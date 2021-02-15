Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Dec 2020 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Splendor, Ntorq

Bajaj Boxer continues to lead the two-wheeler exports count through December 2020
Two wheeler exports in December 2020 saw Bajaj Boxer triumph atop the charts at about 41 percent growth at 35.72 percent market share. Exports grew to 1,31,284 units, up from 93,168 units. TVS Star City exports grew by 31.81 percent to claim just over 14 percent share. Exports rose to over 52k units, up from 39.5k units.
Pulsar exports grew by over 12k units, up at 37,024 units from 26,088 units. Bajaj exports in recent months have continued to post growth. CT exports however declined to 14,766 units, down fro 26,088 units.
Apache exports more than doubled at just over 13k units, up from 5,369 units at volume gain of 7,682 units. Bajaj Discover exports crossed the 10k mark at 10,326 units. Exports grew from 8,316 units at volume gain of just over 2k units at growth of 24.17 percent.
KTM 390 demand grows
Yamaha FZ series exports fell by 18.71 percent. Units were down ay 8,387 units from 10,254 units. Honda Navi, which is no longer sold in India is the company’s largest export product. Exports grew noticeably at 6,187 units, up from 1,960 units at volume gain of over 4k units. TVS Sport exports jumped to 6k units, up from 2,520 units.
Hero enjoys an enviable position in the domestic market. Exports are nowhere near. Hero Splendor does make it to the top 10 exports list at 5,345 units. Up from 1,940 units at volume gain of 3,405 units. Ntorq exports grew to just over 5k units, up from 2,896 units at volume gain of over 2.1k units.
Yamaha Crux is next on the list at just over 3.5k units. Volumes more than doubled, up from 1,356 units at volume gain of 2,234 units. Honda Dio exports fell by two-thirds, down at 3,532 units from 10,554 units. Suzuki Gixxer units fell by almost a third at 3,326, down from just below 5k units. KTM 390 units more than doubled at 3,185 units, up from 1,176 units.
December 2020 two-wheeler exports growth
HF Deluxe units gained by almost a 1,000 units, up at 3,124 units, up from 2,152 units. Yamaha Ray exports fell marginally down at just under 3k units from juts over 3k units. KTM 200 exports more than doubled at 2,889 units, up from 1,186 units.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Dec-20
|Dec-19
|1
|Boxer
|1,31,284
|93,168
|2
|Star City
|52,061
|39,498
|3
|Pulsar
|37,024
|24,344
|4
|CT
|14,766
|26,088
|5
|Apache
|13,051
|5,369
|6
|Discover
|10,326
|8,316
|7
|FZ
|8,387
|10,254
|8
|NAVI
|6,187
|1,960
|9
|SPORT
|6,000
|2,520
|10
|Splendor
|5,345
|1,940
|11
|NTORQ
|5,004
|2,896
|12
|Platina
|3699
|4212
|13
|Crux
|3,590
|1,356
|14
|Dio
|3,532
|10,554
|15
|GIXXER
|3,326
|4,954
|16
|KTM 390
|3,185
|1,176
|17
|HF Deluxe
|3,124
|2,152
|18
|Ray
|2,980
|3,062
|19
|KTM 200
|2,889
|1,186
|20
|Acheiver
|2,738
|698
|21
|FZ25
|2,708
|2,736
|22
|Hunk
|2,688
