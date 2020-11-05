TVS Zepplin R Name Registered – New Cruiser To Rival Classic, CB350?

TVS Motor currently does not offer a cruiser motorcycle

After Jawa, Benelli Imperiale 400 and recently launched Honda H’ness CB350, the cruiser segment could have another rival to challenge the supremacy of Royal Enfield motorcycles. The market is abuzz as trademark registration data reveals that TVS has received approval for its Zepplin R motorcycle. This indicates towards the possibility that TVS may be planning to launch its first cruiser motorcycle sometime next year.

2018 TVS Zeppelin concept design

As may be recalled, Zeppelin was unveiled as a concept at 2018 Auto Expo. At that time, it was named only as ‘Zeppelin’. However, as per the registered trademark, the motorcycle gets an additional ‘R’ while the letter ‘e’ goes missing in its name. Concept showcased wast Zeppelin while the new name that is registered is Zepplin R.

Even though Zeppelin Concept has the silhouette of a cruiser, its design is unlike any other product currently available. One of its distinguishable features is the sharp design and sculpted body panels, which give the bike a dominating character.

If the new TVS Zepplin R is based on the Zeppelin concept, it will have quite a few radical design elements such as octagonal instrument cluster, rectangular rear view mirrors, and right sided fuel tank lid. However, it is not certain if all these unique design elements of the concept will be used in the production variant.

We shall get some clarity when the test mules start their usual drills. It is possible that the production version may have a toned down design to suit practical needs. For now, below is a production spec rendering of TVS Zepplin R Cruiser.

Zeppelin concept engine

TVS Zeppelin concept came with an advanced hybrid powertrain, comprising a 220 cc single cylinder petrol motor and a 1200 watt regenerative electric motor connected to a 48v lithium-ion battery. The motorcycle was also equipped with a unique Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). This has already been patented by TVS. With all these state-of-the-art equipment, Zeppelin concept promised a range of benefits such as enhanced power boost whenever needed, superior all-round performance and best in class fuel efficiency.

Other key features of Zeppelin concept included a lightweight chassis, integrated HD camera at the front, bio-key, internet connectivity, golden coloured 41 mm USD front forks, rear mono shock suspension, belt drive, disc brakes at both ends, dual-channel ABS, feet forward highway pegs, single piece seat, spoke wheels, and tubeless tyres.

As of now, the 200cc to 500cc motorcycle segment is dominated by Royal Enfield. In September, the company commanded a market share of more than eighty percent with its popular products such as Classic 350, Bullet 350, Electra 350 and Himalayan. Moreover, Royal Enfield motorcycles have acquired cult status, something that will be difficult to beat by any new rival.

TVS Zeppelin R seems to have potential, but its journey will be challenging to say the least. It is expected that TVS will launch its cruiser at an aggressive price point of around Rs 1.5 lakh to make it more attractive for potential buyers in this growing segment.