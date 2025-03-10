Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2025 – Honda, Hero, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki

The Indian two-wheeler segment witnessed a decline in domestic sales in February 2025, with total sales at 13,17,678 units, marking a 6.92% drop compared to 14,15,600 units in February 2024. Leading the segment, Honda took the top position with 3,83,918 units, despite a 7.26% YoY decline.

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2025 – Domestic Wholesales

Hero MotoCorp followed with 3,57,296 units, seeing a 13.36% drop in sales. TVS, however, bucked the trend with a 3.20% growth, selling 2,76,072 units. Royal Enfield also performed well, posting an 18.96% YoY growth with 80,799 units, reflecting strong demand for its premium motorcycles. On the other hand, Bajaj and Suzuki faced 14.30% and 11.82% declines, respectively.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, domestic sales dropped by 9.09% compared to January 2025, where 14,49,400 units were sold. All major brands recorded a drop in sales, with Hero and Suzuki seeing the sharpest declines of 13.36% and 16.37%, respectively. Interestingly, Hero continues to lead in retail sales.

Exports Boost Two-Wheeler Sales Despite Domestic Slump

The export market remained a strong growth driver, registering 3,64,972 units in February 2025, a 17.04% increase YoY. Bajaj led the segment with 1,53,280 units, growing 23.46% YoY. TVS also saw an impressive 28.25% growth, exporting 1,15,817 units.

Royal Enfield and Suzuki recorded growth rates of 23.19% and 18.54%, respectively. However, Honda witnessed a 13.89% decline, while Hero MotoCorp remained relatively stable with a 0.74% YoY growth. Compared to January 2025, exports saw a 2.97% MoM rise, with TVS registering the highest growth at 23.46%. Bajaj, Honda, and Suzuki posted declines in exports compared to the previous month.

Overall Two-Wheeler Sales – TVS overtakes Hero

The combined domestic and export sales for the two-wheeler industry stood at 16,82,650 units in February 2025, reflecting a 2.59% YoY decline from 17,27,448 units in February 2024. TVS emerged as the only major manufacturer to record positive YoY growth of 9.52%, while Royal Enfield continued its momentum with a 19.40% growth. In contrast, Honda and Hero recorded 7.91% and 12.39% declines, respectively. Hero has slipped to No 3.

On a month-on-month basis, total sales dropped by 6.72% from 18,03,857 units in January 2025. While TVS showed a slight 1.09% growth, all other major brands reported declines, with Suzuki facing the steepest MoM drop of 17.18%.

The Indian two-wheeler industry faced headwinds in February 2025, with declining domestic sales impacting overall performance. However, exports provided some relief, particularly for Bajaj, TVS, and Royal Enfield, which posted strong international growth. As market conditions evolve, manufacturers will likely focus on product innovation, affordability, and expanding their export footprint to counter the slowdown in domestic demand.