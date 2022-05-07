Two Wheeler Retail Sales April 2022 – RE, Yamaha, Jawa, Yezdi, Hero Electric, Ather

The two wheeler segment saw a 37.99 percent increase in retail sales last month with Hero MotoCorp heading the list

Even as every OEM has noted increased sales in April 2022, the percentage hike in electric two wheelers was far greater than their petrol powered counterparts. Total two wheeler retail sales in April 2022 stood at 11,94,520 units, up 37.99 percent over 8,65,628 units sold in April 2021.

It was also a 274.93 percent increase over 3,18,596 units sold in April 2020 while sales dipped 10.75 percent over 13,38,382 units sold during the pre-Covid period of April 2019. The segment has seen a boost in the past month despite the ever escalating petrol prices while the electric two wheeler segment has seen retail sales increase many times over.

Two Wheeler Retail Sales April 2022

Hero MotoCorp led the sales charts last month with 4,10,722 units sold. This was an increase over 2,99,597 units sold in April 2021 while market share dipped from 34.61 percent to 34.38 percent. Even as each of the company models, that included the likes of Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe, Glamour, Pleasure, Maestro, Passion, Destini, Xpulse 200, Xtreme 160R, etc, contributed to retail sales, it was the Hero Splendor motorcycle that received the most attention in domestic markets. Hero MotoCorp also launched Destini 125 XTEC in April 2022 priced at Rs 79,990 (ex-showroom).

Honda two wheeler retail sales were at 2,94,720 units last month. This was an increase over 2,17,924 units sold in April 2021 while market share dipped to 24.67 percent over 25.18 percent held in April 2021. Honda will also focus on electric two wheelers and flex fuel vehicles. The two wheeler major currently sells the flex-fuel motorcycle – CG150 TITAN MIX besides NXR 150 Bros Mix and BIZ 125 Flex only in Brazilian markets.

At No. 3 was TVS Motor Company with sales of 1,80,159 units in April 2022. This was an increase over 1,28,426 units sold in April 2021. Market share increased on a YoY basis to 15.08 percent from 14.84 percent held in April 2021. Bajaj Auto was next with retail sales of 1,20,389 units in April 2022, up from 98,085 units sold in April 2021.

Royal Enfield also noted increased retail sales to the extent of 47,052 units in April 2022, up from 42,295 units sold in April 2021, though market share dipped to 10.08 percent from 11.33 percent YoY. Suzuki and Yamaha Motors at Nos 6 and 7 also reported an increase in retail sales in the past month to 44,807 units and 41,323 units respectively.

Electric Two Wheeler Retail Sales April 2022

Outstanding growth in retail sales has been noted across the electric two wheeler segment. Ola Electric sales were at 12,691 units in the past month while Ola beat Hero Electric to become the No. 1 electric two wheeler maker in India. Okinawa Autotech sales increased to 11,012 units from 1,193 units sold in April 2021.

Hero Electric sales also saw a spurt in retail sales to 6,572 units in April 2022 up from 643 units sold in April 2021 while market share went up from 0.07 percent to 0.55 percent YoY. Also in the electric two wheeler segment were Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd (6,539 units), Ather (2,445 units), PUR Energy (1,756 units) and Revolt (1,239 units).

Classic Legends, which sells Jawa and Yezdi branded motorcycles, registered sales of over 3,600 units last month. They were at No 13 on the list. Piaggio was on No 12 with sales of over 4k units. There were other OEMs in this segment that also include electric vehicle makers that saw retail sales at 5,379 units in April 2022, up from 1,201 units sold in April 2021.