TVS Unveils New 300cc Engine – To Power Upcoming Apache RTX ADV ?

While there’s not much difference in power and torque output, the new 300cc engine can have benefits like refined performance and improved fuel efficiency

At the ongoing MotoSoul 2024, TVS has unveiled an entirely new 300cc engine named RT-XD4. It has been designed and developed completely in-house at the company’s R&D facility located in Hosur. The new engine is a testament to the strong research and engineering capabilities of TVS Motor.

TVS new RT-XD4 engine – Key features

In comparison to the existing 312.12 cc engine, the new RT-XD4 engine has a displacement of 299 cc. Power and torque output of the new RT-XD4 engine is at 35.45 PS and 28.5 Nm. Bore is 78 mm, whereas stroke is 62.6 mm. The new engine gets a 6-speed gearbox and also has a slipper clutch. RT-XD4 engine has improved cooling, made possible with liquid cooling for the head and air-oil cooling for the crank cases.

TVS new RT-XD4 engine is built on an entirely new platform. Some of the key highlights include a dual overhead camshaft integrated with a down-draft port and a dual oil pump featuring a split chamber crankcase. For enhanced cooling, a dual cooling jacket cylinder head with a water jacket has been used. The new RT-XD4 also has a dual breather system. Its primary purpose is to restrict oil contamination and minimize oil consumption.

TVS new RT-XD4 engine Vs. Existing 312.12 cc engine

As compared to the new engine, the existing 312.12 cc engine generates 35.6 PS and 28.7 Nm. Bore and stroke figures are at 80 mm and 62.1 mm, respectively. The 312.12 cc engine is liquid cooled and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch.

As is evident, the performance numbers are a close match. However, the new RT-XD4 engine could deliver a better overall performance with its advanced architecture. TVS has stated that the new engine has highly linear torque characteristics. In essence, users can expect a seamless ride experience with the new engine.

While not officially announced, it is possible that the new RT-XD4 engine could be lightweight. If that’s true, a higher power-to-weight ratio can be achieved. Another possibility is improved fuel efficiency. Achieving compliance with upcoming stricter emission norms could also become easier with the new RT-XD4 engine. From a business perspective, the new engine could have a lower production cost. Capital expenditure related to design and development will be adjusted over the long term.

Which TVS bikes will use the new RT-XD4 engine?

TVS has not revealed when the new RT-XD4 engine will reach the stage of commercial production. However, we do know that TVS has trademarked a new name – TVS Apache RTX. Spy shots have also revealed a blurred image of a new 300cc ADV bike being tested. This could be the first bike to get the new RT-XD4 engine. Reports also reveal that testing of the new bike is already in the final stages. And launch could take place around mid-2025. TVS already has the RTR 310 streetfighter and Apache RR 310 fully faired bikes. A new ADV bike will add more depth to TVS Motor’s 300cc portfolio.