Two Wheeler Sales June 2021 – Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Royal Enfield

Hero MotoCorp topped the charts with 4.38 lakh units sold in the past month followed by Bajaj Auto Limited with YoY sales growth of 6.10 percent

Two wheeler sales in India are on the increase, albeit marginally. The segment has noted that while buyers still remain cautious, the prospect of a normal monsoon, increased rural sentiments and the upcoming festive season has added some impetus in terms of sales.

Taking the leading 5 two wheeler makers in India, Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Honda and Enfield, total domestic sales stood at 9,87,828 units in June 21. Up 2.71 percent from 9,61,748 units sold in June 20. Among these 5 leading two wheeler makers, it was only Royal Enfield that posted de-growth.

Two Wheeler Domestic Sales June 21

Hero MotoCorp topped the sales list with a 44.39 percent share in June 21 and sales to the tune of 4,38,514 units. This was a growth of 1.77 percent over 4,30,889 units sold in June 20. Through the month, the Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe continued to draw the attention of buyers. Sales in June 21 were significantly higher as compared to that of May 21 when 1,59,561 units had been sold

Honda Two Wheeler domestic sales in the past month increased the most among its other contenders at 4.74 percent to 2,12,446 units, up from 2,02,837 units sold in June 20. The company currently holds a 21.51 percent share higher than that held by both Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co. Honda two wheeler domestic sales saw a surge of 448.06 percent MoM as against 38,763 units sold in May 21.

At No. 3 was Bajaj Auto Limited with a 6.10 percent YoY growth. Sales which had stood at 1,46,695 units in June 20, increased by 8,945 units to 1,55,640 units in the past month. Currently holding a share of 15.76 percent in its segment, Bajaj Auto saw its domestic sales almost on par with its export figures. Bajaj Auto too has noted a marked increase in MoM sales as against 60,342 units sold in May 21, up 157.93 percent.

TVS Motor Co was in the 4th spot with sales of 1,45,413 units in June 21, up 0.41 percent over 1,44,817 units sold in June 20. TVS iQube has just been launched in Pune. It comes in at an affordable pricing of Rs 1,10,898 following the recent FAME II updates and state subsidy to compete on a war footing with rivals Bajaj Chetak and Ather electric scooters which are priced higher at around Rs 1.42 lakh. MoM sales of TVS Motor increased 179.19 percent as against 52,084 units sold in May 21.

The only two wheeler manufacturer on the list to post negative domestic sales was Royal Enfield. Sales in June 21 dipped 1.90 percent to 35,815 units, from 36,510 units sold in June 20. MoM sales however, improved 78.42 percent from 20,073 sold in the previous month.

Two Wheeler Exports June 21

In export markets, two wheeler sales performed better in YoY bases while MoM sales dipped 10.69 percent. Total exports of these leading bike makers stood at 2,97,079 units in the past month, up 60.26 percent over 1,85,377 units exported in June 20. MoM exports dipped 10.69 percent from 3,32,653 units exported in May 21.

Here it was Bajaj Auto that claimed a top spot with 1,54,938 units exported last month, up from 1,08,427 units shipped in June 20. MoM sales however, dipped 14.02 percent as exports had stood at 1,80,212 units in May 21. TVS, Honda and Enfield also noted significant increase in YoY exports while Hero exports dipped 2.12 percent. Honda and Royal Enfield were the only two bike makers to post MoM increase in exports