Top 20 Two Wheeler Exports Feb 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, Raider

Two wheeler exports increased on a YoY basis by 2.68 percent with the Bajaj Boxer in the lead by a significant margin

Two wheeler exports have risen significantly in March 2022. Total exports in this segment stood at 3,74,051 units, up 2.68 percent over 3,64,294 units relating to a 9,757 volume increase. It was the Bajaj Boxer that not only stood at a No. 1 spot but scaled over every other two wheeler by a substantial margin. No other two wheeler, other than the Bajaj Boxer, could amass exports above the 1 lakh unit mark.

Leading the export sales charts in February 2022 was Bajaj Boxer with exports of 1,10,084 units, down 0.57 percent or 632 units as against 1,10,716 units exported in February 2021. Bajaj Boxer commanded a market share of 29.43 percent. Of the Boxer exports in the month of February 2022, it was its 110cc model that received the most demand. 94,740 units were shipped in February 2022, up 4.21 percent over 90,912 units exported in February 2021. Boxer 125cc shipments stood at 3,200 units, 28.21 percent increase from 2,496 units exported in February 2021.

Two Wheeler Exports Feb 2022 – Pulsar, Apache

At No. 2 was the TVS Star City with exports of 67,295 units, up 10.97 percent from 60,641 units shipped in February 2021. This was an increase of 6,654 units. In March 2022, the company introduced the Star City Plus. It comes in with TVS’ ET-Fi tech which the automaker states accounts for 15 percent better fuel efficiency.

Bajaj Auto once again entered the fray with the Pulsar at No. 3 on the export list. Total exports in February 2022 stood at 26,143 units, down 15.29 percent or 4,720 units less as compared to 30,863 units shipped in February 2021. The Pulsar commands a 6.99 percent share. Bajaj also had the CT and Discover on this list at Nos. 4 and 5 with both bikes posting a YoY growth. CT exports stood at 17,504 units, up 27.32 percent over 13,748 units sold in February 2021. This was a 3,756 unit volume growth while the CT commands a 4.68 percent share. Discover exports on the other hand increased 35.93 percent to 14,708 units in February 2022. This was against 10,820 units shipped in February 2021 relating to a 3,888 unit volume growth.

TVS Apache, Yamaha FZ, Hero Hunk

TVS Apache, Yamaha FZ and Hero Hunk also featured higher up on the export list in February 2022. TVS Apache saw its exports dip 31.09 percent on a YoY basis to 10,296 units, down from 14,942 units shipped in February 2021. The Apache commands a 2.75 percent share.

Yamaha noted a 6.07 percent increase in exports of the FZ. Shipments that had stood at 9,560 units in February 2021 increased to 10,140 units in February 2022. Hero Hunk exports also increased substantially by 386.02 percent to 9,458 units in February 2022 over 1,946 unit exports in February 2021. Honda Navi exports saw a 21.40 percent YoY increase to 7,767 units from 6,398 units sold in February 2021.

The export list for February 2022 continued with the Hero Splendor at No. 10 with exports up 15.88 percent YoY to 7,684 units from 6,631 units shipped in February 2021. Hero MotoCorp has recently increased prices of the Splendor in a range of Rs 500-1,000 while some variants have been discontinued.

