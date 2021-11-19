Two Wheeler Retail Sales Oct 2021 – Honda, Bajaj, RE, Hero Electric, Jawa, Ather

Two wheeler retail sales Oct 2021 dipped 6.07 percent YoY and by over 30 percent when compared to that of October 2020

Two wheeler retail sales through the month of October 2021 revealed that it was electric two wheeler that were more in demand over their petrol powered counterparts. The top 4 bike makers, Hero, Honda, TVS and Bajaj each experienced a YoY de-growth while Hero Electric, Okinawa and Ather along with PUR Energy posted significantly higher retail sales.

Two Wheeler Retail Sales Oct 2021 – FADA

Two wheeler retail sales stood at 9,96,024 units in the past month, down from 10,60,337 units sold in October 2020. This was a de-growth of 6.07 percent. However, when compared to sales of 14,23,668 units sold in October 2019, sales dipped as much as 30.04 percent.

Hero MotoCorp lead the list with 3,08,287 units retailed in the past month. This was against 3,38,655 units retailed in October 2020 bringing down market share to 30.95 percent over 31.94 percent held earlier. Keen to enter the electric two wheeler arena, the company has trademarked ‘Vida’ name for EVs. Vida will be the sub-brand under which Hero MotoCorp will sell its electric two-wheelers. As a part of an agreement between Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electric, Hero MotoCorp cannot sell any EVs with Hero name.

Honda retails also dipped significantly YoY to 2,74,951 units down from 2,99,555 units sold in October 2020 while market share dipped to 27.60 percent from 28.25 percent YoY. Honda Activa scooter was a major contributor to overall retail sales while the Dio, CB Shine, CB350, Unicorn and Grazia also added significant numbers.

TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto

Two other leading bikemakers to report de-growth were TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto. Sales of TVS dipped to 1,55,295 units from 1,57,680 units while Bajaj retails slipped to 1,15,339 units in October 2021 from 1,19,936 units retailed in October 2020. However, market share of TVS Motors increased to 15.59 percent in the past month over 14.87 percent held in October 2020. For Bajaj Auto, the recently launched Pulsar N250 and F250 could add some impetus to sales in the months ahead.

Suzuki retail sales increased YoY to 47,826 units retailed in October 2021, up from 44,952 units retailed in the same month of the previous year. Market share also saw a boost to 4.80 percent. Suzuki has launched a new 125cc scooter called Avenis in India. Next they plan to launch an electric scooter based on Burgman.

Yamaha and Royal Enfield also posted a YoY de-growth in terms of retail sales while retails of Hero Electric increased significantly to 6,366 units in October 2021 up from 314 units retailed in October 2020. Hero Electric is also set to install one lakh EV charging stations across India for which it has tied up with Bengaluru-based EV charging start-up Charzer. Charzer will set up 10,000 charging stations across 30 cities in the first year itself.

Okinawa and Piaggio Post Higher YoY Retails

Electric two wheeler maker Okinawa has posted higher retails at 4,082 units in October 2021, up from 548 units sold in October 2020. It was the company’s Praise Pro that commanded the most attention. Piaggio also posted higher YoY retails at 3,849 units in the past month, up from 3,731 units retailed in October 2020. Piaggio has just launched an updated version of the Aprilia SR scooter. Aprilia SR 125 and Aprilia SR 160 receive a completely new design and revised features. Aprilia SR 160 will be available at Rs 1.17 lakh, while Aprilia SR 125 is priced at Rs 1.07 lakh.

Ather Energy retail sales also increased significantly to 2,648 units in October 2021 over 258 units sold in October 2020. Ather has also announced that from November 15, 2021 to May 15, 2022, Ather customers can avail Connect Pro and Connect Lite subscriptions free of cost. Retail sales of Classic Legends (Jawa) and PurEnergy also saw significant YoY growth as did Ampere Electric Vehicles.