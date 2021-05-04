Two Wheeler Sales April 2021 – Hero, Bajaj, Honda, TVS, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

While Hero leads in domestic sales, Bajaj tops export markets in April

Adverse impact of Covid second wave is clearly evident on two wheeler domestic sales in April, which are down by -33.95% (MoM). A total of 9,53,338 units were sold in April 2021, as compared to 14,43,320 units in March 2021. All two wheeler manufacturers except Suzuki have negative MoM growth in April. The adverse situation could continue in the coming months since there’s a lot of uncertainly from rising Covid cases and lockdowns.

Two wheeler domestic sales April 2021

Even though its MoM sales are down by -37.06%, Hero continues to be the top selling brand. The company sold a total of 3,42,614 units in April, as compared to 5,44,340 units in March. Market share is at 23.74% in April.

Honda is next with sales of 2,40,100 units in April. MoM growth is down by -39.22%, as compared to 3,95,037 units sold in March. Honda commanded a market share of 16.64% in April. At number three is TVS with sales of 1,31,386 units in April. MoM de-growth is at -35.01%, as compared to 2,02,155 units sold in March. TVS market share is at 9.10% in April.

At number four is Bajaj with sales of 1,26,570 units in April. MoM growth has come down by -30.22%, as compared to 1,81,393 units sold in March. Market share is at 8.77%. Suzuki is placed at fifth place with sales of 63,879 units in April. MoM sales are positive at 6.07%, as compared to 60,222 units sold in March. Suzuki market share is at 4.43% in April.

Royal Enfield is next with sales of 48,789 units in April. MoM sales are down by -18.92%, as compared to 60,173 units sold in March. Royal Enfield market share in April is at 3.38%.

Two wheeler exports April 2021

Bajaj’s strategy to focus aggressively on both domestic and international markets appears to be paying rich dividends in these challenging times. While the company’s domestic sales are down, it is utilizing opportunities available in international markets. As a result, Bajaj exports have zoomed close to 50% in April. A total of 2,21,603 units were exported in April, as compared to 1,48,740 units in March. Percentage share in exports is a whopping 69.63%.

TVS is another home-bred two wheeler manufacturer that has strong focus on exports. However, export growth in April is negative at -9.95%. A total of 94,807 units were exported in April, as compared to 1,05,282 units in March. Percentage share in exports is 29.79%.

At number three is Honda, with a staggering 168.41% rise in MoM export growth. A total of 42,945 units were exported in April, as compared to 16,000 units in March. Share in exports is at 13.49%. Other two wheeler brands in the list include Hero (29,671 units), Suzuki (13,970), and Royal Enfield (4,509). Of these, only Suzuki has positive MoM growth.