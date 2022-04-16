HomeBike NewsTop 20 Two Wheeler Exports Feb 2022 - Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, Raider

Top 20 Two Wheeler Exports Feb 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, Raider

Pearl Daniels

Two wheeler exports increased on a YoY basis by 2.68 percent with the Bajaj Boxer in the lead by a significant margin

TVS Apache
TVS Apache

Two wheeler exports have risen significantly in March 2022. Total exports in this segment stood at 3,74,051 units, up 2.68 percent over 3,64,294 units relating to a 9,757 volume increase. It was the Bajaj Boxer that not only stood at a No. 1 spot but scaled over every other two wheeler by a substantial margin. No other two wheeler, other than the Bajaj Boxer, could amass exports above the 1 lakh unit mark.

Leading the export sales charts in February 2022 was Bajaj Boxer with exports of 1,10,084 units, down 0.57 percent or 632 units as against 1,10,716 units exported in February 2021. Bajaj Boxer commanded a market share of 29.43 percent. Of the Boxer exports in the month of February 2022, it was its 110cc model that received the most demand. 94,740 units were shipped in February 2022, up 4.21 percent over 90,912 units exported in February 2021. Boxer 125cc shipments stood at 3,200 units, 28.21 percent increase from 2,496 units exported in February 2021.

Two Wheeler Exports Feb 2022 – Pulsar, Apache

At No. 2 was the TVS Star City with exports of 67,295 units, up 10.97 percent from 60,641 units shipped in February 2021. This was an increase of 6,654 units. In March 2022, the company introduced the Star City Plus. It comes in with TVS’ ET-Fi tech which the automaker states accounts for 15 percent better fuel efficiency.

Bajaj Auto once again entered the fray with the Pulsar at No. 3 on the export list. Total exports in February 2022 stood at 26,143 units, down 15.29 percent or 4,720 units less as compared to 30,863 units shipped in February 2021. The Pulsar commands a 6.99 percent share. Bajaj also had the CT and Discover on this list at Nos. 4 and 5 with both bikes posting a YoY growth. CT exports stood at 17,504 units, up 27.32 percent over 13,748 units sold in February 2021. This was a 3,756 unit volume growth while the CT commands a 4.68 percent share. Discover exports on the other hand increased 35.93 percent to 14,708 units in February 2022. This was against 10,820 units shipped in February 2021 relating to a 3,888 unit volume growth.

Two Wheeler Exports Feb 2022
Two Wheeler Exports Feb 2022

TVS Apache, Yamaha FZ, Hero Hunk

TVS Apache, Yamaha FZ and Hero Hunk also featured higher up on the export list in February 2022. TVS Apache saw its exports dip 31.09 percent on a YoY basis to 10,296 units, down from 14,942 units shipped in February 2021. The Apache commands a 2.75 percent share.

Yamaha noted a 6.07 percent increase in exports of the FZ. Shipments that had stood at 9,560 units in February 2021 increased to 10,140 units in February 2022. Hero Hunk exports also increased substantially by 386.02 percent to 9,458 units in February 2022 over 1,946 unit exports in February 2021. Honda Navi exports saw a 21.40 percent YoY increase to 7,767 units from 6,398 units sold in February 2021.

The export list for February 2022 continued with the Hero Splendor at No. 10 with exports up 15.88 percent YoY to 7,684 units from 6,631 units shipped in February 2021. Hero MotoCorp has recently increased prices of the Splendor in a range of Rs 500-1,000 while some variants have been discontinued.

