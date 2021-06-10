Two Wheeler Retail Sales May 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, RE, Suzuki, Yamaha, Jawa, BMW

Every two wheeler OEM reported lower retails and dip in market share in May 21 when compared to that in the previous month

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has released vehicle retail figures for May 21. It may be seen from the attached table that every segment has noted a de-growth following nationwide lockdown being announced. The past month saw three wheeler sales dip 76 percent while tractor sales fell 57 percent. Passenger vehicle registrations declined by 59 percent while CV registrations saw a 66 percent de-growth MoM.

Urban and rural markets have both been hit by the ongoing pandemic that entered its second phase and peaked in May 21 resulting in an even further negative impact on buyers. However, FADA is optimistic that retails should bounce back in June 21 as has been evident in the first 10 days of this month.

MoM Two Wheeler Registrations

When assessing two wheeler registrations on a month-on-month basis, it can be seen that it was a significant de-growth. Retail figures of two wheelers that stood at 8,6134 units in April 21, dipped to 4,10,757 units in the past month. Every two wheeler OEM has reported de-growth not only in terms of retail sales but has also seen market share diminish by a significant extent.

Hero MotoCorp was once again at No. 1 in terms of retail sales with 1,92,968 units sold last month, down from 2,99,576 units sold in April 21. Market share dipped from 34.63 percent held in April 21 to 46.98 percent in the past month.

Hero MotoCorp had halted manufacturing facilities on April 22 and while its 3 plants located in Gurugram, Haridwar and Dharuhera resumed single-shift operations on May 17, the three located in Neemrana, Halol and Chittoor only commenced partial operations on May 24.

Hero MotoCorp was followed by Honda at No.2, with retail sales of 78,343 units in May 21 and a markets share of 19.07 percent. These figures had stood at 2,17,832 units and 25.18 percent respectively in April 21. The four models in the company lineup that added good numbers to retail sales were the Activa and Dio in the scooter segment and the CB Shine, Hornet and CB350 in the motorcycle segment.

TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto

Retail sales of TVS Motor stood at 57,652 units in May 21 and market share was at 14.4 percent. This was against 1,28,365 units sold in April 21 when market share was at 14.84 percent. TVS Motor with lower retail sales in India is concentrating on global markets. The company opened a new 3S retail outlet in Baghdad from where models such as the StaR HLX 150 commuter motorcycle and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe Plus are sold.

Bajaj Auto also posted de-growth in May 21 in terms of retail sales which dipped to 45,550 units, down from 98,041 units sold in April 21. The safeguard the interests of its customers during this pandemic situation, Bajaj Auto announced extension of free service and warranty period expiring between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021. This has now been extended up till July 31, 2021.

RE, Suzuki Yamaha

Retail sales and market share dipped for Royal Enfield, Suzuki and Yamaha. RE sales dipped to 14,942 units in May 21 from 42,120 units retailed in April 21 while Suzuki and Yamaha sales stood at 9,469 units and 9,182 units respectively, down from 33,699 units and 4,817 units retailed in April 21.

In the months ahead, one can expect the highest number of new launches from Royal Enfield with patents being filed for several new motorcycle names that include Shotgun, Hunter, Sherpa, Roadster, and Scram.

Failing to cross the 1000 unit mark in retail sales were Piaggio(667 units), Classic Legends(643 units) and BMW India (144 units), while in the sub 100 range units were Kawasaki (55 units), Triumph Motorcycles (23 units) and Ducati with just 1 unit retailed last month.