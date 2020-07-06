While April and May 2020 were one of the worst the two wheeler segment has ever experienced in terms of sales, June sales have seen a marginal improvement

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the entire auto industry into deep depression. A nationwide lockdown was announced on 25th March and all production and sales came to a complete standstill. April 2020 sales were down to zero units for the first time in history.

Early May saw the opening up of plants and dealer showrooms in a phased manner. Sales of four and two wheelers started picking up while every automaker took every precaution of safety and hygiene so as to safe guard the health of its employees and customers. Online sales portals have also been initiated by most automakers which have also helped in stirring up some sales.

Total two wheeler sales for June 2020 dipped 36 percent. Here is a detailed writeup of how many units were sold in June 2020 by leading two wheeler makers in the country – Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Royal Enfield

Two wheeler sales June 2020 vs May

No Two Wheeler Jun-20 Jun-19 Diff % 1 Hero 4,50,744 6,16,526 -1,65,782 -26.89 2 Honda 2,02,837 4,50,888 -2,48,051 -55.01 3 Bajaj 1,46,695 1,99,340 -52,645 -26.41 4 TVS 1,44,817 2,26,279 -81,462 -36.00 5 Royal Enfield 36,510 55,082 -18,572 -33.72 – Total 9,81,603 15,48,115 -5,66,512 -36.59 No Two Wheeler Jun-20 May-20 Diff % 1 Hero 4,50,744 1,12,682 3,38,062 300.01 2 Honda 2,02,837 54,820 1,48,017 270.01 3 Bajaj 1,46,695 39,286 1,07,409 273.40 4 TVS 1,44,817 41,067 1,03,750 252.64 5 Royal Enfield 36,510 18,429 18,081 98.11 – Total 9,81,603 2,66,284 7,15,319 268.63

Hero MotoCorp – 4,50,744 units

Hero MotoCorp topped the list with a total sale of 4,50,744 two wheelers in the past month. Sales were down 26.8 percent as compared to 6,16,526 units sold in the same month of the previous year. However, when taking into account sales in May 2020 which stood at 1,12,682 units, it may be noted that June 2020 sales increased four times. This is a clear signal that markets are improving after the coronavirus setback. Taking into account sales in the first quarter of 2021 Hero MotoCorp sales stood at 5,63,426 units. Last month the company also introduced an integrated online sales platform – eSHOP allowing customers a full digital buying experience to purchase their selected models directly from the company website.

Honda – 2,02,837 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, the country’s second largest bike maker reported a 55 percent year on year decline in domestic sales. Sales for June 2020 stood at 2,02,837 units, down from 4,50,888 units sold in June 2019. These figures were down 55 percent for domestic market. But as was seen with Hero, Honda sales too have bounced when compared to May 2020. Also, around 95 percent of the company dealerships have commenced business.

Bajaj – 1,46,695 units

Bajaj Auto noted domestic sales to the extent of 1,46,695 units in June 2020 this was a de-growth of 26 percent as compared to 1,99,340 units sold in June 2019. Exports of the company also fell by 29 percent to 1,08,427 units, down from 1,51,951 units exported in June 2019. Taking into account the period April to June 2020, sales of Bajaj Auto in domestic markets dipped 70 percent to 1,85,981 units whereas the company had recorded total sales of 6,10,936 units in the same period of the previous year.

TVS – 1,44,817 units

TVS Motor sales dipped 36 percent in June 2020 to 1,44,817 units. This was as against 2,26,279 units sold in July 2019. The company has only recently opened up its plants at Hosur, Mysore and Nalagarh while the recent pandemic situation also led to some constraints in supply chain which has now been resolved. FY 2021 sales were down 71 percent to 2,55,000 units as against FY2020 sales which had stood at 8,84,000 units.

Royal Enfield – 36,510 units

Royal Enfield reported domestic sales de-growth by 34 percent to 36,510 units in June 2020 as against sales of 55,082 units in the same month of the past year. Exports also dipped by 52 percent to 1,555 units, down from 3,257 units exported in June 2019. Taking into account year to date sales, decline was reported at 69 percent to 57,267 units while in the same April to June 2019 period, sales had stood at 1,83,589 units.