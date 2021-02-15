Home Bike News Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Dec 2020 - Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Splendor,...

Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Dec 2020 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Splendor, Ntorq

Ashwin Ram N P
Ashwin Ram N P

TVS Apache Exports
Image – The Sameer Vlogs

Bajaj Boxer continues to lead the two-wheeler exports count through December 2020

 

Two wheeler exports in December 2020 saw Bajaj Boxer triumph atop the charts at about 41 percent growth at 35.72 percent market share. Exports grew to 1,31,284 units, up from 93,168 units. TVS Star City exports grew by 31.81 percent to claim just over 14 percent share. Exports rose to over 52k units, up from 39.5k units.

Pulsar exports grew by over 12k units, up at 37,024 units from 26,088 units. Bajaj exports in recent months have continued to post growth. CT exports however declined to 14,766 units, down fro 26,088 units.

Apache exports more than doubled at just over 13k units, up from 5,369 units at volume gain of 7,682 units. Bajaj Discover exports crossed the 10k mark at 10,326 units. Exports grew from 8,316 units at volume gain of just over 2k units at growth of 24.17 percent.

KTM 390 demand grows

Yamaha FZ series exports fell by 18.71 percent. Units were down ay 8,387 units from 10,254 units. Honda Navi, which is no longer sold in India is the company’s largest export product. Exports grew noticeably at 6,187 units, up from 1,960 units at volume gain of over 4k units. TVS Sport exports jumped to 6k units, up from 2,520 units.

Two Wheeler Exports Dec 2020
Two Wheeler Exports Dec 2020

Hero enjoys an enviable position in the domestic market. Exports are nowhere near. Hero Splendor does make it to the top 10 exports list at 5,345 units. Up from 1,940 units at volume gain of 3,405 units. Ntorq exports grew to just over 5k units, up from 2,896 units at volume gain of over 2.1k units.

Yamaha Crux is next on the list at just over 3.5k units. Volumes more than doubled, up from 1,356 units at volume gain of 2,234 units. Honda Dio exports fell by two-thirds, down at 3,532 units from 10,554 units. Suzuki Gixxer units fell by almost a third at 3,326, down from just below 5k units. KTM 390 units more than doubled at 3,185 units, up from 1,176 units.

December 2020 two-wheeler exports growth

HF Deluxe units gained by almost a 1,000 units, up at 3,124 units, up from 2,152 units. Yamaha Ray exports fell marginally down at just under 3k units from juts over 3k units. KTM 200 exports more than doubled at 2,889 units, up from 1,186 units.

No Two Wheeler Exports Dec-20 Dec-19
1 Boxer 1,31,284 93,168
2 Star City 52,061 39,498
3 Pulsar 37,024 24,344
4 CT 14,766 26,088
5 Apache 13,051 5,369
6 Discover 10,326 8,316
7 FZ 8,387 10,254
8 NAVI 6,187 1,960
9 SPORT 6,000 2,520
10 Splendor 5,345 1,940
11 NTORQ 5,004 2,896
12 Platina 3699 4212
13 Crux 3,590 1,356
14 Dio 3,532 10,554
15 GIXXER 3,326 4,954
16 KTM 390 3,185 1,176
17 HF Deluxe 3,124 2,152
18 Ray 2,980 3,062
19 KTM 200 2,889 1,186
20 Acheiver 2,738 698
21 FZ25 2,708 2,736
22 Hunk 2,688 1,420
23 CB Shine 2,563 1,737
24 Dominar 250 2,312 0
25 Duet 2,184 0
26 X Blade 1,896 2,448
27 Burgman 1,890 1,172
28 Xtreme 1,877 302
29 LIVO 1,700 1,600
30 XPULSE 200 1,695 0
31 TVS XL 1,560 1,537
32 SZ 1,424 2,376
33 Glamour 1,389 3,904
34 Victor 1,378 800
35 Hornet 160R 1,368 2,035
36 BMW 310 1,267 1,114
37 Dominar 400 1,252 702
38 Himalayan 1,207 335
39 650 Twin 1,193 768
40 KTM 125 1,137 0
41 GIXXER 250 1,046 89
42 Dream 996 1,520
43 R15 806 858
44 KTM 250 800 1,013
45 Saluto RX 792 1,368
46 Activa 780 0
47 Classic 500 642 366
48 GRAZIA 520 784
49 Radeon 520 1,760
50 H’Ness CB350 510 0
51 Husqvarna 125 504 0
52 Hayate 480 1,082
53 Pleasure 470 202
54 Aviator 440 0
55 Maestro 438 168
56 Vespa 421 43
57 Unicorn 160 408 768
58 Destini 125 354 48
59 Alpha 336 280
60 Husqvarna 250 295 0
61 Saluto 280 6,020
62 Wego 252 2,070
63 Classic 350 238 328
64 Jupiter 234 26
65 Vespa 209 339
66 Avenger 220 164 64
67 MT 15 160 337
68 Husqvarna 401 160 0
69 Aprilia SR150 154 295
70 Husqvarna 201 145 0
71 Bullet 500 129 70
72 Aprilia SR160 117 0
73 Aprilia SR 125 105 179
74 Lets 96 558
75 Intruder 96 128
76 Meteor 350 94 0
77 Unicorn 150 80 640
78 SR 50 MT 28 32
79 Typhoon R 50 24 368
80 Access 12 0
81 X PULSE 200T 0 1,662
82 CB Twister 0 1,040
83 Jive 0 668
84 Avenger 160 0 408
85 Fascino 0 370
86 Passion 0 180
87 HF Dawn 0 160
88 RR 310 0 117
89 STREET ROD 0 104
90 Thunderbird 350 0 45
91 STREET 500 0 23
92 STREET 750 0 20
93 Electra 0 15
Total 3,67,521 2,97,304

Hero Achiever volume gain stood at over 2k units, up at 2,738 units, up from 698 units. FZ25 exports were flat at 2,708 units. Hunk units grew to 2,688 units, up from 1,420 units. CB shine exports are up at 2,563 units from 1,737 units.

Bajaj Dominar 250 exports are reported at 2,312 units. Duel exports stood at 2,184 units. X Blade volumes fell to 1,896 units from 2,448 units. Burgman follows at 1,890 units, up from 1,172 units. Xtreme exports improved by the bucketload at 1,877 units, up from 302 units. Livo volumes were stable up at 1,700 units from 1,600 units. Pulse 200 numbers are reported at 1,695 units.

TVS XL numbers were flat at 1,560 units. SZ volumes fell to 1,424 units, down from 2,376 units. Glamour volumes contracted by almost two-thirds, down at 1,389 units from 3,904 units. Victor volumes improved by over 500 units, up at 1,378 units. Hornet 160R lost about a third of its volume at 1,368 units. BMW 310 exports were flat at 1,267 units. Numbers for Dominar 400 and Himalayan were similar at just aver 1,200 units. 650 Twins accounted for just below 1,200 units.

In all, two wheeler exports in December 2020 grew by almost a quarter. Growth was reported at 23.62 percent at 3,67,521 units, up from 2,97,304 units. Volume gain stood at 70,217 units.

Newsletter

* indicates required


ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts.

RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.