Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Dec 2020 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Splendor, Ntorq

Bajaj Boxer continues to lead the two-wheeler exports count through December 2020

Two wheeler exports in December 2020 saw Bajaj Boxer triumph atop the charts at about 41 percent growth at 35.72 percent market share. Exports grew to 1,31,284 units, up from 93,168 units. TVS Star City exports grew by 31.81 percent to claim just over 14 percent share. Exports rose to over 52k units, up from 39.5k units.

Pulsar exports grew by over 12k units, up at 37,024 units from 26,088 units. Bajaj exports in recent months have continued to post growth. CT exports however declined to 14,766 units, down fro 26,088 units.

Apache exports more than doubled at just over 13k units, up from 5,369 units at volume gain of 7,682 units. Bajaj Discover exports crossed the 10k mark at 10,326 units. Exports grew from 8,316 units at volume gain of just over 2k units at growth of 24.17 percent.

KTM 390 demand grows

Yamaha FZ series exports fell by 18.71 percent. Units were down ay 8,387 units from 10,254 units. Honda Navi, which is no longer sold in India is the company’s largest export product. Exports grew noticeably at 6,187 units, up from 1,960 units at volume gain of over 4k units. TVS Sport exports jumped to 6k units, up from 2,520 units.

Hero enjoys an enviable position in the domestic market. Exports are nowhere near. Hero Splendor does make it to the top 10 exports list at 5,345 units. Up from 1,940 units at volume gain of 3,405 units. Ntorq exports grew to just over 5k units, up from 2,896 units at volume gain of over 2.1k units.

Yamaha Crux is next on the list at just over 3.5k units. Volumes more than doubled, up from 1,356 units at volume gain of 2,234 units. Honda Dio exports fell by two-thirds, down at 3,532 units from 10,554 units. Suzuki Gixxer units fell by almost a third at 3,326, down from just below 5k units. KTM 390 units more than doubled at 3,185 units, up from 1,176 units.

December 2020 two-wheeler exports growth

HF Deluxe units gained by almost a 1,000 units, up at 3,124 units, up from 2,152 units. Yamaha Ray exports fell marginally down at just under 3k units from juts over 3k units. KTM 200 exports more than doubled at 2,889 units, up from 1,186 units.

No Two Wheeler Exports Dec-20 Dec-19 1 Boxer 1,31,284 93,168 2 Star City 52,061 39,498 3 Pulsar 37,024 24,344 4 CT 14,766 26,088 5 Apache 13,051 5,369 6 Discover 10,326 8,316 7 FZ 8,387 10,254 8 NAVI 6,187 1,960 9 SPORT 6,000 2,520 10 Splendor 5,345 1,940 11 NTORQ 5,004 2,896 12 Platina 3699 4212 13 Crux 3,590 1,356 14 Dio 3,532 10,554 15 GIXXER 3,326 4,954 16 KTM 390 3,185 1,176 17 HF Deluxe 3,124 2,152 18 Ray 2,980 3,062 19 KTM 200 2,889 1,186 20 Acheiver 2,738 698 21 FZ25 2,708 2,736 22 Hunk 2,688 1,420 23 CB Shine 2,563 1,737 24 Dominar 250 2,312 0 25 Duet 2,184 0 26 X Blade 1,896 2,448 27 Burgman 1,890 1,172 28 Xtreme 1,877 302 29 LIVO 1,700 1,600 30 XPULSE 200 1,695 0 31 TVS XL 1,560 1,537 32 SZ 1,424 2,376 33 Glamour 1,389 3,904 34 Victor 1,378 800 35 Hornet 160R 1,368 2,035 36 BMW 310 1,267 1,114 37 Dominar 400 1,252 702 38 Himalayan 1,207 335 39 650 Twin 1,193 768 40 KTM 125 1,137 0 41 GIXXER 250 1,046 89 42 Dream 996 1,520 43 R15 806 858 44 KTM 250 800 1,013 45 Saluto RX 792 1,368 46 Activa 780 0 47 Classic 500 642 366 48 GRAZIA 520 784 49 Radeon 520 1,760 50 H’Ness CB350 510 0 51 Husqvarna 125 504 0 52 Hayate 480 1,082 53 Pleasure 470 202 54 Aviator 440 0 55 Maestro 438 168 56 Vespa 421 43 57 Unicorn 160 408 768 58 Destini 125 354 48 59 Alpha 336 280 60 Husqvarna 250 295 0 61 Saluto 280 6,020 62 Wego 252 2,070 63 Classic 350 238 328 64 Jupiter 234 26 65 Vespa 209 339 66 Avenger 220 164 64 67 MT 15 160 337 68 Husqvarna 401 160 0 69 Aprilia SR150 154 295 70 Husqvarna 201 145 0 71 Bullet 500 129 70 72 Aprilia SR160 117 0 73 Aprilia SR 125 105 179 74 Lets 96 558 75 Intruder 96 128 76 Meteor 350 94 0 77 Unicorn 150 80 640 78 SR 50 MT 28 32 79 Typhoon R 50 24 368 80 Access 12 0 81 X PULSE 200T 0 1,662 82 CB Twister 0 1,040 83 Jive 0 668 84 Avenger 160 0 408 85 Fascino 0 370 86 Passion 0 180 87 HF Dawn 0 160 88 RR 310 0 117 89 STREET ROD 0 104 90 Thunderbird 350 0 45 91 STREET 500 0 23 92 STREET 750 0 20 93 Electra 0 15 – Total 3,67,521 2,97,304

Hero Achiever volume gain stood at over 2k units, up at 2,738 units, up from 698 units. FZ25 exports were flat at 2,708 units. Hunk units grew to 2,688 units, up from 1,420 units. CB shine exports are up at 2,563 units from 1,737 units.

Bajaj Dominar 250 exports are reported at 2,312 units. Duel exports stood at 2,184 units. X Blade volumes fell to 1,896 units from 2,448 units. Burgman follows at 1,890 units, up from 1,172 units. Xtreme exports improved by the bucketload at 1,877 units, up from 302 units. Livo volumes were stable up at 1,700 units from 1,600 units. Pulse 200 numbers are reported at 1,695 units.

TVS XL numbers were flat at 1,560 units. SZ volumes fell to 1,424 units, down from 2,376 units. Glamour volumes contracted by almost two-thirds, down at 1,389 units from 3,904 units. Victor volumes improved by over 500 units, up at 1,378 units. Hornet 160R lost about a third of its volume at 1,368 units. BMW 310 exports were flat at 1,267 units. Numbers for Dominar 400 and Himalayan were similar at just aver 1,200 units. 650 Twins accounted for just below 1,200 units.

In all, two wheeler exports in December 2020 grew by almost a quarter. Growth was reported at 23.62 percent at 3,67,521 units, up from 2,97,304 units. Volume gain stood at 70,217 units.