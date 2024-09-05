Two Wheeler Sales Aug 2024 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Hero MotoCorp once again commanded a No. 1 sport on domestic list, a position it had lost to Honda in July 2024 – Honda continues to lead in total sales

Domestic sales and exports of two wheeler majors Honda, Hero, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki and Royal Enfield in August 2024 ended positively. Overall sales (domestic + exports) showed off a 10.14% YoY growth over sales in August 2023. MoM sales also improved even more prominently by 16.06% as compared to sales of July 2024. One point to note is that while in July 2024 Honda (HMSI) had commanded a No. 1 spot in terms of domestic sales, in August 2024, Hero MotoCorp once again regained its title.

Two Wheeler Sales August 2024 – Hero Back at No. 1 on Domestic List

These 6 leading automakers, saw 9.40% YoY growth to 16,34,738 units sold in August 2024. This was over 14,94,324 units sold in August 2023 relating to a 1,40,414 unit volume growth. MoM sales also surged by 19.17% from 13,71,720 units sold in July 2024. Hero MotoCorp commanded this list with a 4.08% YoY and 41.73% MoM growth to 4,92,263 units in August 2024. There were 4,72,947 units and 3,47,335 units sold in August 2023 and July 2024 respectively. Hero MotoCorp commands a 30.11% share on this list.

Domestic sales of HMSI saw an 8.97% YoY improvement to 4,91,678 units in the past month. This was over 4,51,200 units sold in the same month last year. MoM performance also ended positively with an 11.97% growth with HMSI commanding a 30.08% share.

TVS (2,89,073 units) and Bajaj Auto (2,08,621 units) both posted improvement in YoY and MoM sales while Suzuki sales grew by 5.34% YoY to 87,480 units but fell by 13.04% on a MoM basis from 1,00,602 units sold in July 2024. Royal Enfield trailed this list with 65,623 units sold last month, a 5.43% YoY decline but a 6.59% MoM growth.

Two Wheeler Exports August 2024

Export numbers of these 6 leading two wheeler makers also ended positively last month with a 14.27% YoY and a marginal 1.95% MoM improvement to 3,08,922 units. Bajaj Auto lead the export list with 1,26,557 units shipped in the past month, a 1.89% YoY growth but a 1.66% MoM decline from 1,28,694 units exported in July 2024. Bajaj Auto commands a 40.97% share on this export list.

TVS exports grew by 18.91% YoY and 5.08% MoM to 89,768 units while Honda exports were higher by 78.76% YoY and 7.26% MoM to 47,174 units. Hero MotoCorp posted a YoY improvement by 27.44% though exports dipped by 11.62% on a MoM basis to 20,097 units. Suzuki (17,320 units) and Royal Enfield (8,006 units) both suffered a YoY decline in exports while they both saw improved MoM performance.

Two Wheeler Total Sales August 2024

Two wheeler total sales (Domestic + Exports) saw a10.14% YoY and 16.06% MoM improvement to 19,43,660 units over 17,64,667 units and 16,74,730 units sold in August 2023 and July 2024 respectively. Honda led the list with 5,38,852 units sold in the past month relating to a 12.83% YoY and 11.54% MoM improvement. Hero was at No.2 with 5,12,360 unit sales last month and also showed off both YoY and MoM growth.

TVS (3,78,841 units), Bajaj Auto (3,35,178 units) and Suzuki (1,04,800 units) each showed outstanding YoY growth. Even as TVS and Bajaj saw its MoM sales improve, Suzuki sales dipped 10.21%. Royal Enfield total sales also fell 5.10% YoY but saw an 8.88% MoM improvement to 73,629 units.