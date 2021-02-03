Two Wheeler Sales Jan 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Yamaha

Starting the New Year on a positive note, two-wheeler domestic sales grew 6.54% in January

A total of 14,23,629 units were sold, as compared to 13,36,204 units in January last year. All except Hero and Bajaj have positive YoY growth. Export YoY growth is also positive at 32.05%, up from 2,78,579 units in January last year to 3,67,872 units in January 2021. Only Honda and Suzuki have negative export growth (YoY) in January 2021.

Two-wheeler domestic sales – Hero leads

Hero MotoCorp continues to lead in the domestic market even though YoY sales are down by -4.16%. The company sold a total of 4,67,776 units in January 2020, as compared to 4,88,069 units in January last year. It commanded a market share of 32.86%. Hero MotoCorp continues to rely heavily on Splendor and HF Deluxe to boost sale volumes.

Honda is placed second with YoY growth of 11.39%. January 2021 sales are 4,16,716 units, as compared to 3,74,114 units sold in January last year. Market share is 29.27%. Activa continues to be the primary volume generator for Honda in the domestic market. Other popular Honda two-wheelers include CB Shine, Dio and Unicorn 160.

At number three is TVS Motor with 2,05,216 units sold in January 2020. YoY sales are up by 25.89%, as compared to 1,63,007 units sold in January last year. The company’s market share is 14.41% in January. TVS bestsellers include XL moped, Jupiter, Apache, and Ntorq.

Next is Bajaj Auto with 1,57,404 units sold in January 2021. YoY sales are down marginally by -0.25%, as compared to 1,57,796 units sold in January last year. Market share is at 11.06%. Pulsar range continues to be the bestseller for Bajaj in domestic market. Other key contributors include commuter bikes such as Platina and CT.

Royal Enfield is at fifth spot with 64,372 units sold in January 2021. YoY sales are up 5.03%, as compared to 61,292 units sold in January last year. Market share stands at 4.52%. Among the bestsellers for Royal Enfield are Classic, Bullet, Meteor 350 and Electra.

Suzuki and Yamaha are next with sales of 57,004 units and 55,151 units, respectively. YoY growth is 1.77% and 53.57%, respectively. Talking about MoM growth, all except Royal Enfield have higher sales than December 2020. Overall, MoM growth is 26.87%, as compared to 11,22,122 units sold in December 2020.

Two-wheeler exports – Bajaj dominates

Bajaj continues to lead in two-wheeler exports, commanding a market share of 61.85%. The company exported 2,27,532 units in January 2021, as compared to 1,74,546 units in January last year. This is YoY growth of 30.36%.

Others in the list include TVS (89,380 units), Honda (20,467), Hero (18,113), Suzuki (7,865), and Royal Enfield (4,515). In terms of MoM growth in exports, all except Honda and Hero have posted positive numbers. Overall MoM growth in exports is 6.71% in January 2021.