No Two Wheeler Exports Feb-22 Feb-21 Growth % YoY 1 Boxer 1,10,084 1,10,716 -0.57 2 Star City 67,295 60,641 10.97 3 Pulsar 26,143 30,863 -15.29 4 CT 17,504 13,748 27.32 5 Discover 14,708 10,820 35.93 6 Apache 10,296 14,942 -31.09 7 FZ 10,140 9,560 6.07 8 Hunk 9,458 1,946 386.02 9 Navi 7,767 6,398 21.40 10 Splendor 7,684 6,631 15.88 11 Gixxer 7,103 6,488 9.48 12 Sport 5,820 5,610 3.74 13 HF Deluxe 5,454 2,444 123.16 14 Dio 5,423 5,695 -4.78 15 X Blade 3,844 3,252 18.20 16 Raider 3,820 0 – 17 Platina 3,510 4,320 -18.75 18 Burgman 3,196 2,558 24.94 19 Dream 3,128 3,392 -7.78 20 Dominar 400 2,815 1,058 166.07 21 Gixxer 250 2,808 2,300 22.09 22 YD125 2,700 0 – 23 FZ25 2,694 0 – 24 Crux 2,654 1,682 57.79 25 Ntorq 2,608 4,370 -40.32 26 CB Shine 2,518 4,794 -47.48 27 KTM 200 2,318 2,982 -22.27 28 650 Twin 2,183 927 135.49 29 Himalayan 2,047 1,151 77.85 30 KTM 390 1,955 3,034 -35.56 31 Glamour 1,904 1,200 58.67 32 Ray 1,849 2,860 -35.35 33 Passion 1,710 630 171.43 34 CB Hornet 160R 1,600 1,897 -15.66 35 Classic 350 1,456 1,563 -6.85 36 BMW G310 1,413 1,920 -26.41 37 Meteor 350 1,339 620 115.97 38 Husqvarna 401 1,292 1,466 -11.87 39 H’Ness CB350 1,200 300 300.00 40 Dominar 250 943 542 73.99 41 SXR 50 880 0 – 42 Victor 800 1,440 -44.44 43 SZ 668 2,464 -72.89 44 R15 664 350 89.71 45 Saluto 604 1,476 -59.08 46 KTM 250 584 960 -39.17 47 CB Unicorn 160 576 240 140.00 48 Vespa 500 173 189.02 49 Access 458 10 4480.00 50 Husqvarna 251 379 420 -9.76 51 Maestro 342 430 -20.47 52 Grazia 320 1,480 -78.38 53 Jupiter 284 40 610.00 54 Radeon 280 0 – 55 Activa 248 260 -4.62 56 Husqvarna 125 210 294 -28.57 57 Aviator 200 360 -44.44 58 Aprilia SR150 190 721 -73.65 59 KTM 125 159 1,177 -86.49 60 RR 310 127 41 209.76 61 CB Unicorn 150 120 320 -62.50 62 Aprilia SR 125 116 682 -82.99 63 Alpha 114 168 -32.14 64 Husqvarna 201 114 360 -68.33 65 Saluto RX 108 522 -79.31 66 Avenger 96 389 -75.32 67 Destini 125 80 60 33.33 68 Pleasure 80 140 -42.86 69 MT 15 80 240 -66.67 70 Aprilia SR160 74 118 -37.29 71 Vespa 55 310 -82.26 72 Wego 46 80 -42.50 73 Xpulse 200 40 2,297 -98.26 74 Xtreme. 40 80 -50.00 75 Intruder 32 128 -75.00 76 Xtreme 0 3,229 -100.00 77 Livo 0 2,700 -100.00 78 Acheiver 0 1,869 -100.00 79 Fascino 0 1,366 -100.00 80 Lets 0 480 -100.00 81 Avenger 0 480 -100.00 82 Classic 500 0 273 -100.00 83 Hayate 0 168 -100.00 84 Duet 0 78 -100.00 85 Gusto 0 50 -100.00 86 CBR 250R 0 30 -100.00 87 Centuro 0 10 -100.00 88 Electra 350 0 9 -100.00 89 Bullet 500 0 2 -100.00 – Total 3,74,051 3,64,294 2.68

Suzuki Gixxer sales increased 9.48 percent to 7,103 units in February 2022 up from 6,488 units sold in February 2021. TVS Sport 100cc commuter bike had 5,820 units exported in February 2022, up 3.74 percent over 5,610 units sold in February 2021. The HF Deluxe also saw increased demand in global markets with 5,454 units shipped in February 2022, up 123.16 percent over 2,444 units shipped in February 2021.

Lower Half

Honda Dio exports dipped 4.78 percent YoY to 5,423 units from 5,695 units exported in February 2021. Also in the commuter segment was the Honda X-Blade with shipments of 3,844 units in February 2021, up 18.20 percent over 3,252 units sold in February 2021. TVS Raider 125 exports stood at 3,820 units in February 2022. The TVS Raider received the Commuter Motorcycle of the Year award in March 2022 beating two strong contenders of Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Yamaha FZ-X.

Thereafter Platina sales dipped 18.75 percent to 3,510 units while Burgman saw an increase of 24.94 percent to 3,196 units in February 2022. Dream exports fell 7.78 percent to 3,128 units while Dominar 400 and Gixxer 250 recorded 166.07 percent and 22.09 percent YoY growth to 2,815 units and 2,808 units respectively.

Suzuki Access scooter has seen the most growth in exports in February 2022 to 458 units, up 4,480 percent from just 10 units shipped in February 2021. The list also included the Husqvarna (251 units), Maestro (342 units), Grazia (320 units) and Jupiter 284 units) along with the Radeon (280 units) and Activa (248 units).