Two Wheeler Retail Sales June 2021 – Hero Electric, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Royal Enfield

Two wheeler retails grew 16.90 percent YoY with Hero MotoCorp commanding the list

Two wheeler retails for June 21 stood at 9,30,324 units, up from 7,95,819 units retailed in June 20. The urgent need for more personal means of travel coupled with a more positive economy has led to this significant increase even as figures are nowhere near June 2019 when sales had stood at 13,38,005 units.

Taking OEM wise YoY retail sales into account, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has released two wheeler retail figures for June 21. Hero MotoCorp once again commanded the list with 4,15,366 units sold last month, with a market share of 44.65 percent. This was a significant increase over 3,17,734 units retailed in June 20 when market share was at 39.93 percent.

The company has recently hiked prices across portfolio with the Splendor, Passion, Xtreme, Deluxe, Xpulse, Maestro noting a price hike ranging from Rs.1,325 to 3,800. The company cites rising input costs as reasons for this price increase.

Honda Motorcycle India saw its retail sales at 1,96,668 units and held a market share of 21.14 percent in the past month. This was as against retails at 1,98,135 units sold in June 20 when market share was at 24.90 percent. The Activa and Shine remained best sellers through the month.

TVS, Bajaj Auto

TVS Motor Company retails stood at 1,19,954 units in June 21 with market share at 12.89 percent, this was an increase over 1,09,112 units retailed in June 20 when market share stood at 13.71 percent. TVS has just launched the new Ntorq 125 Race XP with Voice Assistant feature and in a tri-colour paint scheme which should bring in more sales over the coming months.

Bajaj Auto YoY retails jumped significantly. What stood at 73,614 units in June 20 with market share of 9.25 percent increased to 1,07,019 units in June 21 while market share increased to 11.50 percent. Bajaj Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger and Dominar made significant contributions to retail sales. Further recovery is also expected in view of the predictions of normal monsoon and the ongoing vaccination drive.

RE, Yamaha Retails Dip

Retail sales and market share of Royal Enfield, the makers of the Classic 350, Meteor, Bullet motorcycles, dipped YoY. Sales which had stood at 36,311 units in June 20 with market share of 4.56 percent fell to 35,999 units and 3.87 percent respectively.

Yamaha India also noted lower retails in June 21 when compared to that of June 20. Retails which stood at 30,105 units in June 20 with market share of 3.78 percent, fell to 22,390 units in June 21 while market share was down to 2.41 percent. Yamaha is currently working on a maxi scooter for India with launch in 2022 while the company recently introduced the FZ-X neo-retro roadster in the domestic market, positioned above the FZ V3 Fi and FZS V3 Fi.

Piaggio noted retails of 1,892 units in the past month while Classic Legends retails stood at 1,563 units. Hero Electric reported retails of 1,194 units while Okinawa sales stood at 959 units in June 21. Other two wheeler makers, which also includes EV makers accounted for retails of 2,197 units and a market share of 0.24 percent in June 21, up from 583 units and 0.07 market share retailed and held in June 20.