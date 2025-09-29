TVS XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy Wheel Variant Launch Price Rs 58k

The most affordable 2W offering from TVS Motor, the XL100, has just been bestowed with a much-needed update in the form of a new top-spec variant. We’re talking about mechanical and feature updates which end users will highly likely benefit from. Without any direct rivals in the ICE segment, this new update to TVS XL100 Heavy Duty is likely to be well received.

TVS XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy Wheel Variant

After the launch of Orbiter EV in the highly contested family format electric scooter segment, TVS Motor has turned the update engine towards XL100. The company has just launched a new top-spec variant of XL100 with much needed updates which will resonate well with end users as they add safety, security and convenience.

Called XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy, this new variant has been priced at Rs 59,800 (Ex-sh). This new variant can be had in three attractive colours – Grey, Blue and Red. As the name suggests, XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy variant comes with a new alloy wheel for the first time in decades offering wire-spoke wheels.

These alloy wheels lend a new look and appearance that has never been seen on XL100. Wheel size is 16-inches and they are wrapped with 2.50-16 6PR 41L tyres at both ends. Alloy wheels have facilitated tubeless tyres for the first time in XL100 lineup, which will increase the sense of security and safety with users.

What else is new?

Other notable elements with XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy from TVS Motor include LED headlight setup and a Type-A USB port which will enhance the user experience completely. Also notable are ETFi tech for 15% more mileage, engine kill switch, electric starter, detachable rear seat, large floorboard, front telescopic forks and more.

It continues to be powered by the same 99.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is capable of generating 4.35 PS of peak power and 6.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a single-speed gearbox. Top speed is 58 km/h, fuel tank capacity is 4L and kerb weight is 89 kg, which is the same as before, despite the addition of alloy wheels.

The range starts from Heavy Duty priced at Rs 43,400 and goes till Rs 58,400 (both prices Ex-sh) for the top-spec Heavy Duty Alloy. In the country, TVS XL100 continues to be the only vehicle of its type and still has a massive customer base.