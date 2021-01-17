Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Nov 2020 – Boxer, Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, FZ

Two wheeler exports have registered a growth of 7.55% for Nov 2020

As human activity crawls back to normalcy and with growing preference for personal transport, demand for two-wheelers is on the rise across the globe. India is one of the leading suppliers of two-wheelers to overseas markets and export growth has been encouraging in November 2020. A total of 3,33,001 units were exported, which is YoY growth of 7.55%. Exports during the corresponding period in November 2019 stood at 3,09,623 units.

Bajaj dominates two-wheeler exports

Bajaj was among the first Indian auto companies to realize the potential of two-wheeler export markets. With continued focus in this space, Bajaj has emerged as the largest two-wheeler exporter from India. Out of the top five most exported two-wheelers in November 2020, four are Bajaj motorcycles.

Bajaj Boxer continues to be a bestseller with 1,25,286 units exported in November 2020. YoY exports are up 26.84%, as compared to 98,772 units exported in November 2019. Boxer’s share in exports was 37.62% in November 2020. Its primary export destinations include African countries, where it is known for its reliability and low-cost maintenance.

At number two is TVS Star City with 44,514 units exported in November 2020. YoY growth is 19.01%, as compared to 37,403 units exported in November 2019. Star City’s market share was 13.37% in November 2020. It is exported to several overseas markets across Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Next in the list is Bajaj Pulsar with 32,540 units exported in November 2020. YoY export growth is 28.64%, as compared to 25,296 units exported in November 2019. Its share in exports was 9.77% in November 2020.

At number four is Bajaj CT with 19,164 units exported in November 2020. CT is among the motorcycles that have negative growth in the month. As compared to 32,184 units exported in November 2019, YoY growth is down by -40.45%. CT’s market share in exports in November was 5.75%.

Bajaj Discover takes the fifth place with 12,792 units exported in November 2020. Similar to CT, Discover also has negative YoY growth. As compared to 14,208 units exported in November 2019, YoY growth is down by -9.97%. Discover’s market share in exports was 3.84% in November 2020.

No Two Wheeler Exports Nov-20 Nov-19 1 Boxer 1,25,286 98,772 2 STAR CITY 44,514 37,403 3 Pulsar 32,540 25,296 4 CT 19,164 32,184 5 Discover 12,792 14,208 6 Apache 9,115 6,245 7 FZ 8,101 8,953 8 Splendor 4,764 956 9 NAVI 4,684 2,636 10 GIXXER 4,572 5,162 11 SPORT 4,392 5,377 12 Platina 3,578 3,360 13 LIVO 3,300 1,000 14 NTORQ 3,017 1,956 15 X Blade 2,796 576 16 HF Deluxe 2,782 1,872 17 Hunk 2,549 1,056 18 CB Shine 2,505 4,515 19 Dio 2,248 8,818 20 Dominar 400 2,190 579 21 Dominar 250 2,100 0 22 Ray 1,939 4,379 23 650 Twin 1,779 1,314 24 Crux 1,766 1,008 25 KTM 390 1,756 977 26 Dream 1,588 520 27 XPULSE 200 1,434 0 28 FZ25 1,304 1,764 29 Acheiver 1,266 432 30 Unicorn 160 1,248 0 31 KTM 250 1,123 275 32 Duet 1,092 78 33 TVS XL 1,042 1,668 34 Hayate 1,032 1,384 35 Himalayan 1,004 470 36 XTREME 160 980 19 37 KTM 200 942 792 38 SR 50 MT 912 408 39 Classic 500 828 199 40 Xtreme 150 827 754 41 Victor 800 1,120 42 Classic 350 727 118 43 Hornet 160R 696 1,457 44 Saluto 689 5,436 45 SZ 684 1,596 46 Aprilia SR150 642 249 47 GRAZIA 640 1,904 48 Typhoon R 50 559 312 49 Aviator 520 0 50 Burgman 512 1,398 51 BMW 310 512 1,114 52 Maestro 496 678 53 GIXXER 250 463 16 54 Destini 125 432 156 55 KTM 125 378 874 56 Vespa 359 13 57 R15 280 1,204 58 Aprilia SR 125 251 248 59 Meteor 350 251 0 60 Vespa 221 346 61 Activa 208 0 62 Avenger 192 268 63 Glamour 179 2,486 64 Husqvarna 250 168 0 65 Lets 152 668 66 Wego 138 816 67 Radeon 120 2,120 68 MT 15 120 472 69 Husqvarna 200 114 0 70 Alpha 112 354 71 Bullet 500 94 14 72 H’Ness CB350 92 0 73 Husqvarna 401 72 0 74 RR 310 68 1 75 Intruder 64 192 76 Unicorn 150 40 0 77 Aprilia SR160 39 0 78 Saluto RX 36 1,596 79 Electra 15 0 80 Jupiter 12 148 81 Fascino 3 305 82 CB Twister 0 1,690 83 X PULSE 200T 0 1,236 84 HF Dawn 0 452 85 Pleasure 0 336 86 Passion 0 270 87 Jive 0 160 88 STREET 750 0 116 89 Gusto 0 105 90 STREET ROD 0 89 91 Access 0 80 92 STREET 500 0 23 93 Centuro 0 10 94 R3 0 8 95 Thunderbird 0 4 – TOTAL 3,33,001 3,09,623

If we consider export numbers of all four Bajaj motorcycles, their combined market share is close to 57%. It’s a commendable figure that substantiates Bajaj’s dominance in two-wheeler exports.

Splendor makes impressive gains

Other two-wheelers in top ten include TVS Apache (9,115 units), Yamaha FZ (8,101), Hero Splendor (4,764), Honda NAVI (4,684), and Suzuki GIXXER (4,572). Out of these Apache, Splendor and Navi have positive YoY growth whereas FZ and Gixxer have negative YoY growth. In the top ten, Splendor is the biggest gainer in terms of percentage YoY growth. Exports are up from 956 units to 4,764 units in November 2020, which is YoY growth of 398.33%.