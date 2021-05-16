Two Wheeler Exports March 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, KTM, Classic 350

Two wheeler exports remained buoyant in March with most brands reporting positive YoY growth
A total of 3,56,172 units were exported in March 2021, which is YoY gain of 63.14%. Exports during the same period last year stood at 2,18,328 units. Among the top 10, nine two wheelers have positive YoY growth. In the top 20, only two have negative YoY growth.
In the top ten, Bajaj and TVS dominate with four products each. Yamaha and Hero MotoCorp have one product each. TVS Ntorq is the only scooter to be featured in the top ten exports list in March.
Bajaj Boxer leads
Most exported two wheeler continues to be Bajaj Boxer with exports 83,788 units in March 2021. YoY growth is at 28.67%, as compared to 65,116 units exported in March last year. Boxer share in exports is at 23.52%.
At number two is TVS Star City, which has made impressive YoY gain of 153.47%. Exports are up from 27,107 units in March last year to 68,707 units in March 2021. Share in exports is at 19.29%. Pulsar is third with exports of 26,256 units in March 2021. YoY growth is 67.05%, as compared to 15,717 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 7.37%.
At number four is TVS Apache with exports of 16,697 units in March 2021. YoY export growth has close to tripled, as compared to 5,695 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 4.69%.
Bajaj CT is at fifth spot with exports of 14,216 units in March 2021. YoY growth is negative at -20.90%, as compared to 17,972 units exported in March last year. CT is the only two wheeler in the top ten to register negative growth. Its share in exports is at 3.99%.
Bajaj Discover is next with exports of 13,280 units in March 2021. YoY exports have more than doubled, as compared to 6,360 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 3.73%.
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Mar-21
|Mar-20
|%
|Boxer
|83,788
|65,116
|28.67
|Star City
|68,707
|27,107
|153.47
|Pulsar
|26,256
|15,717
|67.05
|Apache
|16,697
|5,695
|193.19
|CT
|14,216
|17,972
|-20.90
|Discover
|13,280
|6,360
|108.81
|FZ
|13,066
|7,508
|74.03
|HF Deluxe
|9,091
|2,740
|231.79
|SPORT
|8,400
|2,259
|271.85
|Splendor
|7,106
|3,825
|85.78
|NTORQ
|6,184
|1,528
|304.71
|Crux
|5,718
|990
|477.58
|GIXXER 155
|5,636
|3,814
|47.77
|RayZR
|5,498
|3,825
|43.74
|Dio
|4,827
|7,338
|-34.22
|Acheiver
|4,573
|420
|988.81
|CB Shine
|3,425
|2,136
|60.35
|NAVI
|3,353
|2,408
|39.24
|Xtreme
|3,319
|509
|552.06
|Platina
|2,928
|2,770
|5.70
|FZ25
|2,911
|904
|222.01
|Hunk
|2,701
|2,909
|-7.15
|GIXXER 250
|2,576
|1,476
|74.53
|KTM 390
|2,392
|2,619
|-8.67
|XPULSE 200
|2,375
|1,463
|62.34
|Saluto RX
|2,344
|510
|359.61
|BMW 310
|2,128
|924
|130.30
|SZ
|2,060
|916
|124.89
|Himalayan
|1,857
|531
|249.72
|650 Twin
|1,764
|1,664
|6.01
|GRAZIA
|1,380
|1,600
|-13.75
|Dream
|1,284
|0
|–
|KTM 125
|1,260
|588
|114.29
|Avenger 160
|1,248
|0
|–
|Burgman
|1,138
|1,124
|1.25
|Radeon
|1,040
|80
|1200.00
|X Blade
|1,028
|540
|90.37
|R15
|1,026
|308
|233.12
|Glamour
|942
|2,972
|-68.30
|TVS XL
|942
|316
|198.10
|Dominar 400
|920
|384
|139.58
|Meteor 350
|890
|0
|–
|Hornet 160
|872
|1,768
|-50.68
|Victor
|800
|480
|66.67
|Maestro
|732
|760
|-3.68
|LIVO
|700
|0
|–
|Classic 500
|691
|564
|22.52
|Classic 350
|679
|362
|87.57
|KTM 200
|660
|450
|46.67
|Aviator
|640
|0
|–
|Destini
|582
|200
|191.00
|Aprilia SR 125
|539
|309
|74.43
|Husqvarna 125
|504
|0
|–
|Pleasure
|470
|454
|3.52
|KTM 250
|452
|198
|128.28
|Passion
|450
|396
|13.64
|Aprilia SR150
|447
|224
|99.55
|Vespa
|399
|80
|398.75
|Alpha
|392
|262
|49.62
|Unicorn 160
|384
|0
|–
|Dominar 250
|326
|0
|–
|Vespa
|311
|113
|175.22
|Husqvarna 401
|302
|198
|52.53
|XTREME
|276
|0
|–
|Unicorn 150
|270
|720
|-62.50
|Saluto
|260
|3,424
|-92.41
|Lets
|240
|144
|66.67
|MT 15
|240
|40
|500.00
|Wego
|214
|944
|-77.33
|Aprilia SR160
|167
|0
|–
|Activa
|156
|164
|-4.88
|H’Ness CB350
|150
|0
|–
|Jupiter
|133
|72
|84.72
|Husqvarna 250
|127
|86
|47.67
|Hayate
|120
|100
|20.00
|Fascino
|81
|826
|-90.19
|Husqvarna 201
|72
|42
|71.43
|RR 310
|37
|0
|–
|HORNET 2.0
|10
|0
|–
|Avenger 220
|9
|64
|-85.94
|Electra 350
|3
|19
|-84.21
|Bullet 500
|1
|9
|-88.89
|HF Dawn
|0
|1,080
|-100.00
|CB Twister
|0
|910
|-100.00
|Jive
|0
|480
|-100.00
|Duet
|0
|234
|-100.00
|SR 50 MT
|0
|144
|-100.00
|CBR 250R
|0
|60
|-100.00
|Access
|0
|48
|-100.00
|Bullet 350
|0
|35
|-100.00
|Total
|3,56,172
|2,18,328
|63.14
TVS Ntorq registers strong growth
Placed at tenth spot, TVS Ntorq has highest YoY growth in percentage terms. From 1,528 units in March last year, exports have zoomed to 6,184 units in March 2021. That’s 304.71% increase in exports. Ntorq share in exports is at 1.74%. Yamaha FZ is at seventh place with exports of 13,066 units in March 2021. YoY growth is at 74.03%, as compared to 7,508 units exported in March last year. FZ share in exports is at 3.67%.
Hero HF Deluxe is at eighth place with exports of 9,091 units in March 2021. Growth has more than tripled, as compared to 2,740 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 2.55%. At number nine is TVS Sport with exports of 8,400 units in March 2021. YoY growth is an impressive 271.85%, as compared to 2,259 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 2.36%.