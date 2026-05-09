Two Wheeler Sales, Exports April 2026 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE

Domestic 2W sales grew 27.49% YoY in April 2026, while exports surged 41.19% led by Bajaj Auto

India’s two wheeler industry started FY2027 on a positive note with healthy growth seen across both domestic sales and exports in April 2026. Improved rural demand, stable supply chains and stronger dispatches in commuter as well as premium segments supported overall volumes. While domestic sales of leading OEMs crossed the 17.77 lakh unit mark, exports too remained robust at nearly 4.8 lakh units.

2W Domestic Sales April 2026

Domestic two wheeler sales of 6 leading OEMs stood at 17,77,224 units in April 2026, registering a strong 27.49% YoY growth over 13,94,002 units sold in April 2025. However, sales declined 4.68% on a MoM basis when compared to 18,64,465 units sold in March 2026.

Hero MotoCorp retained its No.1 position in domestic sales with 5,32,433 units sold last month. The company posted an impressive 84.54% YoY growth over 2,88,524 units sold in April 2025. Hero also commanded close to 30% market share in the domestic two wheeler segment. Despite the strong yearly growth, sales declined 3.63% over March 2026 volumes.

Honda followed closely at No.2 with 4,84,000 unit sales, up 14.69% YoY from 4,22,000 units sold last year. TVS Motor secured third place with 3,48,545 units, posting a 7.69% YoY increase. Bajaj Auto registered domestic sales of 2,10,063 units, improving 11.37% YoY. Royal Enfield continued its strong momentum in the premium motorcycle segment with domestic sales rising 37.01% YoY to 1,04,129 units. Suzuki Motorcycle India added 98,054 units to domestic sales tally, recording a modest 2.98% YoY growth.

2W Exports April 2026

Two wheeler exports of 6 leading OEMs recorded stronger growth than domestic sales during April 2026. Total exports stood at 4,78,476 units, up 41.19% YoY over 3,38,898 units exported in April 2025. Exports also improved 18.88% MoM compared to 4,02,496 units shipped in March 2026.

Bajaj Auto dominated exports with 2,29,890 units dispatched globally, commanding a massive 48.05% export market share. Bajaj exports surged 77.77% YoY and also grew 44.18% MoM, making it the strongest exporter among all major OEMs. TVS Motor ranked second with 1,06,788 export units. While YoY growth remained nearly flat at 0.27%, exports declined 15.08% over March 2026.

Honda Motorcycle exports stood at 79,600 units with strong 37.48% YoY and 116.06% MoM growth. Hero MotoCorp exported 33,653 units, nearly doubling volumes with 99.34% YoY growth. Suzuki exports improved 10.01% YoY to 19,510 units. Royal Enfield was the only major brand to report a decline in exports, down 14.42% YoY to 9,035 units.

Total 2W Sales April 2026

Combining domestic sales and exports, total two wheeler sales of 6 leading OEMs in April 2026 stood at 22,55,700 units, registering a healthy 30.17% YoY growth over 17,32,900 units sold in April 2025. On a MoM basis, however, total sales dipped marginally by 0.50% compared to 22,66,961 units sold in March 2026.

Hero MotoCorp remained the overall market leader with cumulative sales of 5,66,086 units, closely followed by Honda at 5,63,600 units. TVS Motor ranked third with 4,55,333 units, while Bajaj Auto posted 4,39,953 total sales helped by exceptionally strong export demand. Suzuki recorded total sales of 1,17,564 units, while Royal Enfield added 1,13,164 units during the month. Strong demand across commuter motorcycles, scooters and premium bikes helped the industry maintain momentum at the start of the new financial year.