Two Wheeler Sales Jan 2026 – Honda, Hero, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

India’s two-wheeler industry began calendar year 2026 on a strong note, as the top 6 OEMs posted healthy growth across domestic sales, exports and overall volumes in January 2026. Improved rural demand, steady urban recovery and strong export traction helped the industry record robust year-on-year as well as month-on-month gains.

Domestic Sales: Hero and Honda Lead, TVS Gains Momentum

Domestic two-wheeler sales of the top 6 OEMs stood at 18,31,853 units in January 2026, marking a 26.39% YoY growth over 14,49,400 units sold in January 2025. Month-on-month, domestic volumes rose by 25.03%, up from 14,65,139 units in December 2025.

Hero MotoCorp retained its leadership in the domestic market with 5,20,208 units, clocking a 26.15% YoY growth and commanding a 28.40% market share. Close behind was Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India with 5,19,579 units, registering a higher 28.94% YoY growth, almost matching Hero’s market share at 28.36%.

TVS Motor Company continued its strong run, selling 3,83,262 units, up 30.42% YoY, while Bajaj Auto recorded 2,14,727 units, growing 25.35% YoY. Suzuki Motorcycle India and Royal Enfield posted more moderate growth, with domestic sales of 1,00,296 units and 93,781 units, respectively.

Exports: Bajaj and TVS Dominate Overseas Markets

Two-wheeler exports of the top 6 reached 4,31,027 units in January 2026, growing 21.60% YoY compared to January 2025. However, exports dipped marginally by 0.86% MoM from December 2025 levels. Bajaj Auto remained the largest exporter with 1,91,568 units, accounting for a dominant 44.44% share and a 21.93% YoY growth.

TVS Motor Company followed with 1,10,933 units, up 18.25% YoY, though it saw a MoM decline. Honda posted strong export growth of 30.96% YoY with 54,832 units, while Hero MotoCorp exported 37,663 units, registering 23.51% YoY growth. Suzuki and Royal Enfield contributed smaller but steady export volumes.

Total Sales: Honda Takes the Lead Overall

Combining domestic and export numbers, total two-wheeler sales stood at 22,62,880 units in January 2026, reflecting a solid 25.45% YoY growth and a 19.11% MoM increase. Honda emerged as the overall market leader with 5,74,411 units, growing 29.13% YoY and holding a 25.38% share.

Hero MotoCorp followed closely with 5,57,871 units, while TVS Motor Company ranked third with 4,94,195 units, posting a 27.48% YoY growth. Bajaj Auto recorded total sales of 4,06,295 units, while Suzuki and Royal Enfield continued to show stable growth trajectories, benefiting from improving demand in both domestic and export markets.

Industry Outlook

The strong performance in January 2026 highlights a broad-based recovery for the two-wheeler industry, supported by improved consumer sentiment, festive carryover demand and export stability. With multiple new launches lined up and continued focus on electric and premium segments, industry momentum is expected to remain positive in the coming months.