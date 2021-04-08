Two Wheeler Retail Sales March 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, RE, Jawa, BMW

Every major two wheeler maker with the exception of Royal Enfield has reported YoY de-growth in March 21

Despite March 2020 being an extremely challenging month, a month like no other in either the near or distant past, two wheeler registrations stood strong. The country face the onslaught of the Novel Corona virus and went into shut down and lock down mode by the third week of March 2020.

Yet when comparing retail sales of major 2 wheeler OEMs, it can be seen that March 2020 registrations were significantly higher than that of March 2021. Total two wheeler registrations had stood at 18,45,837 units in March 2020 which dipped 35.25 percent to 11,95,268 units in March 21. MoM retails however increased 9.53 percent from 10,91,288 units sold in Feb 21.

Hero MotoCorp Retails Top the List

Taking into account retail sales of Hero MotoCorp, FADA has reported sales of 3,96,573 units, down 49.71 percent over 7,88,626 units retailed in March 2020. MoM sales however increased 13.13 percent as against 3,50,533 units sold in Feb 21. Hero MotoCorp also noticed its market share increase from 32.12 percent held in Feb 21 to 33.18 percent.

Honda retails also dipped 20.85 percent in the past month. As per FADA statistics revealed, retail sales stood at 3,13,101 units in the past month, down from 3,95,579 units sold in March 20. MoM retails however increased 5.41 percent as compared to 2,97,029 units sold in Feb 21. Honda market share however, dipped from 27.22 percent held in Feb 21 to 26.20 percent in the past month.

TVS and Bajaj retails also suffered a de-growth of 30.38 percent and 38.41 percent respectively while both the two wheeler majors also noted a fall in market share.

Royal Enfield Retail Sales Growth

As per numbers released by FADA, the only two wheeler OEM to report YoY retail sales growth was Royal Enfield. Sales which had stood at 55,905 units in March 2020 increased 7.66 percent to 60,189 units in March 2021. Feb 21 retail sales had stood at 52,713 units, marking a 14.18 percent MoM increase. Market share also increased from 4.83 percent in Feb 21 to 5.04 percent last month.

Other OEM Retail Sales

Other OEMs such as Suzuki, Yamaha, Piaggio and Jawa all reported YoY de-growth in terms of retail sales while MoM sales increased for all except for Yamaha that also posed a 0.81 percent de-growth. Yamaha sales which had stood at 44,413 units in Feb 21, dipped marginally to 44,055 units in March 2021, a difference of 358 units MoM.

Jawa, BMW Motorrad, Kawasaki, Triumph and Harley along with Ducati also posted lower YoY retail sales though each of these OEMs with the exception of Triumph saw a MoM sales increase.

Where retail sales of other OEMs and electric scooters were concerned, retail sales in March 21 stood at 10,066 units, up 187.44 percent over 3,502 units sold in March 20 while MoM sales increased 74.97 percent as against 5,753 units retailed in Feb 21.

Disclaimer: The above numbers do not have figures from AP, MP, LD & TS as they are not yet on Vahan 4. Vehicle Registration Data has been collated as on 07.03.21 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and has been gathered from 1,274 out of 1,481 RTOs.