TVS Starts Manufacturing BMW F 450 GS in India – Achieves New Milestone

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have marked a major achievement in their 12-year strategic alliance by rolling out the 200,000th motorcycle co-developed under the partnership. This milestone highlights the steady rise of the Indo-German collaboration, which began in 2013 and has since evolved into one of the most successful alliances in the sub-500cc motorcycle segment globally.

The partnership has produced globally loved models such as the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS, and G 310 RR, all manufactured at TVS Motor’s Hosur facility and exported to over 100 countries. This milestone underscores the partners’ engineering synergy, world-class manufacturing standards and shared focus on premium mobility.

BMW F 450 GS Production Begins at Hosur

Alongside the 2 lakh milestone, TVS Motor has also commenced production of the all-new BMW F 450 GS—BMW’s latest adventure motorcycle and the successor to the discontinued G 310 GS. The F 450 GS was unveiled at EICMA 2025, and India will serve as the exclusive global manufacturing hub for this new-generation ADV.

Expected to launch in India later this year or early 2026, the F 450 GS significantly strengthens BMW’s adventure lineup and signals a new chapter in the TVS–BMW partnership, which now expands to mid-size performance motorcycles as well.

BMW F 450 GS – A New Benchmark for Entry ADV Segment

The F 450 GS is positioned as BMW’s new entry-level global adventure motorcycle and comes with several notable upgrades:

Engine & Performance

• Brand-new 450cc twin-cylinder inline engine

• Produces 48 hp and 43 Nm

• 6-speed gearbox with left-mounted secondary drive

• Riding modes: Rain, Road, Enduro

Advanced Rider Aids

• Dynamic Brake Control (DBC)

• Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)

• ABS Pro

• Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR)

Key Highlight – Easy Ride Clutch (ERC)

One of the biggest USPs is BMW’s new Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) paired with Shift Assistant Pro.

• Allows clutch-less gear shifts

• Enhances comfort in city and off-road terrain

• Especially friendly for new riders but beneficial for experienced ones too

This feature positions the F 450 GS as one of the most versatile ADVs in its class.

India Launch & Pricing

With high localization through TVS Motor, the F 450 GS is expected to be priced competitively:

• Estimated: Rs 4 lakh – Rs 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Competing directly with Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure, the F 450 GS is set to attract both touring enthusiasts and new ADV riders. TVS Motor is also expected to roll out its own 450cc motorcycles based on this platform, while TVS-owned Norton will use the same architecture for premium upcoming models.

Leadership Speaks

Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO – TVS Motor Company, said:

“Together with BMW Motorrad, we have created world-class products enjoyed in over 100 global markets. As we celebrate the 200,000-unit milestone, the rollout of the new BMW F 450 GS marks the beginning of an exciting next phase in our partnership.”

Mr. Markus Flasch, CEO – BMW Motorrad, added:

“What started as a bold collaboration is now an extraordinary global success story. The rollout of the BMW F 450 GS is the next chapter, and we look forward to continuing this innovation-driven journey with TVS Motor.”

A Partnership Powering the Future

With both companies investing in new platforms, EV technologies, and premium mobility, the next stage of the TVS–BMW collaboration is poised to deliver even more innovation for global markets. From the G 310 lineup to the new F 450 GS, the alliance continues to redefine global mid-size motorcycling—with India at the heart of it.