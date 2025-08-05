Two Wheeler Sales July 2025 – Honda, Hero, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Two wheeler sales showed off outstanding overall performance in July 2025 improving strongly both in domestic and global markets

Two wheeler sales in July 2025 ended on a positive note. A closer look at the 6 leading two wheeler makers and their sales performance over the past month saw that Honda’s 2W sales far exceeded that of Hero MotoCorp both in terms of domestic sales and exports to make it the new No. 1 OEM in this group.

Honda Outsells Hero MotoCorp in 2W Domestic Market

6 leading two wheeler manufacturers, Honda, Hero, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki and Royal Enfield, have reported domestic sales at 14,99,010 units in July 2025. This was an improvement of 9.29% over 13,71,560 units sold in July 2024. It also related to a marginal MoM improvement of 0.26% when compared to 14,95,168 units sold in June 2025.

There was a reshuffle for the No. 1 spot. Last month, Hero MotoCorp, a dominant market leader in the two wheeler segment, found its No. 1 spot usurped by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI). Honda sales in domestic markets stood at 4,66,331 units, a 53,934 unit volume increase over Hero sales of 4,12,397 units.

Honda sales grew YoY by 6.20% to 4,66,331 units from 4,39,118 units sold in July 2024 while it commanded a 31.11% share on this list. Honda also showed off a strong 19.94% MoM growth from 3,88,812 unit sales of June 2025. At No. 2 on this list, Hero sales stood at 4,12,397 units, an 18.66% YoY growth from 3,47,535 units sold in July 2024 while its MoM sales declined by 21.47% over a high of 5,25,136 units of June 2025.

TVS has posted a strong YoY and MoM growth by 21.42% and 9.86% respectively to 3,08,720 units sold last month while Bajaj Auto saw its sales decline sharply to 1,39,279 units. This was a 17.51% YoY and 6.72% MoM decline. Suzuki’s YoY sales also fell by 4.55% to 96,029 units last month from 1,00,602 units, though it experienced a healthy 29.88% MoM growth. Royal Enfield at No. 6 on this list, accounted for sales of 76,254 units in July 2025, up by 24.58% over 61,208 units sold in the same month last year even as it witnessed a marginal MoM decline by 0.91%.

2W Exports July 2025

In global markets, strong sales were seen for each of these 6 leading two wheeler makers. Exports improved by 32.93% YoY to 4,02,805 units from 3,03,010 units while MoM shipments were higher by 12.86% from 3,56,908 units shipped in June 2025. Every two wheeler OEM saw its exports improve on a YoY basis while Suzuki and Royal Enfield witnessed a MoM de-growth.

Bajaj Auto had the highest exports at 1,56,968 units last month, a 21.97% YoY and 5.32% MoM growth. The company had 1,28,694 units shipped in July 2024 while in June 2025 exports had stood at 1,49,167 units. TVS Motor exports too rose significantly. It saw double digit growth of 52.26% YoY to 1,30,070 units while its MoM exports were up 24.25%.

At No.3 on the export charts was Honda with 49,047 units shipped last month, marking an 11.52% YoY and 21.60% MoM growth. Hero MotoCorp, Honda’s arch rival, in domestic markets also saw lower exports in July 2025 as compared to that of Honda even as it saw a YoY and MoM growth.

Hero exports were up 64.29% to 37,358 units in July 2025 from 22,739 units shipped in the same month last year while it saw a 29.59% MoM growth over 28,827 unit exports in June 2025. Suzuki (17,571 units) and Royal Enfield (11,791 units) each saw YoY growth at 9.06% and 94.67% respectively while its MoM export figures declined.

2W Total Sales (Domestic + Exports July 2025

Taking into account both domestic sales and exports, there were 19,01,815 units sold last month. This was a 13.57% growth from 16,74,570 units sold in July 2024 and a 2.69% increase from 18,52,076 units sold in June 2025.

Honda accounted for 5,15,378 units, including both domestic and exports. This was a 6.68% YoY and 20.09% MoM growth. Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 4,49,755 units, a 21.47% YoY growth but an 18.81% MoM decline. There had been 3,70,274 units sold in July 2025 and 5,53,963 units sold in June 2025.

Posting both YoY and MoM growth was TVS Motor with total sales of 4,38,790 units. Bajaj Auto had 2,96,247 units sold both in domestic and export markets last month suffering a slight YoY and MoM decline. Suzuki and Royal Enfield featured at Nos. 5 and 6 on this list with 1,13,600 units and 88,045 units sold respectively.