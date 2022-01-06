Two Wheeler Sales Dec 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield

The two wheeler segment in India has posted 9.43 percent de-growth during December 2021 with only Royal Enfield noting increased demand

Top 5 two wheeler makers in India have revealed their wholesales for December 2021. It may be seen that Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Honda have each posted a YoY de-growth while Royal Enfield sales increased 6.88 percent. On a MoM basis, it was Hero and Royal Enfield that saw better results.

Two-wheeler buyers in India are turning a serious eye towards EVs to the extent that two wheeler segment is finding it difficult to keep up with increased demand being seen across the electric segment. Sales in the past month dipped 9.43 percent to 12,46,383 units, down from 13,76,180 units sold in December 2020. On a MoM basis as well, there was a de-growth of 2.49 percent from 12,78,224 units sold in November 2021.

Two Wheeler Sales Dec 2021 – Total, Domestic, Exports

Hero MotoCorp led the list of best-selling 5 two wheeler makers with sales of 3,94,862 units in the past month, down 11.73 percent over 4,47,335 units sold in December 2020. On a MoM basis, Hero sales increased 12.84 percent from 3,49,943 units sold in November 2021.

In terms of domestic sales, Hero sold 3,74,485 units last month, down 11.89 percent from 4,25,033 units sold in December 2020. Exports were down 9.03 percent to 20,288 units from 22,302 units sold in December 2020 while MoM exports dipped 0.48 percent from 20,191 units shipped in November 2021.

Bajaj Auto followed at No. 2 with total sales at 3,18,769 units, down 5.85 percent over 3,38,584 units sold in December 2020 and down 5.82 percent from 3,38,473 units sold in November 2021. Domestic sales of Bajaj Auto dipped only marginally by 0.82 percent to 1,27,593 units, down from 1,28,642 units sold in December 2020.

MoM sales however, suffered a greater decline by 11.98 percent from 1,44,953 units sold in November 2021. Exports on the other hand dipped 8.94 percent to 1,91,176 units in December 2021 from 2,09,942 units shipped in December 2020 and down 0.72 percent over 1,92,565 units shipped in November 2021.

TVS, Honda, Royal Enfield

TVS Motor wholesales stood at 2,35,392 units in the past month. This was a de-growth of 8.85 percent over 2,58,23 units sold in December 2020 and an 8.71 percent MoM de-growth from 2,57,863 units sold in November 2021. Domestic sales also suffered a de-growth at 17.04 percent on a YoY basis and at 16.58 percent MoM. However, exports increased 8.98 percent YoY to 88,,629 units in December 2021 from 81,327 units shipped in December 2020 and by 7.12 percent from 82,736 units exported in November 2021.

At No.4 in terms of two wheeler wholesales was Honda with a 14.98 percent YoY de-growth to 2,23,621 units from 2,63,027 units sold in December 2020. It was also a 20.24 percent MoM de-growth over 2,80,381 units sold in November 2021. Honda has posted a YoY and MoM de-growth both in the case of domestic sales and exports during the past month. The company is also embarking in its electric journey and Honda has announced that it will introduce three electric two-wheelers in global markets by 2024.

At No. 5 was Royal Enfield posting a 6.88 percent YoY and 43 percent MoM growth in wholesales to 73,739 units. RE has also seen promising domestic sales and exports in the past month specifically in case of the Classic 350, Meteor, 650 Twins, Himalayan.

Even as its YoY domestic sales dipped marginally by 0.47 percent, its MoM deliveries in domestic markets increased 45.41 percent to 65,187 units from 44,830 units sold in November 2021. Exports surged 144.13 percent YoY to 8,552 units in December 2021, up from 3,503 units shipped in December 2020 and 142.82 percent from 3,522 units shipped in November 2021.