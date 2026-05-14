TVS To Increase Production By 15 Lakh Units Within 1 Year

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, TVS Motor, is currently operating a vast portfolio across multiple segments, genres and price brackets. The company has a successful sales prospect in the domestic market and also has huge demand across multiple global markets for its 2W and 3W offerings.

This demand is rising by the day too, and TVS Motor is keen on expanding its overall production capacity to meet this demand. This increase in production capacity is expected to keep the demand in check, across premium motorcycles, electric scooters and even 3W offerings. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Motor Production Capacity Expansion

To keep the rising demand in check, TVS Motor has decided to increase the production capacity by up to 1.5 million units (15 lakh units). The company intends to achieve this production ramp up strategy at their Hosur manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu state, within the next 12 months to meet demands.

The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of around 6.8 million units per annum (68 lakh units). With this bump in production capacity planned within the next 12 months, will take the company’s total projected production capacity to a total 8.3 million units (83 lakh units) per annum.

In FY26, TVS Motor sold over 5.9 million units (59 lakh units) across both ICE and EV portfolios. The maker of iQube electric scooters is currently enjoying the top spot in India’s electric 2W vehicle sales charts. In March 2026, TVS sold a total of 38,757 units of iQube electric scooters with 46.26% YoY growth.

TVS Motor has planned to increase their EV production too, which will touch the 40,000 units per month mark in the near future, gradually increasing to 50,000 units per month mark too. The company’s Hosur manufacturing facility will play a key role in production of future premium motorcycles under Norton brand for Indian market and the world.

New Facilities Planned

The company has earmarked a sum of Rs 3,500 crores capital expenditure for FY27 across product development, R&D and manufacturing expansion. There are reports suggesting TVS Motor is currently evaluating plans to build new manufacturing facilities to produce 2W and 3W vehicles. The proposed sites under consideration can be in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. More details regarding new manufacturing facilities will emerge in the future.