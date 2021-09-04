Two Wheeler Sales Aug 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Hero, Honda and TVS commanded the domestic list while Bajaj Auto Limited was the favoured two wheeler maker in exports

As the country enters the festive season, two wheeler sales have noted a definite surge over the past two months. Taking the leading two wheeler makers into account, total sales stood at 12,71,455 units in August 2021, up 5.90 percent MoM over 12,00,621 units sold in July 2021. However, when compared to August 2020 sales, numbers dipped 14.91 percent over 14,94,176 units sold in August 2020.

Hero Maintains Lead – Honda Catches Up

Hero MotoCorp lead the list with 4,31,137 units sold last month, down 24.19 percent over 5,68,678 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales remained flat at 4,31,137 units sold in the past month as against 4,29,208 units sold in July 2021. The company currently commands a 33.91 percent share and hopes for a revival with the upcoming festive season.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India registered a YoY de-growth of 6.25 percent in August 2021 to 4,01,469 units sold as against 4,28,231 units sold in August 2020. Currently commanding a 31.58 percent share, the company has however, reported a 18.03 percent growth in a MoM basis as against 3,40,133 units sold in July 2021. At No. 3 was TVS Motors with de-growth of 17.6 percent YoY to 1,79,999 units sold but a 2.76 percent MoM growth from 1,75,169 units sold in July 2021.

Bajaj Auto Limited suffered an 11.36 percent YoY de-growth to 1,57,971 units in August 2021 while MoM sales increased 1.11 percent over 1,56,232 units sold in July 2021. Suzuki sales surged 16.31 percent YoY and 2.01 percent MoM. Royal Enfield sales dipped 1.87 percent YoY and 0.56 percent MoM.

Two Wheeler Exports

Total exports stood at 3,45,053 units in the past month, up 41.01 percent over 2,44,698 units shipped in August 2020. MoM exports dipped 1.34 percent as against 3,49,728 units exported in July 2021.

In export markets, Bajaj Auto scored at the top of the list with 26.25 percent YoY growth to 1,80,339 units shipped in the past month up from 1,42,838 units sold in August 2020. July 2021 exports stood at 1,74,337 units relating to a 3.44 percent growth. TVS shipments increased 60.16 percent to 94,314 units in the past month, up from 58,888 units shipped in August 2020. July 2021 had seen shipments of 87,559 units relating to a 7.71 percent growth.

Honda has registered exports to the tune of 29,214 units in August 2021, up 85.63 percent over 15,738 units sold in August 2020. MoM exports however dipped 35.65 percent over 45,400 units shipped in July 2021. Hero MotoCorp exports increased 44.10 percent to 22,742 units last month, up from 15,782 units shipped in August 2020. MoM exports also dipped 9.72 percent over 25,190 units sold in July 2021.

Suzuki and Royal Enfield exports increased 31.25 percent and 163.89 percent on a YoY basis. However, Suzuki suffered de-growth in terms of MoM shipments to 11,654 units, down from 12,494 units shipped in July 2021. Royal Enfield’s MoM exports increased 43.01 percent to 6,748 units in August 2021 over 4,748 units shipped in July 2021. The new Classic 350 has been added to the company lineup which is expected to draw in more demand both in domestic and export markets.