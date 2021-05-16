Two Wheeler Exports March 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, KTM, Classic 350

Two wheeler exports remained buoyant in March with most brands reporting positive YoY growth

A total of 3,56,172 units were exported in March 2021, which is YoY gain of 63.14%. Exports during the same period last year stood at 2,18,328 units. Among the top 10, nine two wheelers have positive YoY growth. In the top 20, only two have negative YoY growth.

In the top ten, Bajaj and TVS dominate with four products each. Yamaha and Hero MotoCorp have one product each. TVS Ntorq is the only scooter to be featured in the top ten exports list in March.

Bajaj Boxer leads

Most exported two wheeler continues to be Bajaj Boxer with exports 83,788 units in March 2021. YoY growth is at 28.67%, as compared to 65,116 units exported in March last year. Boxer share in exports is at 23.52%.

At number two is TVS Star City, which has made impressive YoY gain of 153.47%. Exports are up from 27,107 units in March last year to 68,707 units in March 2021. Share in exports is at 19.29%. Pulsar is third with exports of 26,256 units in March 2021. YoY growth is 67.05%, as compared to 15,717 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 7.37%.

At number four is TVS Apache with exports of 16,697 units in March 2021. YoY export growth has close to tripled, as compared to 5,695 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 4.69%.

Bajaj CT is at fifth spot with exports of 14,216 units in March 2021. YoY growth is negative at -20.90%, as compared to 17,972 units exported in March last year. CT is the only two wheeler in the top ten to register negative growth. Its share in exports is at 3.99%.

Bajaj Discover is next with exports of 13,280 units in March 2021. YoY exports have more than doubled, as compared to 6,360 units exported in March last year. Percentage share in exports is at 3.73%.

Two Wheeler Exports Mar-21 Mar-20 % Boxer 83,788 65,116 28.67 Star City 68,707 27,107 153.47 Pulsar 26,256 15,717 67.05 Apache 16,697 5,695 193.19 CT 14,216 17,972 -20.90 Discover 13,280 6,360 108.81 FZ 13,066 7,508 74.03 HF Deluxe 9,091 2,740 231.79 SPORT 8,400 2,259 271.85 Splendor 7,106 3,825 85.78 NTORQ 6,184 1,528 304.71 Crux 5,718 990 477.58 GIXXER 155 5,636 3,814 47.77 RayZR 5,498 3,825 43.74 Dio 4,827 7,338 -34.22 Acheiver 4,573 420 988.81 CB Shine 3,425 2,136 60.35 NAVI 3,353 2,408 39.24 Xtreme 3,319 509 552.06 Platina 2,928 2,770 5.70 FZ25 2,911 904 222.01 Hunk 2,701 2,909 -7.15 GIXXER 250 2,576 1,476 74.53 KTM 390 2,392 2,619 -8.67 XPULSE 200 2,375 1,463 62.34 Saluto RX 2,344 510 359.61 BMW 310 2,128 924 130.30 SZ 2,060 916 124.89 Himalayan 1,857 531 249.72 650 Twin 1,764 1,664 6.01 GRAZIA 1,380 1,600 -13.75 Dream 1,284 0 – KTM 125 1,260 588 114.29 Avenger 160 1,248 0 – Burgman 1,138 1,124 1.25 Radeon 1,040 80 1200.00 X Blade 1,028 540 90.37 R15 1,026 308 233.12 Glamour 942 2,972 -68.30 TVS XL 942 316 198.10 Dominar 400 920 384 139.58 Meteor 350 890 0 – Hornet 160 872 1,768 -50.68 Victor 800 480 66.67 Maestro 732 760 -3.68 LIVO 700 0 – Classic 500 691 564 22.52 Classic 350 679 362 87.57 KTM 200 660 450 46.67 Aviator 640 0 – Destini 582 200 191.00 Aprilia SR 125 539 309 74.43 Husqvarna 125 504 0 – Pleasure 470 454 3.52 KTM 250 452 198 128.28 Passion 450 396 13.64 Aprilia SR150 447 224 99.55 Vespa 399 80 398.75 Alpha 392 262 49.62 Unicorn 160 384 0 – Dominar 250 326 0 – Vespa 311 113 175.22 Husqvarna 401 302 198 52.53 XTREME 276 0 – Unicorn 150 270 720 -62.50 Saluto 260 3,424 -92.41 Lets 240 144 66.67 MT 15 240 40 500.00 Wego 214 944 -77.33 Aprilia SR160 167 0 – Activa 156 164 -4.88 H’Ness CB350 150 0 – Jupiter 133 72 84.72 Husqvarna 250 127 86 47.67 Hayate 120 100 20.00 Fascino 81 826 -90.19 Husqvarna 201 72 42 71.43 RR 310 37 0 – HORNET 2.0 10 0 – Avenger 220 9 64 -85.94 Electra 350 3 19 -84.21 Bullet 500 1 9 -88.89 HF Dawn 0 1,080 -100.00 CB Twister 0 910 -100.00 Jive 0 480 -100.00 Duet 0 234 -100.00 SR 50 MT 0 144 -100.00 CBR 250R 0 60 -100.00 Access 0 48 -100.00 Bullet 350 0 35 -100.00 Total 3,56,172 2,18,328 63.14

TVS Ntorq registers strong growth

Placed at tenth spot, TVS Ntorq has highest YoY growth in percentage terms. From 1,528 units in March last year, exports have zoomed to 6,184 units in March 2021. That’s 304.71% increase in exports. Ntorq share in exports is at 1.74%. Yamaha FZ is at seventh place with exports of 13,066 units in March 2021. YoY growth is at 74.03%, as compared to 7,508 units exported in March last year. FZ share in exports is at 3.67%.

Hero HF Deluxe is at eighth place with exports of 9,091 units in March 2021. Growth has more than tripled, as compared to 2,740 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 2.55%. At number nine is TVS Sport with exports of 8,400 units in March 2021. YoY growth is an impressive 271.85%, as compared to 2,259 units exported in March last year. Share in exports is at 2.36%.