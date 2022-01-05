TVS Zeppelin Production Not Planned – Confirms Official Account

TVS was rumoured to make production version of their Zeppelin Concept Cruiser – They have officially stated today that there is Zeppelin will remain a concept

It was in Auto Expo 2018 when TVS had presented the Zeppelin Concept for the first time. The cruiser garnered a fair bit of attention and has managed to remain in the news even today. However, ever since its appearance at the biennial auto event three years back, there have been no major developments about any such motorcycle from TVS.

It was only last year that reports of TVS registering a trademark for ‘Zepplin R’ surfaced on the internet. Interestingly, the trademark added the suffix ‘R’ and deleted an ‘e’ from the earlier moniker. Zeppelin became Zepplin R.

TVS Zeppelin Production Not Planned

As per latest update, TVS Motor has no plans to bring the Zepplin concept to production. They have revealed this via their official Instagram handle.

When user Anirudh Srinivas enquired about the launch of Zeppelin motorcycle, TVS replied, “Hi, TVS Zeppelin was showcased in Auto Expo 2018. It is a concept vehicle only and not meant for production.”

The concept model showcased at the AutoExpo 2018, featured a first-of-its-kind hybrid powertrain. Zeppelin Concept was powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine aided by an electric motor. This 1200W regenerative assist motor was paired with a 48V Li-ION battery.

The motorcycle was also equipped with a unique Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) which has already been patented by TVS. This promised a host of benefits including superior all-round performance, extra power boost whenever required and impressive fuel efficiency.

As far as design is concerned, the Zeppelin concept adopted a modern and futuristic theme rather than a retro classic theme seen in most contemporary cruisers. Some of the key features seen in the Zeppelin Concept included an integrated HD camera at the front, bio-key, internet connectivity, and a lightweight chassis suspended on golden coloured 41mm USD front forks, rear mono-shock suspension.

Entry-level cruiser segment

In the entry-level cruiser segment currently, we have only Bajaj Avenger which is offered in two iterations- 160 Street and 220 Cruise. Earlier, Yamaha had offered a cruiser named Enticer 125 which had the body of a traditional cruiser but was seriously underpowered due to a modest 124cc power plant underneath.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350, strictly speaking, is not a full-blow contemporary cruiser but more of a cross between a cruiser and retro classic motorcycle. More importantly, it becomes out of reach for many. Hence, a cruiser slotted below the 350cc models could gain a far wider consumer base.

Its not that there is not demand in this segment. Maybe buyers are waiting for more options. A new TVS test mule was spied recently, which looked like a retro 150cc machine. That is expected to be launched later this year, to rival the likes of Yamaha FZ-X.