Two Wheeler Retail Sales Jan 2022 – Bajaj, TVS, Hero Electric, Ola, Ather, RE, Jawa, Yezdi

FADA reports a dip in two wheeler retail sales to 10,17,785 units in January 2022 – As rural demand continued to be a constraint

Two wheeler registration, as announced by The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for January’22, dipped considerably. Sales have been lower in rural areas on account of rising prices, increased fuel costs and the ongoing pandemic. Two-wheeler sales last month declined by 13.44 percent to 10,17,785 units. This was as against 11,75,832 units retailed in January 2021.

Two Wheeler Retail Sales Jan 2022 – Hero Leads

Hero MotoCorp topped the list with 3,12,999 units retailed last month, down from 3,98,988 units sold in January 2021. This led to a dip in market share from 33.93 percent to 30.75 percent YoY. The company posted strong sales for models such as the Splendor and bookings opened for XPulse 200 4V. The company plans to unveil its first electric two wheeler in March 2022.

Honda two wheeler sales also dipped on a YoY basis to 2,57,984 units, down from 3,06,940 units retailed in January 2021. Market share fell to 25.35 percent from 26.10 percent YoY. Honda announced the launch of the new 2022 CB300R and CBR650R in India in January 2022 and extended its BigWing outlet with a new sales showroom inaugurated in Kangra (Himachal Pradesh).

TVS, Bajaj, RE Post YoY De-growth

Following Hero and Honda, retail sales of TVS, Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield also dipped on a YoY basis. TVS sales fell to 1,64,072 units in the past month from 1,77,854 units sold in January 2021. However, despite lower sales, market share increased from 15.13 percent to 16.12 percent YoY.

Bajaj Auto also posted a de-growth in terms of retail sales but an increase in market share in the past month. Sales dipped to 1,19,198 units from 1,31,689 units sold in January 2021. Top sellers in the company lineup continued to be the Pulsar, Platina and CT100 while Chetak e-scooter, the only electric model sold by the company, has also added to sales figures.

Royal Enfield was at No. 5 with retail sales of 45,882 units in January 2022, down from 55,431 units sold in January 2021. Royal Enfield is planning 3 new motorcycles in the 650cc segment this year. These will include the Cruiser 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650.

Suzuki and India Yamaha Motors also saw sales dip on a YoY basis to 44,506 units and 39,884 units respectively from 47,731 units and 44,753 units sold in January 2021 respectively. Market share of India Yamaha Motors increased marginally from 3.81 percent to 3.92 percent YoY.

Piaggio noted a dip in retail sales last month to 4,026 units, down from 4,556 units sold in January 2021. Classic Legends (Jawa + Yezdi) sales remained flat on a YoY basis at 2,346 units while Ather Energy saw its retail sales increase from 606 units in January 2021 to 1,880 units in January 2022.

Electric Two Wheeler Retail Sales Jan 2022

Even as petrol powered two wheeler sales have not been much in demand, the same cannot be said about its electric counterparts. Electric two wheeler sales are increasing significantly in India with several automakers noting a marked increase in sales.

Hero Electric claimed a top spot in electric two-wheeler registrations in India in January 2022. As on date, the company retails three main high-speed electric scooter models. These include the Hero Optima, Hero NYX and Hero Photon. Registrations in the past month stood at 7,763 units, up from 1,680 units sold in January 2021 causing market share to increase from 0.14 percent to 0.76 percent YoY.

Okinawa Autotech followed with retail sales at 5,613 units in January 2022 from 725 units sold in January 2021. Okinawa i-Praise+ is the company’s flagship model while the company is actively testing the new Okinawa Oki90 electric scooter which is likely to be launched in India in Q1 2022. Oki90 e-scooter will compete with rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.

Noting significant increase in retails last month was also Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. Sales which had stood at 938 units in January 2021 increased to 4,218 units last month relating to a rise in market share from 0.08 percent to 0.41 percent YoY.

PUR EV sales stood at 1,690 units in the past month from 272 units retailed in January 2021 while Ola Electric entered the fray with 1,102 units retailed last month. Ola, entered the e-scooter segment in August 2021 with launch of its S1 and S1 Pro priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively. Others in this segment also saw increased retail sales to the tune of 3,560 units in the past month from 1,167 units sold in January 2021.