Two Wheeler Sales Aug 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki

Being the largest motorcycle and scooter market in the world, India has seen a lot of players competing with each other. The competition not only extends to the domestic market, it also encompasses international business as well (exports). The six brands at the top of this game include Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Ltd, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield and Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd.

In total, these six brands accounted for a total of 21,49,201 units in the month of August 2025. Of these, 17,47,636 units were sold in the domestic market and 4,01,565 units were sold via their respective international businesses (exports). In total, there was a 10.57% YoY and 13.01% MoM growth. Let’s take a closer look.

Two Wheeler Sales Aug 2025 – Domestic Sales

India’s domestic sales was led by Hero MotoCorp with 5,19,139 units and secured 29.71% of this list. There was 5.46% YoY and 25.88% MoM growth with volume growth of 26,876 units YoY and 1,06,742 units MoM. In 2nd place, we have Honda with 4,81,021 units with a YoY decline of 2.17% and a MoM growth of 3.15%. TVS’ sales stood at 3,68,862 units in August 2025. Unlike Honda, TVS secured 27.60% YoY and 19.48% MoM growth in sales.

Bajaj followed a similar trend as Honda with 11.75% YoY decline and 32.19% MoM growth. Royal Enfield sold 1,02,876 units last month with 56.77% YoY and 34.91% MoM growth with volume growth of 37,253 units YoY and 26,622 units MoM. Suzuki’s sales 91,629 units fetching it 4.74% YoY, but a 4.58% MoM decline. In total, domestic sales from these 6 brands stood at 17,47,636 units with 6.91% YoY and 16.59% MoM growth.

Two Wheeler Sales Aug 2025 – Exports

Where international business is concerned, the tables turn a lot, pitting Bajaj at the top position as it shipped 1,57,778 units last month. Bajaj’s shipments fell in the greens with 24.67% YoY and 0.52% MoM growth. In 2nd place, we have TVS Motor with 1,21,926 units shipped and saw 35.82% YoY growth, but a 6.26% MoM decline. In 3rd place we have Honda as it shipped 53,840 units with 14.13% YoY and 9.77% MoM growth.

Hero saw significant growth in exports in YoY analysis as the 34,588 units brought it 72.11% YoY growth, but there was a 7.41% MoM decline. Suzuki’s shipments fall in the 5th place with 22,307 units and the brand saw 28.79% YoY and 26.95% MoM growth. Royal Enfield exported 11,126 units last month with 38.97% YoY growth, but a 5.64% MoM decline. In total, total exports from these 6 brands stood at 4,01,565 units with 29.99% YoY growth and 0.31% MoM decline.

Two Wheeler Sales Aug 2025 – Total Sales

The total sales charts were dominated by Hero MotoCorp with 5,53,727 units sold in August 2025. When compared to 5,12,360 units from last year and 4,49,755 units from a month before, Hero saw 8.07% YoY and 13.01% MoM growth, gaining 41,367 units YoY and 1,03,972 units MoM. In second place, we have Honda with 5,34,861 units sold.

This garnered 0.74% YoY decline for Honda, but MoM sales saw 3.78% growth. With 4,90,788 units, TVS secured the third position on this list with 22.84% share. TVS saw 29.55% YoY and 11.85% MoM growth in sales. A similar growth trend was seen with Bajaj, Royal Enfield and Suzuki with 3,41,887 units, 1,14,002 units and 1,13,936 units respectively.