TVS Sales Sep 2021 – Apache, Raider, Jupiter, Ntorq, iQube Electric

TVS has registered YoY growth of 6 percent and 2 percent in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments respectively for September 2021

TVS Motor Company registered a cumulative sale of 347,156 units in September this year which has resulted in YoY growth of almost 6 percent. In September last year, the company was able to sell 327,692 vehicles. The cumulative monthly sales for August this year stood at 2,90,694 units.

TVS Motor Sep 2021 Two-Wheeler Sales

These figures include sales volume of both two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The two-wheeler segment of TVS registered a sales volume of 332,511 units last month which translated to YoY growth of 6.12 percent. The monthly sales figure for two-wheelers during the same month last year stood at 313,332 units.

The Hosur-based manufacturer recorded a total of 244,084 units of two-wheelers in September this year as compared to 241,762 units sold during the same period last year. This led to marginal YoY growth of 0.96 percent.

In August 2021, TVS sold a total of 1,79,999 two-wheelers in the domestic market which resulted in a positive MoM growth of 35.60 percent last month. Leading the sales charts were Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, XL100. Their iQube electric scooter and the new Raider also added to sales.

With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, TVS expects retails to improve significantly in coming months. The bikemaker was able to sell 1,66,046 units of motorcycles last month as opposed to 1,39,698 units sold in September last year. This resulted in YoY growth of 18.86 percent.

Motorcycle, Three-Wheeler Sales

MoM growth of 24.11 percent for motorcycle sales was registered in September this year. TVS dispatched 1,04,091 units of scooters last month in comparison to 103,877 units dispatched in September 2020. This resulted in a marginal MoM growth of 0.21 percent. Sales volume of mopeds declined by 10.58 percent YoY as the company registered a sales volume of 62,374 units in September this year.

A total of 14,645 three-wheelers from TVS were dispatched last month as against sales of 14,360 units in September 2020. This translated to YoY growth of 2 percent. However, most of these units were shipped to foreign markets as only 813 units of three-wheelers were sold in the domestic market in September this year.

Exports & Second Quarter Sales

The company’s total exports registered a YoY growth of 20 percent with a sales volume of 102,259 units in the month of September 2021 as opposed to 85,163 units sold in September 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 24 YoY with sales of 88,427 units in September this year as against sales of 71,570 units in September last year.

During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a growth of 4 percent with a sales volume of 8.70 lakh units instead of 8.34 lakh units in the second quarter FY 20-21. Three-wheeler segment of the company registered a growth of 41 percent with sales of 0.47 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as opposed to 0.33 lakh units in the second quarter of FY 20-21.