.8% MoM growth. 3W exports saw 52.86% YoY and 7.18% MoM growth. Total domestic sales (2W+3W) stood at 4,27,751 units with 8.76% YoY and 2.10% MoM growth, while total exports (2W+3W) stood at 1,15,806 units which was a 21% YoY growth, but a 5.16% MoM decline.

TVS Motor is showcasing a range of new products at 2025 EICMA Show in Milan, Italy. Expected showcases include TVS X electric scooter for Europe, TVS M1-S maxi electric scooter, new Norton V4 superbike and more. A TVS version based on the upcoming 450cc jointly developed with BMW Motorrad is likely to make a grand debut as well.