NoTwo Wheeler ExportsFeb-22Feb-21Growth % YoY
1Boxer1,10,0841,10,716-0.57
2Star City67,29560,64110.97
3Pulsar26,14330,863-15.29
4CT17,50413,74827.32
5Discover14,70810,82035.93
6Apache10,29614,942-31.09
7FZ10,1409,5606.07
8Hunk9,4581,946386.02
9Navi7,7676,39821.40
10Splendor7,6846,63115.88
11Gixxer7,1036,4889.48
12Sport5,8205,6103.74
13HF Deluxe5,4542,444123.16
14Dio5,4235,695-4.78
15X Blade3,8443,25218.20
16Raider3,8200
17Platina3,5104,320-18.75
18Burgman3,1962,55824.94
19Dream3,1283,392-7.78
20Dominar 4002,8151,058166.07
21Gixxer 2502,8082,30022.09
22YD1252,7000
23FZ252,6940
24Crux2,6541,68257.79
25Ntorq2,6084,370-40.32
26CB Shine2,5184,794-47.48
27KTM 2002,3182,982-22.27
28650 Twin2,183927135.49
29Himalayan2,0471,15177.85
30KTM 3901,9553,034-35.56
31Glamour1,9041,20058.67
32Ray1,8492,860-35.35
33Passion1,710630171.43
34CB Hornet 160R1,6001,897-15.66
35Classic 3501,4561,563-6.85
36BMW G3101,4131,920-26.41
37Meteor 3501,339620115.97
38Husqvarna 4011,2921,466-11.87
39H’Ness CB3501,200300300.00
40Dominar 25094354273.99
41SXR 508800
42Victor8001,440-44.44
43SZ6682,464-72.89
44R1566435089.71
45Saluto6041,476-59.08
46KTM 250584960-39.17
47CB Unicorn 160576240140.00
48Vespa500173189.02
49Access458104480.00
50Husqvarna 251379420-9.76
51Maestro342430-20.47
52Grazia3201,480-78.38
53Jupiter28440610.00
54Radeon2800
55Activa248260-4.62
56Husqvarna 125210294-28.57
57Aviator200360-44.44
58Aprilia SR150190721-73.65
59KTM 1251591,177-86.49
60RR 31012741209.76
61CB Unicorn 150120320-62.50
62Aprilia SR 125116682-82.99
63Alpha114168-32.14
64Husqvarna 201114360-68.33
65Saluto RX108522-79.31
66Avenger96389-75.32
67Destini 125806033.33
68Pleasure80140-42.86
69MT 1580240-66.67
70Aprilia SR16074118-37.29
71Vespa55310-82.26
72Wego4680-42.50
73Xpulse 200402,297-98.26
74Xtreme.4080-50.00
75Intruder32128-75.00
76Xtreme03,229-100.00
77Livo02,700-100.00
78Acheiver01,869-100.00
79Fascino01,366-100.00
80Lets0480-100.00
81Avenger0480-100.00
82Classic 5000273-100.00
83Hayate0168-100.00
84Duet078-100.00
85Gusto050-100.00
86CBR 250R030-100.00
87Centuro010-100.00
88Electra 35009-100.00
89Bullet 50002-100.00
Total3,74,0513,64,2942.68

Suzuki Gixxer sales increased 9.48 percent to 7,103 units in February 2022 up from 6,488 units sold in February 2021. TVS Sport 100cc commuter bike had 5,820 units exported in February 2022, up 3.74 percent over 5,610 units sold in February 2021. The HF Deluxe also saw increased demand in global markets with 5,454 units shipped in February 2022, up 123.16 percent over 2,444 units shipped in February 2021.

Lower Half

Honda Dio exports dipped 4.78 percent YoY to 5,423 units from 5,695 units exported in February 2021. Also in the commuter segment was the Honda X-Blade with shipments of 3,844 units in February 2021, up 18.20 percent over 3,252 units sold in February 2021. TVS Raider 125 exports stood at 3,820 units in February 2022. The TVS Raider received the Commuter Motorcycle of the Year award in March 2022 beating two strong contenders of Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Yamaha FZ-X.

Thereafter Platina sales dipped 18.75 percent to 3,510 units while Burgman saw an increase of 24.94 percent to 3,196 units in February 2022. Dream exports fell 7.78 percent to 3,128 units while Dominar 400 and Gixxer 250 recorded 166.07 percent and 22.09 percent YoY growth to 2,815 units and 2,808 units respectively.

Suzuki Access scooter has seen the most growth in exports in February 2022 to 458 units, up 4,480 percent from just 10 units shipped in February 2021. The list also included the Husqvarna (251 units), Maestro (342 units), Grazia (320 units) and Jupiter 284 units) along with the Radeon (280 units) and Activa (248 units).

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.