Two Wheeler Sales Aug 2022 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Leading two wheeler makers in India have posted a YoY and MoM growth in domestic sales while exports fell significantly

Two wheeler sales in India have been showing an upward trajectory over the past few months. However, the same cannot be said about exports. Sales recovery in the two wheeler segment could be attributed to a host of new and more innovative products being launched in India coupled with normal monsoons, the festive season and smoother availability of raw materials.

Taking the top 6 two wheeler makers into account, each of them has posted increased sales across domestic markets, both on YoY and MoM basis. However, YoY exports were in the red for Honda, Suzuki and Enfield while each of these OEMs posted de-growth on a MoM basis. Two wheeler sales in the past month stood at 14,74,665 units, up 15.98 percent from 12,71,466 units sold in Augusts 2021 with a 2,03,199 unit volume growth. It was also a 12.82 percent MoM growth from 13,07,132 units sold in July 2021 with volume growth at 1,67,533 units.

Two Wheeler Domestic Sales August 2022

Hero MotoCorp once again topped the list with 4,50,740 units sold in August 2022, up 4.55 percent over 4,31,137 units sold in August 2021 relating to a 19,603 unit volume growth and 30.57 percent market share. It was also a 4.66 percent MoM growth from 4,30,684 units sold in July 2022 when share was at 32.95 percent. Hero has recently launched the new Super Splendor 125 Canvas Black Edition while the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition has also been opened for bookings. The company also gears up for launch of a new 125cc scooter that will rival the TVS Ntorq.

Following at No. 2 was Honda 2W with sales of 4,23,216 units, up 5.41 percent from 4,01,480 units sold in August 2021. This was a 21,736 unit volume growth and 28.70 percent share. MoM sales also improved by 5.09 percent from 4,02,701 units sold in July 2022. TVS Motor sales increased 32.96 percent YoY and 18.51 percent MoM to 2,39,325 units in August 2022 with a share percentage of 16.32. Sales in August 2021 had stood at 1,79,999 units while in July 2022 sales were at 2,01,942 units.

Sales of Bajaj Auto Limited were at 2,33,838 units in August 2022, up 48.03 percent YoY from 1,57,971 units sold in August 2021. There had also been 1,64,384 units sold in July 2022 relating to a 42.25 percent MoM growth. Suzuki and Enfield each posted growth of 4.60 percent and 60.97 percent on a YoY basis to 64,654 units and 62,892 units respectively in August 2022. The two automakers also saw MoM sales increase by 6.18 percent and 35.17 percent respectively when compared to 60,892 units and 46.529 units sold in July 2022.

Two Wheeler Exports Aug 2022

In global markets, two wheeler sales dipped 21.58 percent YoY and 17.43 percent MoM to 2,71,301 units. Exports had stood at 3,45,953 units in August 2021 and at 3,28,588 units in July 2022. Bajaj Auto Limited was a major contributor to these export figures. The company shipped 1,21,787 units in August 2022, down 32.47 percent from 1,80,339 units in August 2021. Currently holding a 44.89 percent share, exports in July 2022 had stood at 1,50,670 units relating to a 19.17 percent MoM de-growth.

TVS exports fell 19.19 percent YoY and 22 percent MoM to 76,214 units in August 2022. YoY sales growth was seen for Honda 2W at 39,307 units in August 2022, up 30.53 percent from 30,114 units sold in August 2021. MoM exports however, dipped 3.99 percent from 40,942 units sold in July 2022. Exports of Suzuki increased 27.99 percent YoY to 14,905 units from 11,654 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales fell 2.82 percent over 15,338 units sold in July 2022.

Hero MotoCorp has seen a 47.81 percent YoY and 20.33 percent MoM de-growth in August 2022 to 11,868 units from 22,742 units shipped in August 2021 and over 14,896 units sold in July 2022. Exports increased 6.33 percent for Royal Enfield in August 2022 to 7,220 units from 6,790 units shipped in August 2021 but dipped 20.01 percent MoM from 9,026 units shipped in July 2022.

Total Two Wheeler Sales August 2022

Total sales (domestic + exports) of these 6 leading two wheeler makers in India stood at 17,45,966 units in August 2022, up 7.95 percent from 16,17,419 units sold in August 2022. It was also a 6.74 percent MoM growth over 16,35,720 units sold in July 2022.

Hero MotoCorp sales were at 4,62,608 units up 1.92 percent over 4,53,879 units sold in August 2022 while MoM sales improved by 3.82 percent from 4,45,580 units sold in July 2022. It was closely followed by Honda with a difference of just 85 units. Honda’s total sales in the past month stood at 4,62,523 units, up 7.17 percent from 4,31,594 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales also improved by 4.26 percent from 4,43,643 units sold in July 2022.

Total sales of Bajaj Auto were at 3,55,625 units, up 5.12 percent from 3,38,310 units sold in August 2021 while the company also reported a MoM growth of 4.26 percent from 3,15,054 units sold in July 2022. The list continued with TVS (3,15,539 units), Suzuki (79,559 units) and Enfield (70,112 units) sold in the past month with each reporting YoY and MoM growth.

In recent news, Honda brought in the new Activa 6G Premium Edition, Dio Sports Edition and Shine Celebration Edition ahead of the festive season along with an all-new motorcycle, the CB300F which comes in at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh (Ex-showroom). Bajaj has acquired rights to Vincent brand name, a company synonymous for products such as Vincent Black Shadow and Black Lightning which were among the fastest bikes in their time.