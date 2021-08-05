Two Wheeler Sales July 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Despite being the only company to report de-growth, Hero MotoCorp once again topped the list commanding a 35.75 percent share in domestic markets

Sales reports for July 2021 have shown growth across all segments. While sales of passenger vehicles increased significantly, two wheeler segment has seen marginal growth of 0.97 percent YoY. Taking into account the leading 6 two wheeler makers in India, total two wheeler sales stood at 12,00,621 units in July 2021, up from 11,89,106 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales saw more improvement at 16.76 percent growth from 10,28,302 units sold in June 2021.

Hero And Honda Top 2

Hero MotoCorp once again ruled this segment despite de-growth reported in a YoY and MoM basis. Hero commands a 35.75 percent market share with 4,29,208 units sold in the past month, down 16.26 percent as against 5,12,541 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales decline stood at 2.12 percent as compared to 4,38,514 units sold in June 2021. Decline was seen both in the case of scooters and motorcycles. Last month, Hero MotoCorp also introduced two new products – Glamour Xtec and ‘Connected’ Maestro Edge 125.

Honda sales increased 9.96 percent YoY and 60.10 percent on a MoM basis. Sales in July 2020 which had stood at 3,09,332 units, increased to 3,40,133 units in July 2021 while in June 2021 sales had been at 2,12,446 units. Honda sales mainly comprised of the Activa, CB Shine and Dio. Last month, the company has also commenced deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R, launched in India in March 2021.

At No.3 on the list was TVS Motor Co with 1,75,169 units sold in July 2021, up 20.46 percent over 1,45,413 units sold in July 2020. Bajaj Auto has reported flat sales in July 2021 which stood at 1,56,232 units, just a 2.46 percent increase over 1,52,474 units sold in July 2020 while MoM sales increased 0.38 percent over 1,55,640 units sold in June 2021. Among the company lineup, it was the Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar, CT100 and Platina that noted most demand.

Suzuki and Royal Enfield

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported the highest YoY and MoM sales growth. Sales in July 2021 increased 92.83 percent to 60,589 units, up from 31,421 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales increased 49.70 percent from 40,474 units sold in June 2021. Suzuki Hayabusa, V-Strom 650 XT, Gixxer series along with Intruder, Access 125 and Burgman Street are among the popular models currently sold in Indian markets.

Royal Enfield sales in July 2021 increased 3.60 percent YoY to 39,290 units over 37,925 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales improved 9.70 percent over 35,815 units sold in June 2021.

Two Wheeler Exports

Two wheeler exports surged significantly on a YoY basis. Exports of the leading 6 two wheeler makers in India increased 71.46 percent to 3,49,728 units in July 2021, up from 2,03,975 units exported in July 2020. MoM exports also increased 14.19 percent from 3,06,267 units shipped in June 2021.

In terms of exports, it was Bajaj Auto Limited that ruled the list with a 49.85 percent share. Total exports stood at 1,74,337 units in the past month, up 102.52 percent from 86,082 units exported in July 2020. MoM exports increased 12.52 percent from 1,54,938 units shipped in June 2021.

TVS Motor Co suffered de-growth in exports both on a YoY and MoM basis, down 5.52 percent to 87,559 units in July 2021, over 92,679 units exported in July 2020. Honda exports however, surged 270.58 percent to 4,400 units in July 2021 over 12,251 units shipped in July 2020 while MoM exports also increased 110.35 percent over 21,583 units of June 2021.

Hero MotoCorp has just opened exports in markets of Mexico with models such as the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, along with the Dash 125 scooter. Total exports for July 2021 stood at 25,190 units, up 233.07 percent over 7,563 units shipped in July 2020. MoM exports grew 22.01 percent over 20,646 units exported in June 2021.

Suzuki and Royal Enfield exports increased 317.72 percent and 97.09 percent on a YoY basis respectively. However, while Suzuki exports increased 5.98 percent MoM that of Royal Enfield dipped 34.36 percent.