Two Wheeler Retail Sales FY 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Yamaha, Jawa

Every two wheeler maker in India has reported de-growth in FY21 while electric vehicles posted some growth

Domestic retail sales of two-wheelers declined 31.51 percent year-on-year during the Coronavirus pandemic-hit FY21. This de-growth can be seen across every two wheeler maker in the country.

Market analysts attribute this de-growth to the nationwide lockdown announced for 2 months in the past year along with a series of other regional lockdowns imposed over the following months of the year.

According to data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total two wheeler retails stood at 1,15,31,903 units, down 31.51 percent over 1,68,36,585 units retailed in FY20. This was a massive de-growth of 53,04,683 units.

Hero MotoCorp Splendor and HF Deluxe

As always it was Hero MotoCorp that topped the sales charts. Retail sales stood at 41,29,740 units in the past financial year, down 34.43 percent over 62,98,508 units sold in FY20. This two wheeler maker currently commands a 35.81 percent market share with strong sellers being the Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe.

At No.2 spot and with a market share of 25.73 percent was Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India with 29.33 percent de-growth in terms of retail sales. Total retails in FY21 stood at 29,66,821 units, down from 41,98,259 units sold in FY20.

The company has announced a temporary halt of its production operations across all four plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Vithalapur (Gujarat) and Narsapura (Karnataka), effective from May 1-15, 2021 for annual maintenance work with only essential staff working at all plants and various offices.

TVS and Bajaj Auto

TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto posted de-growth in terms of retail sales, down 28.56 percent and 36.33 percent respectively. Despite the slowdown across the two wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto plans to go ahead with its new launches. The Bajaj CT110X was recently launched at Rs.55,494 sitting on top of the CT line-up while the NS125 was also launched at the end of April, priced at Rs.93,690. The NS 125 has been well received and will help the company strengthen its positioned in the entry sport bike segment.

2W Retail Sales FY21 FY20 % Hero 41,29,740 62,98,508 -34.43 Honda 29,66,821 41,98,259 -29.33 TVS 17,05,416 23,87,266 -28.56 Bajaj 12,85,670 20,19,170 -36.33 Enfield 4,82,146 6,39,385 -24.59 Suzuki 4,31,746 5,99,389 -27.97 Yamaha 4,27,314 5,59,484 -23.62 Piaggio 37,377 63,720 -41.34 Jawa 20,801 27,318 -23.86 BMW 2,080 2,828 -26.45 Kawasaki 976 3,075 -68.26 Harley 907 2,652 -65.80 Triumph 639 939 -31.95 Ducati 176 420 -58.10 Others / Electric 40,094 34,173 17.33 Total 1,15,31,903 1,68,36,586 -31.51

Every other two wheeler maker also posted de-growth in retail sales in FY21. Enfield retails dipped 24.59 percent while Suzuki reported a 27.97 percent dip in retails. Yamaha and Piaggio also suffered de-growth of 23.62 percent and 41.34 percent respectively. Kawasaki, Harley and Ducati saw its retails dip the most by 68.26 percent, 65.80 percent and 58.10 percent respectively. Jawa too has registered a decline of 23%.

The only two wheeler segment to report positive retails was the electric segment which grew 17.33 percent to 40,094 units in FY21 up from 34,173 units sold in FY20. It is also two wheeler makers who plan an onslaught into this electric two wheeler segment in the months ahead.

Suzuki plans to bring in the Burgman Street Electric which was spied on test for the first time in Delhi NCR and which once launched will go up against the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X as well as the TVS iQube. Ola Electric is also in the process of setting up the largest mega facility and will make 1 e-scooter every 2 seconds. Ola will take on larger players such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Hero Electric, along with startups like Ather Energy, Okinawa Autotech and Ampere Vehicles with their new e-scooter initiative.