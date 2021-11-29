Two Wheeler Sales 2021 Apr To Oct – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki

Hero continued to retain its lead over Honda by a significant margin despite an 8.68 percent de-growth

The two-wheeler industry recorded a total of 80,59,237 units this year YTD (Apr-Oct 2021) showing off flat growth when compared to 80,38,888 unit sales in the same period of last year. Every two wheeler maker in India, except for Mahindra Two Wheeler, has reported growth during the period over sales in the same period last year.

Two Wheeler Sales 2021 Apr To Oct

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two wheelers, retained its No.1 position in terms of YTD sales. Total sales which had stood at 31,03,787 units in the April-October 2020 period dipped to 28,34,293 units in this year period. This was a de-growth of 8.68 percent while market share fell 3.44 percent from 38.61 percent to 35.17 percent during the said period.

Hero MotoCorp introduced new products during the month of October. In the ‘X’-range of premium portfolio, it was Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition and XPulse 200 4 Valve which were launched while the new Pleasure+ XTec entered the scooter range.

At No. 2 was Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) with a 5.12 percent YoY growth. Sales increased to 20,91,567 units, up from 19,89,754 units sold in the April-October 2020 period. Increased sales led to a 1.20 percent rise in market share to 25.95 percent. Honda saw its Activa and Dio command sales while in October 2021 the company reached a milestone of crossing the 5 crore unit mark with the Activa scooter allowing it to reach this mark.

TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto

At No. 3 was TVS Motors with YTD sales growth of 4.39 percent. Sales stood at 11,86,912 units in the April to October 2021 period, up from 11,37,011 units sold in the same period of 2020. Market share increased marginally from 14.14 percent to 14.73 percent. The company is speeding up its EV plans and is set to invest Rs 1,000 crore to build a new product portfolio.

Bajaj Auto, at No.4, saw its sales remain flat in the YTD 2021 period. Sales which had stood at 10,04,806 units in the YTD 2020 period increased only 2.45 percent to 10,29,438 units in the same 7 month period of 2021.

Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield

Suzuki and Yamaha also reported sales growth along with increased market share along with Royal Enfield. In the top 7 list, where everyone sold more than 2.5 lakh two wheelers, it was Suzuki which has posted the highest growth of 45%. Their sales increased from 2.32 lakh to 3.51 lakh in the said period.

Piaggio sales stood at 30,724 units, up from 25,269 units sold in the YTD 2020 period. Market share increased marginally from 0.31 percent to 0.38 percent. Kawasaki growth stood at 300.92 percent to 2,177 units in the April-October 2021 period, from just 543 units sold in the same period last year.

Triumph too posted an increase in sales, while Harley Davidson sales data is not yet available. Mahindra Two Wheeler sales dipped 97.56 percent to just 3 units in the April-October 2021 period, down from 123 units sold in the same period in 2020.