TVS Jupiter, Ntorq, Scooty Prices Jan 2021 – New Jupiter Variant Rs 3,300 Cheaper Than Activa 6G

Scooty Pep Plus is the most affordable scooter in India currently with prices starting at Rs Rs 54,374 (ex-showroom)

India’s third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has announced the price hike on each of its scooter models. The brand currently retails four scooters under its portfolio – Scooty Zest, Scooty Pep Plus, Jupiter and Ntorq. Along with increasing prices, the company has also added one new variant in each of Scooty Pep Plus and Jupiter’s lineup.

Jupiter Sheet Metal Variant

TVS has also introduced a base variant to its 110cc scooter Jupiter. The new sheet metal variant has been priced at Rs 63,497 making it the most affordable variant of Jupiter. This variant misses out on alloy wheels as offered in rest of its variants. This new base variant is Rs 3,302 cheaper than the base variant of Honda Activa 6G.

Jupiter is powered by a 109.7cc, air-cooled engine which comes married to a CVT gearbox. This unit pushes out 7.3bhp at 7,000rpm and 8.4Nm at 5,500rpm. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties, on the other hand, are handled by drum brakes on both ends as standard with the option of a disc brake upfront.

Apart from this, rest of the lineup has faced a price hike in the range of Rs 1,645-2,770, depending on its variant. It rivals the likes of Hero Maestro Edge 110 and Honda Activa 6G. Ntorq prices have been increased by Rs 1,670. Below are the detailed prices of all TVS scooters for Jan 2021.

Scooty Pep Plus ‘Mudhal Kadhal’ edition

Ahead of the upcoming festival of Pongal which marks an important date in the Tamilian Calendar, TVS has now introduced a new variant of Scooty Pep Plus and calls it ‘Mudhal Kadhal’ edition which is Tamil for ‘First Love’. The new Mudhal Kadhal edition has been priced at Rs 56,085 (ex-showroom, Chennai).

TVS Scooty has been one of the most popular underbone brands in India ever since it was first launched almost twenty-five years ago. It is one of the first models of the underbone segment in India which catered to the needs of daily commuting with added convenience of no gear shifts. Over the years, it has evolved with multiple updates incorporated in order to be relevant to the present.

This new limited-run variant features a new colour scheme with special graphics and a 3D emblem and Logo on sides written in Tamil scripture. The new colour scheme features shades of brown, grey and black while the seat gets a dual-tone theme. The company has primarily targeted its Tamilian consumer base with this limited edition model of Scooty Pep Plus. Apart from the cosmetic update, there have been no changes made to the scooter.

It is powered by a BS6 compliant 87.8cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor with ET-Fi Ecothrust technology and produces 5.4 bhp and 6.5 Nm of torque while being paired to a CVT gearbox. The new ET-Fi technology claims to have increased the fuel efficiency of the scooter by 15 percent. Prices for Scooty Pep Plus start at Rs 54,475 (ex-showroom).