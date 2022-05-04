Two Wheeler Sales April 2022 – Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Among leading two wheeler makers, Bajaj and Suzuki posted a YoY decline in domestic sales while Hero, Honda, TVS and Enfield saw significant growth

With the opening of economy, continued government support coupled by a more positive consumer sentiment – two wheeler sales are in the green. Domestic sales of the top 6 two wheeler makers saw a total of 10,99,167 units sold in April 2022, up 15.30 percent over 9,53,338 units sold in April 2021. This was a 1,45,829 unit volume growth with each of these automakers, with the exception of Bajaj and Suzuki posting a YoY growth in sales. MoM sales however, dipped 3.46 percent from 11,38,561 units sold in March 2022.

Two Wheeler Sales April 2022

Hero MotoCorp once again led the list with sales of 3,98,490 units in April 2022, up 16.31 percent over 3,42,614 units sold in April 2021. Commanding a 36.25 percent share, Hero MotoCorp found its Splendor motorcycle the best-selling model in the company portfolio not only where sales in April 2022 were concerned but also during the FY2022 period. MoM sales of Hero MotoCorp dipped 4.15 percent over 4,15,764 units sold in March 2022.

Honda two wheeler sales increased YoY and MoM by 32.75 percent and 2.97 percent respectively. Sales in the past month stood at 3,18,732 units, with market share of 29 percent up from 3,09,549 units sold in March 2022 when market share was at 27.19 percent. TVS Motor domestic sales increased 37.41 percent to 1,80,533 units, from 1,31,386 units sold in April 2021. Market share stood at 16.42 percent up from 17.30 percent held in March 2022. MoM sales dipped 8.34 percent from 1,96,956 units sold in March 2022.

Bajaj Auto saw its domestic sales fall 26.24 percent in April 2022 to 93,233 units from 1,26,570 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also slipped 12.93 percent over 1,07,081 units sold in March 2022. Share also fell from 9.40 percent to 8.48 percent. However, the company has achieved a major milestone where the Bajaj Pulsar 250cc is concerned and in just 6 months of launch, total sales have crossed 10,000 unit mark.

Suzuki two wheeler sales dipped 14.95 percent in April 2022 to 54,327 units, from 63,879 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales increased 7.08 percent from 50,734 units sold in March 2022. Best sellers in the company lineup continued to include the Access, Gixxer along with recently launched Avenis and Burgman. Royal Enfield sales increased 10.38 percent in April 2022 to 53,852 units, up from 48,789 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales dipped 7.91 percent from 58,477 units sold in March 2022.

Two Wheeler Exports April 2022

Where exports are concerned, it was a YoY de-growth of 7.64 percent to 3,76,357 units, down from 4,07,505 units shipped in April 2021. MoM exports improved 19.14 percent from 3,15,890 units sold in March 2022. Bajaj Auto topped the list with 1,88,478 units shipped last month, this was a 14.95 percent YoY de-growth over 2,21,603 units exported in April 2021 with a 50.08 percent market share. MoM sales improved 26.29 percent from 1,49,243 units sold in March 2022.

TVS Motor saw a YoY growth of 4.94 percent to 99,489 units while MoM exports increased 3.68 percent over 95,962 units sold in March 2022. Honda and Hero MotoCorp exports dipped 1.51 percent and 32.15 percent YoY to 42,295 units and 20,132 units respectively while Honda exports improved 258.61 percent MoM from 11,794 units shipped in March 2022. Hero continued to experience MoM de-growth by 42.36 percent.

Suzuki and Royal Enfield YoY exports increased 26.41 percent and 84.14 percent respectively to 17,660 units and 8,303 units while Suzuki MoM shipments improved 19.64 percent from 14,761 units sold in March 2022. Enfield exports dipped 9.75 percent MoM.

Two Wheeler Total (Sales + Exports) April 2022

Total two wheeler sales in the past month stood at 14,75,524 units, up 8.43 percent over 13,60,843 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also improved 1.45 percent over 14,45,451 units sold in March 2022. Hero MotoCorp and Honda experienced increased YoY sales to the extent of 12.45 percent and 27.55 percent to 4,18,622 units and 3,61,027 units commanding a market share of 28.37 percent and 24.47 percent respectively.

Bajaj Auto suffered YoY de-growth of 19.09 percent to 2,81,711 units from 3,48,173 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales increased 9.90 percent over 2,56,324 units sold in March 2022. TVS also saw a YoY increase of 23.80 percent to 2,80,022 units while MoM sales dipped 4.40 percent from 2,92,918 units sold in March 2022. April 2022 sales of Suzuki stood at 71,987 units and Royal Enfield at 62,155 units.