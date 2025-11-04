TVS Tangent RR, eFX three o, M1-S, X, RTR HyprStunt Concepts at EICMA 2025

TVS Motor Company at EICMA 2025: From Monocoque Frames to Maxi Scooters

Is a significant moment for TVS Motor Company as it participates for the first time in EICMA 2025, the world’s largest two-wheeler exhibition held in Milan, Italy. Scheduled for November 4, 2025, the event marks a global stage entry for the century-old manufacturer, with operations spanning over 50 countries and 35 percent of its revenue generated outside India. TVS presents six new products across internal combustion and electric powertrains, reflecting its integrated approach to future mobility.

New product introductions include the TVS Tangent RR Concept, a monocoque frame superbike, TVS eFX three o electric motorcycle, TVS M1-S electric maxi scooter, TVS Apache RTX 300, TVS X, and TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept. Each product represents a specific category within the company’s mobility spectrum. Tangent RR Concept embodies a supersport motorcycle configuration using a monocoque subframe structure and intelligent composite materials to enhance aerodynamics. eFX three o introduces an electric street motorcycle concept designed for urban mobility. M1-S marks TVS’s first electric maxi scooter, designed for practicality and long-range use.

Street, Sport, and Scooter—TVS Covers Every Mobility Segment

Apache RTX 300 extends the Apache portfolio into the adventure touring segment. Its European launch is planned for the first quarter of 2026, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Apache nameplate. It will bear a price tag of 5,100 euros. RTR HyprStunt Concept brings a compact and agile form to the urban sports segment, focusing on lightweight dynamics and precision stunt control.

A revived Norton Motorcycles range also forms part of the EICMA display, supported by TVS Motor Company’s £200 million investment in the British brand. Norton’s 127-year heritage in design, engineering, and racing continues through reimagined models tailored for modern riders. This strategic revival heralds TVS’s commitment to premium motorcycling through meticulous engineering and craftsmanship. Norton’s core philosophy of design, and detail aligns with TVS’s global aspirations for quality-driven motorcycle manufacturing.

TVS Expands Its Electric Plan Beyond India

TVS’ electric vehicle roadmap now features future models such as the eFX three o, TVS X, and M1-S. The latter two are targeted for European markets by the end of 2026. The plan builds on the success of the TVS iQube, currently India’s largest-selling electric two-wheeler. This international rollout demonstrates the company’s objective to strengthen its presence in the electric mobility space while contributing to sustainable transport systems in developed markets.

Connected and smart technologies occupy a central role in TVS’s global strategy. A notable inclusion at EICMA 2025 is the AR Heads-Up Display Helmet, developed in collaboration with Swiss startup Aegis Rider. It employs augmented reality with spatial anchoring to project navigation cues, hazard alerts, and call notifications directly within the rider’s field of view. This patented helmet represents one of the earliest adoptions of AR for two-wheeler safety, indicating a transition towards digitally integrated rider ecosystems.

SmartXonnect Links Riders, Scooters, and Smartwatches

Integration across devices is facilitated by the TVS SmartXonnect platform. The system supports Android Auto connectivity, wireless pairing, hands-free calling, Google Assistant access, and real-time navigation. Smartwatch integration further extends this ecosystem through the TVS iQube, allowing riders to monitor vehicle status, battery performance, tyre pressure, and safety notifications directly from the wearable interface. These advancements align with the global movement toward connected mobility and data-driven functionality.

TVS’s display also includes existing production models such as Jupiter, NTORQ, Raider, iQube, Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310, and Ronin. Variants like the carbon fibre Apache RR 310 and the Build-to-Order RTR 310 illustrate the company’s customisation flexibility. Two electric bicycles accompany these motorcycles, signalling diversification across personal mobility categories. Complementary merchandise includes helmets, riding gear, hydration packs, Bluetooth intercoms, and apparel ranging from leather jackets to sweatshirts.

Four Centres, One Global Objective

Corporate infrastructure continues to support TVS’s international growth. Four global centres of excellence—located in India, Indonesia, Bologna, and the UK—serve as engineering and design hubs. These centres facilitate technology exchange and local adaptation for diverse markets. Over 100 years of industrial operations have positioned TVS among established global players, integrating heritage and contemporary engineering to sustain global competitiveness in two- and three-wheeler manufacturing.

Participation in EICMA 2025 positions TVS Motor Company within an ecosystem of international manufacturers and technology developers. As a platform, EICMA enables global manufacturers to showcase advancements in electric mobility, connected technologies, and design evolution. TVS’s involvement aligns with its ongoing transition towards digital-first and electric-focused product strategies. Through consistent expansion, structured product development, and cross-border collaborations, the company continues to consolidate its standing in global mobility networks.

Tangent RR to M1-S: TVS Maps Its Electric to Supersport Range

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS is a business built over 100 years – a commitment to customer delight, quality and a focus on innovation and technology. Today, we are amongst the top global manufacturers of two-wheelers with a significant market share in over 50 countries. 35 percent of our revenues come from outside India. As TVSM debuts at EICMA, we underline our ambition to serve customers in Europe with passion, precision and pride. With the prowess of our existing portfolio, the six new unveils, the capability from our four centres of excellence in India, Indonesia, Bologna and UK and anew resurgent Norton, we are ready to write a new chapter.”