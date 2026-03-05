HomeBike NewsTwo Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 - Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal...

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Sagar Patel
New TVS Apache 200
India’s two-wheeler industry continued its strong growth momentum in February 2026. The top six manufacturers collectively recorded total sales of 22,37,554 units, registering a 32.99% year-on-year growth compared to 16,82,460 units sold in February 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, overall volumes saw a slight decline of 1.12% compared to January 2026. The growth was largely driven by strong domestic demand as well as robust export performance across several manufacturers.

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 – Domestic

In the domestic market, Hero MotoCorp retained its leadership position with 5,16,968 units sold in February 2026, marking a strong 44.69% YoY growth compared to 3,57,296 units sold in February 2025. Close behind was Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, which reported 5,13,190 units, registering 33.67% YoY growth.

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 – Domestic

TVS Motor Company secured the third position with 3,65,471 units, reflecting a 32.38% YoY increase. Bajaj Auto followed with 1,86,164 units, posting 27.39% YoY growth. Suzuki Motorcycle India reported 1,01,071 units, registering a 38.05% YoY increase, while Royal Enfield sold 91,248 units, marking 12.93% YoY growth. Overall, the top six brands together recorded 17,74,112 domestic sales, up 34.66% YoY.

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 – Domestic

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 – Exports

In export markets, Bajaj Auto continued to dominate with 1,93,757 units shipped overseas, reflecting a 26.41% YoY growth. TVS Motor followed with 1,42,391 units exported, registering 22.94% YoY growth. Honda shipped 54,161 units, marking a 40.56% YoY increase.

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 – Exports

Hero MotoCorp exported 41,248 units, up 34.04% YoY, while Suzuki recorded 22,228 export units, reflecting 32.70% YoY growth. Royal Enfield exported 9,657 units, witnessing a marginal 2.17% YoY decline. Total exports from these six brands stood at 4,63,442 units, registering 26.96% YoY growth.

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 – Exports

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 – Total

When combining domestic and export volumes, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India emerged as the overall leader, selling 5,67,351 units in February 2026, up 34.30% YoY. Hero MotoCorp followed closely with 5,58,216 units, registering the highest growth among the top manufacturers at 43.84% YoY.

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 – Total

TVS Motor Company secured third place with 5,07,862 units, reflecting 29.59% YoY growth. Bajaj Auto reported 3,79,921 units, up 26.89% YoY, while Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 1,23,299 units, registering 37.05% YoY growth. Royal Enfield rounded off the list with 1,00,905 units, recording 11.29% YoY growth.

Two Wheeler Sales Feb 2026 – Total

Market Overview

The February 2026 numbers highlight a strong recovery in two-wheeler demand, particularly in the domestic market where most brands recorded double-digit growth. Export markets also remained stable, contributing significantly to overall volumes for companies like Bajaj and TVS. Despite the strong year-on-year performance, the slight month-on-month decline suggests moderation in dispatches after strong January volumes, a common trend seen toward the end of the financial year.

