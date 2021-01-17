Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Nov 2020 – Boxer, Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, FZ

Two wheeler exports have registered a growth of 7.55% for Nov 2020
As human activity crawls back to normalcy and with growing preference for personal transport, demand for two-wheelers is on the rise across the globe. India is one of the leading suppliers of two-wheelers to overseas markets and export growth has been encouraging in November 2020. A total of 3,33,001 units were exported, which is YoY growth of 7.55%. Exports during the corresponding period in November 2019 stood at 3,09,623 units.
Bajaj dominates two-wheeler exports
Bajaj was among the first Indian auto companies to realize the potential of two-wheeler export markets. With continued focus in this space, Bajaj has emerged as the largest two-wheeler exporter from India. Out of the top five most exported two-wheelers in November 2020, four are Bajaj motorcycles.
Bajaj Boxer continues to be a bestseller with 1,25,286 units exported in November 2020. YoY exports are up 26.84%, as compared to 98,772 units exported in November 2019. Boxer’s share in exports was 37.62% in November 2020. Its primary export destinations include African countries, where it is known for its reliability and low-cost maintenance.
At number two is TVS Star City with 44,514 units exported in November 2020. YoY growth is 19.01%, as compared to 37,403 units exported in November 2019. Star City’s market share was 13.37% in November 2020. It is exported to several overseas markets across Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.
Next in the list is Bajaj Pulsar with 32,540 units exported in November 2020. YoY export growth is 28.64%, as compared to 25,296 units exported in November 2019. Its share in exports was 9.77% in November 2020.
At number four is Bajaj CT with 19,164 units exported in November 2020. CT is among the motorcycles that have negative growth in the month. As compared to 32,184 units exported in November 2019, YoY growth is down by -40.45%. CT’s market share in exports in November was 5.75%.
Bajaj Discover takes the fifth place with 12,792 units exported in November 2020. Similar to CT, Discover also has negative YoY growth. As compared to 14,208 units exported in November 2019, YoY growth is down by -9.97%. Discover’s market share in exports was 3.84% in November 2020.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Nov-20
|Nov-19
|1
|Boxer
|1,25,286
|98,772
|2
|STAR CITY
|44,514
|37,403
|3
|Pulsar
|32,540
|25,296
|4
|CT
|19,164
|32,184
|5
|Discover
|12,792
|14,208
|6
|Apache
|9,115
|6,245
|7
|FZ
|8,101
|8,953
|8
|Splendor
|4,764
|956
|9
|NAVI
|4,684
|2,636
|10
|GIXXER
|4,572
|5,162
|11
|SPORT
|4,392
|5,377
|12
|Platina
|3,578
|3,360
|13
|LIVO
|3,300
|1,000
|14
|NTORQ
|3,017
|1,956
|15
|X Blade
|2,796
|576
|16
|HF Deluxe
|2,782
|1,872
|17
|Hunk
|2,549
|1,056
|18
|CB Shine
|2,505
|4,515
|19
|Dio
|2,248
|8,818
|20
|Dominar 400
|2,190
|579
|21
|Dominar 250
|2,100
|0
|22
|Ray
|1,939
|4,379
|23
|650 Twin
|1,779
|1,314
|24
|Crux
|1,766
|1,008
|25
|KTM 390
|1,756
|977
|26
|Dream
|1,588
|520
|27
|XPULSE 200
|1,434
|0
|28
|FZ25
|1,304
|1,764
|29
|Acheiver
|1,266
|432
|30
|Unicorn 160
|1,248
|0
|31
|KTM 250
|1,123
|275
|32
|Duet
|1,092
|78
|33
|TVS XL
|1,042
|1,668
|34
|Hayate
|1,032
|1,384
|35
|Himalayan
|1,004
|470
|36
|XTREME 160
|980
|19
|37
|KTM 200
|942
|792
|38
|SR 50 MT
|912
|408
|39
|Classic 500
|828
|199
|40
|Xtreme 150
|827
|754
|41
|Victor
|800
|1,120
|42
|Classic 350
|727
|118
|43
|Hornet 160R
|696
|1,457
|44
|Saluto
|689
|5,436
|45
|SZ
|684
|1,596
|46
|Aprilia SR150
|642
|249
|47
|GRAZIA
|640
|1,904
|48
|Typhoon R 50
|559
|312
|49
|Aviator
|520
|0
|50
|Burgman
|512
|1,398
|51
|BMW 310
|512
|1,114
|52
|Maestro
|496
|678
|53
|GIXXER 250
|463
|16
|54
|Destini 125
|432
|156
|55
|KTM 125
|378
|874
|56
|Vespa
|359
|13
|57
|R15
|280
|1,204
|58
|Aprilia SR 125
|251
|248
|59
|Meteor 350
|251
|0
|60
|Vespa
|221
|346
|61
|Activa
|208
|0
|62
|Avenger
|192
|268
|63
|Glamour
|179
|2,486
|64
|Husqvarna 250
|168
|0
|65
|Lets
|152
|668
|66
|Wego
|138
|816
|67
|Radeon
|120
|2,120
|68
|MT 15
|120
|472
|69
|Husqvarna 200
|114
|0
|70
|Alpha
|112
|354
|71
|Bullet 500
|94
|14
|72
|H’Ness CB350
|92
|0
|73
|Husqvarna 401
|72
|0
|74
|RR 310
|68
|1
|75
|Intruder
|64
|192
|76
|Unicorn 150
|40
|0
|77
|Aprilia SR160
|39
|0
|78
|Saluto RX
|36
|1,596
|79
|Electra
|15
|0
|80
|Jupiter
|12
|148
|81
|Fascino
|3
|305
|82
|CB Twister
|0
|1,690
|83
|X PULSE 200T
|0
|1,236
|84
|HF Dawn
|0
|452
|85
|Pleasure
|0
|336
|86
|Passion
|0
|270
|87
|Jive
|0
|160
|88
|STREET 750
|0
|116
|89
|Gusto
|0
|105
|90
|STREET ROD
|0
|89
|91
|Access
|0
|80
|92
|STREET 500
|0
|23
|93
|Centuro
|0
|10
|94
|R3
|0
|8
|95
|Thunderbird
|0
|4
|–
|TOTAL
|3,33,001
|3,09,623
If we consider export numbers of all four Bajaj motorcycles, their combined market share is close to 57%. It’s a commendable figure that substantiates Bajaj’s dominance in two-wheeler exports.
Splendor makes impressive gains
Other two-wheelers in top ten include TVS Apache (9,115 units), Yamaha FZ (8,101), Hero Splendor (4,764), Honda NAVI (4,684), and Suzuki GIXXER (4,572). Out of these Apache, Splendor and Navi have positive YoY growth whereas FZ and Gixxer have negative YoY growth. In the top ten, Splendor is the biggest gainer in terms of percentage YoY growth. Exports are up from 956 units to 4,764 units in November 2020, which is YoY growth of 398.33%.