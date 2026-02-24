TVS Tangent RR Patent Filed – Design Hints Of Upcoming Apache 450RR?

With its monocoque subframe, the TVS Tangent RR will have a higher power-to-weight ratio and enhanced precision during cornering

TVS had showcased the Tangent RR Concept at the 2025 EICMA. A patent for the same has now been filed, indicating a potential launch in the future. The design patent retains most of the features seen with the concept. Let’s check out the details.

TVS Tangent RR (Apache 450 RR) patented

As can be seen in the patent image, TVS Tangent RR has an aggressive profile. Key features include dual headlamps, a raked windshield and low-set clip-on handlebars. The bike has a sculpted fuel tank, distinctive fairing design and an underseat exhaust. One can also notice slick tyres, which indicate the bike’s track capabilities. It is likely that TVS Tangent RR will be using 17-inch wheels at both ends.

Suspension setup comprises USD forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The bike has dual discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be offered as standard. One of the USPs of the bike will be its monocoque subframe construction. It will offer multiple benefits such as a lightweight profile, enhanced rigidity for high-speed manoeuvres and improved airflow management. The visual ‘wow’ factor will also be enhanced with a monocoque subframe.

Although there is no official confirmation, it is possible that the Tangent RR concept could go on sale as the Apache 450 RR. The bike will be based on the new 450cc twin-cylinder platform developed by BMW. Starting with the 310cc platform, the TVS-BMW partnership has now expanded into the 450cc and electric segments. In the 450cc space, the first bike to be launched will be the BMW F 450 GS.

TVS Tangent RR performance

Powering the TVS Tangent RR will be the new 450cc twin-cylinder seen with the BMW F 450 GS. It generates 48 hp and 43 Nm of torque, and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The output numbers and configuration could be adjusted in line with the needs of a track machine. TVS Tangent RR is expected to offer a comprehensive range of tech features and rider aids.

Possibilities include cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, a bi-directional quickshifter, wheelie control and rear lift protection. The bike could get a TFT display with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation. Multiple ride modes are expected to ensure optimal handling across varied environments.

When launched, the Tangent RR will be the new flagship from TVS. It will compete with the likes of Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Yamaha R3. TVS is expected to focus on introducing a range of best-in-class features and launch the bike at an accessible price point. BMW is also likely to launch its own faired version, based on the new 450cc platform. It is expected to get distinctive styling, aligned with BMW’s design philosophy.