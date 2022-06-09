Two Wheeler Retail Sales May 2022 – Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Jawa, Yezdi, Hero, Honda

Two wheeler retail sales increased to 12,22,994 units in May 2022, a threefold increase over 4,10,871 units sold in May 2021

Two wheeler registration, as announced by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for May 2022, increased considerably. Sales which had stood at 4,10,871 units in May 2021 increased to 12,22,994 units in the past month. This is particularly noteworthy in the case of electric two wheeler makers who have reported significant increase in YoY sales.

Two Wheeler Retail Sales May 2022

Hero MotoCorp retail sales stood at 4,59,245 units in May 2022, up from 1,92,987 units sold in May 2021. The company however, saw its market share dip from 46.97 percent in May 2021 to 37.55 percent in the past month. Models such as the Splendor, Passion, Destini and Xpulse noted significant demand. It was also in May 2022 that the company expanded its Splendor lineup to include the new Splendor+ XTEC commuter bike priced at Rs. 67,030.

Honda two wheeler sales stood at 2,91,535 units in May 2022, up from 78,360 units sold in May 2021. Market share increased to 23.84 percent from 19.07 percent YoY. Leading in sales from Honda were the Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia, Hness CB350 and Unicorn. The company has also announced its intention to develop flex-fuel technologies along with fully electric two-wheelers for the Indian market.

TVS Motor Co also noted an increase in retail sales in May 2022 to the extent of 1,69,621 units, up from 57,656 units sold in May 2021. Market share however, dipped from 14.03 percent to 13.87 percent in the past month as compared to its holding in the same month of the previous year.

It was Bajaj Auto Limited at No. 4 with retail sales as announced by FADA at 1,23,083 units, up from 45,557 units sold in May 2021. Market share dipped to 10.06 percent in the past month from 11.09 percent held in May 2021. Bajaj Auto seeks to see increased sales of the Chetak e-scooter as sales have been opened up in more cities across the country.

May 2022 Sales – Yamaha, Royal Enfield

Yamaha India sales saw a notable increase on a YoY basis from 9,186 units sold in May 2021 to 46,055 units in the past month. Market share also went up from 2.24 percent to 3.77 percent YoY. Royal Enfield retail sales stood at 45,671 units in May 2022. This was up from 14,977 units sold in May 2021 with market share increasing from 3.65 percent to 3.73 percent in the corresponding months.

Retail sales of Suzuki Motorcycle India increased to 42,300 units in May 2022, up from 9,478 units sold in May 2021 bringing up market share to 3.46 percent over 2.31 percent held in May 2021. Electric two wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech was the highest selling electric two wheeler maker in India in May 2022. Retail sales stood at 9,303 units in the past month, up from 217 units sold in May 2021.

Ola Electric commenced sales earlier this year and saw its retail sales at 9,225 units in May 2022 with a market share of 0.75 percent. Hero Electric, Ola and Okinawa have however had to contend with several instances of fire hazards leading to recalls, which has adversely affected sales. Ampere retail sales also saw a notable increase to 5,836 units in May 2022, up from 147 units sold in May 2021. The company market share also went up to 0.48 percent in the past month from 0.04 percent held in May 2021.

Piaggio (3,617 units), Classic Legends (3,548 units), Ather Energy (3,323 units) and Hero Electric (2,850 units) each saw increased YoY retail sales and a considerable increase in market shares. There was also Revolt and PUR Energy with retail sales of 1,585 units and 1,466 units respectively in the past month and others in this segment contributing 4,731 units to total two wheeler retail sales in May 2022.