|1,420
|23
|CB Shine
|2,563
|1,737
|24
|Dominar 250
|2,312
|0
|25
|Duet
|2,184
|0
|26
|X Blade
|1,896
|2,448
|27
|Burgman
|1,890
|1,172
|28
|Xtreme
|1,877
|302
|29
|LIVO
|1,700
|1,600
|30
|XPULSE 200
|1,695
|0
|31
|TVS XL
|1,560
|1,537
|32
|SZ
|1,424
|2,376
|33
|Glamour
|1,389
|3,904
|34
|Victor
|1,378
|800
|35
|Hornet 160R
|1,368
|2,035
|36
|BMW 310
|1,267
|1,114
|37
|Dominar 400
|1,252
|702
|38
|Himalayan
|1,207
|335
|39
|650 Twin
|1,193
|768
|40
|KTM 125
|1,137
|0
|41
|GIXXER 250
|1,046
|89
|42
|Dream
|996
|1,520
|43
|R15
|806
|858
|44
|KTM 250
|800
|1,013
|45
|Saluto RX
|792
|1,368
|46
|Activa
|780
|0
|47
|Classic 500
|642
|366
|48
|GRAZIA
|520
|784
|49
|Radeon
|520
|1,760
|50
|H’Ness CB350
|510
|0
|51
|Husqvarna 125
|504
|0
|52
|Hayate
|480
|1,082
|53
|Pleasure
|470
|202
|54
|Aviator
|440
|0
|55
|Maestro
|438
|168
|56
|Vespa
|421
|43
|57
|Unicorn 160
|408
|768
|58
|Destini 125
|354
|48
|59
|Alpha
|336
|280
|60
|Husqvarna 250
|295
|0
|61
|Saluto
|280
|6,020
|62
|Wego
|252
|2,070
|63
|Classic 350
|238
|328
|64
|Jupiter
|234
|26
|65
|Vespa
|209
|339
|66
|Avenger 220
|164
|64
|67
|MT 15
|160
|337
|68
|Husqvarna 401
|160
|0
|69
|Aprilia SR150
|154
|295
|70
|Husqvarna 201
|145
|0
|71
|Bullet 500
|129
|70
|72
|Aprilia SR160
|117
|0
|73
|Aprilia SR 125
|105
|179
|74
|Lets
|96
|558
|75
|Intruder
|96
|128
|76
|Meteor 350
|94
|0
|77
|Unicorn 150
|80
|640
|78
|SR 50 MT
|28
|32
|79
|Typhoon R 50
|24
|368
|80
|Access
|12
|0
|81
|X PULSE 200T
|0
|1,662
|82
|CB Twister
|0
|1,040
|83
|Jive
|0
|668
|84
|Avenger 160
|0
|408
|85
|Fascino
|0
|370
|86
|Passion
|0
|180
|87
|HF Dawn
|0
|160
|88
|RR 310
|0
|117
|89
|STREET ROD
|0
|104
|90
|Thunderbird 350
|0
|45
|91
|STREET 500
|0
|23
|92
|STREET 750
|0
|20
|93
|Electra
|0
|15
|–
|Total
|3,67,521
|2,97,304
Hero Achiever volume gain stood at over 2k units, up at 2,738 units, up from 698 units. FZ25 exports were flat at 2,708 units. Hunk units grew to 2,688 units, up from 1,420 units. CB shine exports are up at 2,563 units from 1,737 units.
Bajaj Dominar 250 exports are reported at 2,312 units. Duel exports stood at 2,184 units. X Blade volumes fell to 1,896 units from 2,448 units. Burgman follows at 1,890 units, up from 1,172 units. Xtreme exports improved by the bucketload at 1,877 units, up from 302 units. Livo volumes were stable up at 1,700 units from 1,600 units. Pulse 200 numbers are reported at 1,695 units.
TVS XL numbers were flat at 1,560 units. SZ volumes fell to 1,424 units, down from 2,376 units. Glamour volumes contracted by almost two-thirds, down at 1,389 units from 3,904 units. Victor volumes improved by over 500 units, up at 1,378 units. Hornet 160R lost about a third of its volume at 1,368 units. BMW 310 exports were flat at 1,267 units. Numbers for Dominar 400 and Himalayan were similar at just aver 1,200 units. 650 Twins accounted for just below 1,200 units.
In all, two wheeler exports in December 2020 grew by almost a quarter. Growth was reported at 23.62 percent at 3,67,521 units, up from 2,97,304 units. Volume gain stood at 70,217 units.